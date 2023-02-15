When US President Joe Biden signed the $369 billion Inflation Reduction Act into law in August, it was lauded as the world's most significant policy to combat climate change. However, some international critics and competitors claim the landmark bill thwarts their plans to foster green manufacturing at home. Australia is one country realizing that it may have already been left behind.From pv magazine Australia US President Joe Biden signed the $369 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law in August 2022 and changed the face of the global energy transition. The IRA is the largest climate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...