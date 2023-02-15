Collaboration In Aging Announces Second Annual NATIONAL Senior Care Event, Transforming the Human Experience in Aging

With over 400 participants expected, the conference will focus on new, innovative solutions for senior care that connect siloed stakeholders, including providers, care teams, older adults, and family members, across the entire senior care ecosystem.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Collaboration in Aging is proud to announce the second annual National Collaboration in Aging conference will be held on September 27-28, 2023 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO. After last year's overwhelming industry support from a sold-out crowd at its inaugural event, the two-day conference will unite people across all roles in senior care to redefine how to guide, support, and care for older adults through the aging journey.

Collaboration in Aging is a best-in-class event transforming the trajectory of senior care and aiming to solve industry challenges by working together to incorporate fresh ideas that enhance the experience of aging. It is itself a collaboration between three aging, services-focused organizations - the Mavericks of Senior Living , the Colorado Placement and Referral Alliance (CoPRA), and the Colorado Assisted Living Association (CALA).

"The status quo of today's aging care systems is undergoing a massive digital and generational transformation," said Katherine Wells, Managing Partner at Collaboration in Aging and CEO of Serenity. "Demographics of both industry leaders and those they serve have dramatically shifted, technology has improved, and family expectations have changed. That's where Collaboration in Aging really shines in offering new perspectives, renewed hope, and most importantly, actionable steps to create a better future of aging care."

The 2023 conference is lining up two nationally distinguished keynote speakers, over 40 panelists and 60 breakout sessions made up of established players and pioneering entrepreneurs presenting their views on disruptive technology and new innovations to improve the way care is delivered to older adults.

Attendees and sponsors can expect to gather fresh insights and exchange ideas with professionals from various industries as well as the state legislators who are responsible for creating and enforcing aging industry regulations.

Representatives from assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, independent living, placement agencies, social workers, home care, hospice, older adults and family caregivers are invited to attend the conference. Instead of an old-school trade show floor layout, Partner Sponsors will be laid out across "The Village" to mimic the (decidedly non-linear) senior care journey. As attendees navigate The Village, participants will be able to share their thoughts and ideas on the show app.

"The Collaboration in Aging Conference creates an immersive experience of today's senior care journey in an exciting new way," said Nicole Zamparelli, President of CALA, Owner and RN at A Wildflower Assisted Living and Care Home INC and Managing Partner at Collaboration in Aging. "There are ample collaboration opportunities between those impacting change and those living it first-hand to work together and develop forward-thinking solutions that will positively impact the way we age."

Special keynote speakers for the event include:

Stephanie Staples - Master Motivator, Author and Expert in Psychological Wellness

Dale Henry - How to Get Out of The Box And Become The Prize

Charles Turner - Kare CEO, Current Trends in Staffing & How to Optimize Your Team

If you are involved in creating new and better systems, products, or services for the way we age and are interested in a sponsorship opportunity at an unconventional event that's transforming senior care, visit: https://www.collaborationinaging.com/sponsor

If you are interested in attending Collaboration in Aging, visit: https://www.collaborationinaging.com/register

To learn more about the National Collaboration in Aging conference, visit: https://www.collaborationinaging.com

Venue:

Colorado Convention Center

700 14th St, Denver, CO 80202

About Mavericks of Senior Living:

We interview forward thinkers in the senior care industry. We talk about the change that is needed, where we see innovation, and we challenge our audience to take action to create a better future for us all. Our podcast is available on all major platforms, YouTube, and on our website. Our Collab Cohorts are run twice a year, and we lead the Collaboration In Aging annual conference. Interested in a different way to age?

Mavericks of Senior Living - Creating Hope For The Way We Age

About Colorado Placement and Referral Alliance (CoPRA):

There is a growing need to bring professionalism and best practices to our industry. Placement services offer an invaluable service to families. The local NPRA of Greater Denver chapter is working diligently to develop additional best practices for the NPRA of Greater Denver chapter and hold placement services accountable in Greater Denver and throughout Colorado.

Colorado Placement and Referral Alliance (CoPRA)

About Colorado Assisted Living Association:

CALA is the "can do association" that is known for representing the Assisted Living Industry in Colorado. The association is committed to assisting, promoting, informing, educating and advocating on behalf of Assisted Living residences and professionals.

Assisted Living Association | The Industry Leader in Colorado

