



DUBAI, Feb 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - After its incredible success in hosting five international editions in 2022, World Blockchain Summit returns to Dubai on 20-21 March 2023 at Atlantis, The Palm. The show's stellar agenda spread across two days, brings together more than 70 industry pioneers as speakers, over 50 projects showcasing their innovative offerings, and 2,000 global web3 community members and investors to network, collaborate, and drive the web3 ecosystem forward.Dubai has piloted several ground-breaking blockchain projects, exploring innovative use cases across various disparate sectors, from transportation and health to municipal services and education. World Blockchain Summit is a platform for networking, thought leadership, and deal flow for the web 3.0 community, with a curated agenda addressing current market trends and challenges.The event includes:- An exhibition floor for showcasing innovative projects.- A deal flow space for investors.- Networking opportunities with industry leaders and innovators."Web3 has all the potential to be a global solution for many pressing issues, including breaking the cycle of poverty for many families, empowering women, and improving the life chances of displaced people. But to achieve this, we know we must continue to invest in crypto and Web3 education for everyone, just like we did in 2022," said Helen Hai, Executive VP and Head of Binance, who will be speaking at the summit.Speakers include:- Sunny Lu, Co-founder, and CEO, of Vechain- Dennis Jarvis, CEO, Bitcoin.com- Helen Hai, Executive VP of Binance and Head of Binance- Robby Yung, CEO, Animoca Brands and Partner, Animoca Capital- Max Kordek, CEO and Co-Founder, Lisk- Alex Zinder, Global Head, Ledger Enterprise- Dina Sam'an, Co-Founder and Managing Director, CoinMENA- Alexander Chehade, Executive Director and General Manager, Binance FZE, to name a fewMohammed Saleem - Founding Chairman of World Blockchain Summit states, "Dubai has positioned itself perfectly as one of the world's most crypto and blockchain-friendly destinations. We are excited to bring WBS back to Dubai this March as we host some of the world's leading experts to share their insights and showcase the latest innovations in the space."Co-Founder and CEO Alexander Anastasi-Dow at Web3Management says, "We are thrilled to be a Gold Sponsor of the World Blockchain Summit Dubai and to have the opportunity for our Co-Founder and COO James Blunden to give a keynote speech regarding the importance of community development and management in today's market. We are looking forward to connecting with market leaders and the global community."About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)World Blockchain Summit (WBS) is a part of Trescon, a rapidly growing company that organizes emerging tech events. It aims to support the growth of web 3.0 globally. The management team has over 20 years of experience managing successful conferences, expos, and summits. Additionally, WBS works with web 3.0 industry leaders and innovators as advisors to ensure alignment with current market trends and needs.WBS is the world's longest-running blockchain, crypto, and web 3.0-focused summit series. Since our inception in 2017, we have hosted more than 20 editions in 11 countries as we strived to create the ultimate networking and deal flow platform for the web 3.0 ecosystem. Each edition brings together global leaders and emerging startups in the space, including investors, developers, IT leaders, entrepreneurs, government authorities, and others.To book your tickets, visit: bit.ly/3CSHnHAFor enquiries, Contact: comms@worldblockchainsummit.comSource: World Blockchain SummitCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.