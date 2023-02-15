Atayalan: Harmony by Ataya Brings Simplicity and Security to Industrial Networks

Now Possible for Industrial Networks to Embrace New Connectivity Options in 15 minutes

Quanta Computer and ADLINK are among active customers

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Ataya , a technology company focused on connectivity challenges associated with Industry 4.0 adoption, today announced the availability of Harmony, the only universal connectivity platform for industrial networks. Harmony embraces legacy technologies and future-proofs industrial networks, allowing for the introduction of new technologies without downtimes or security concerns. Harmony delivers enhanced security and a single management pane to monitor and troubleshoot all Wi-Fi, Ethernet, IoT and 5G devices. Ataya will be showcasing Harmony at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) event starting on Monday, February 27 in Barcelona. MWC attendees can see Harmony in action in Hall 5, booth 5A61.

Industrial Networking Challenges and Opportunities

Due to the age of their existing infrastructure, many organizations have still not been able to systematically deploy Industry 4.0 technologies across their operations. These "brownfield" deployments carry challenges: reliable connectivity, security, administration and management are chronic problems. Existing platforms that apply new connectivity technology to address mobility requirements expose security loopholes or other inefficiencies.

"We see a great deal of complexity in enterprise networking. As they address multiple use cases and myriad applications, enterprises are operating multiple wireless and wired networks, ranging from Wi-Fi, industrial Ethernet, private LTE/5G, and other proprietary technologies," said Kyung Mun of Mobile Experts. "While we forecast the industrial private cellular market will grow at 20% CAGR until 2028, it will remain a subset of the broader industrial communications market. That implies managing connected devices across different technologies will be a major challenge for enterprises, and an opportunity for products such as Ataya Harmony," concluded Mun.

Harmony: Simple, Secure and Universal Connectivity

Harmony's simplicity, powered by zero touch provisioning, allows for installation and deployment in less than 15 minutes. Harmony's Universal Connectivity feature provides a single pane of glass for all clients (e.g.,Wi-Fi, Ethernet, 5G) and an integrated pane for managing the access network and the universal data plane. With Harmony, OT networks have end-to-end client security for 5G and non-5G clients via fine grained access and threat control. In addition, Harmony reduces the attack surface by enabling customers to define client group-based microsegments. Designed as cloud-native with a microservices architecture, Harmony ensures rapid and secure deployment of edge applications (such as SCADA systems) and that service level objectives for bandwidth, latency and jitter are met.

Major Manufacturers Unlock Gains with Harmony

Today's launch of Harmony comes after successful implementations at hardware leader Quanta Computer and embedded and edge computing leader ADLINK.

"Ataya is our valuable partner in connectivity solution development. The collaboration with Ataya's Harmony platform integration not only accelerated our 5G enterprise small cell product development and deployment process, but also provided a rich set of unique and industry leading features in the private wireless market," said Steve Chang, Vice President, Quanta Computer.

"As private 5G provides unique values to smart manufacturing sectors, we have selected Ataya's Harmony platform as the foundation of ADLINK private 5G solution, with integration of autonomous robots for smart manufacturing use cases. We believe that Harmony's universal connectivity proposition will be key to smoothly integrating the 5G technologies into the existing and emerging network services in smart factories worldwide," said Eric Kao, GM, Network Communication and Automotive (NCA) BU, ADLINK.

Convergence of Networking Architectures

"5G, Wi-Fi and Ethernet, despite their essential differences, are all becoming software-defined and HW-SW disaggregated. This convergence is an exceptional point in technological evolution, and this unison of networking technologies into cloud-native and disaggregated architectures makes Harmony possible. It was clear to us that we must exploit the convergence to build a unifying platform. But, it is not just about convergence but also being able to offer new value, as we can offer 5G-like QoS features over Wi-Fi and other legacy OT technologies," said Puneet Sethi, SVP of Products at Ataya.

Harmony Removes Obstacles to Achieving Industry 4.0

McKinsey & Co. research ( Capturing the True Value of Industry 4.0, April 2022 ) indicates that challenges related to digital transformation are blocking the overall value potential of Industry 4.0, which McKinsey estimates to be between USD $1.4 trillion and $3.3 trillion by 2030.

Harmony's capabilities alleviate the pressure on the teams striving to realize these gains for their manufacturing environments:

Reducing expense and time : Harmony relieves chronic installation and cybersecurity issues, which are frequently cited as impediments.

: Harmony relieves chronic installation and cybersecurity issues, which are frequently cited as impediments. Making 5G a reality : Harmony enables operations to be 5G ready without creating isolated networks.

: Harmony enables operations to be 5G ready without creating isolated networks. Ability to scale IoT implementation: McKinsey's research has found that IoT implementations are stuck in "pilot purgatory", due to not yet being sufficiently stable to be activated at scale. Harmony allows for introduction and evolution of new connectivity without causing downtimes to existing networks.

"Harmony's architecture brings together and applies years of enterprise and telecom innovations to industrial environments for the first time," said Rajesh Pazhyannur, CEO of Ataya. "Our solution provides universal connectivity along with 5G features that eliminates the need to 'lift and shift', enabling a painless deployment of Industry 4.0 technologies."

About Ataya

Ataya is named after the Atayal people of Taiwan. The founding team has been part of companies such as Cisco, Ruckus, Commscope, Broadcom and Qualcomm with experience in building products ranging from System-on-Chip solution to Cloud-native telecom and enterprise software. Ataya's mission is to build a universal connectivity platform for Industry 4.0 that is simple, secure, scalable and application-aware. The company has engineering centers based in Santa Clara, CA and Taipei, Taiwan. For more information visit www.ataya.io

