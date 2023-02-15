PVH has confirmed that it will build a new manufacturing facility in Valencia, Spain. The factory will raise its global tracker production capacity to 25 GW.From pv magazine Spain PV Hardware (PVH), a unit of Spain-based PV developer Gransolar, has announced plans to build what it claims will be the world's largest tracker factory in Valencia, Spain. The Spanish solar tracker manufacturer recently acquired a plot of land spanning more than 6 hectares as a location for the project. The factory is expected to raise the company's global annual tracker production capacity to 25 GW, PVH said, without ...

