

EQS Newswire / 15/02/2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 15 February 2023 - Global smart technology company OPPO, Official Global Partner of the UEFA Champions League, today unveiled its latest flagship foldable smartphone - Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA Champions League.





"We are glad to launch our new Find N2 Flip to the global markets" said William Liu, President of Global Marketing at OPPO. "With its large smart cover screen, industry-leading Flexion Hinge, long-lasting battery life, and outstanding camera performance, OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA Champions League, is the perfect device for fans to both capture and experience true-to-life content from their favorite football games."



As part of the partnership, the Find N2 Flip will be used by official UEFA Champions League photographers to capture the action of the game at close range along the sidelines,framing the inspiring and exciting moments. The best photos will then be shared in an OPPO Gallery on the UEFA Champions League website and the OPPO UEFA Champions League landing page.



Equipped with the industry's most advanced Flexion Hinge, Find N2 Flip supports multi-angle FlexForm mode, allowing the screen to be set at any angle between 45-110 degrees. This completely new form factor opens new creative possibilities when it comes to photography and video, as well as providing added convenience for viewing content.



In addition, the Find N2 Flip will also be displayed at OPPO's booth at the UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul, Turkey to showcase itself as the champion flip phone to more fans. The foldable phone features the largest and only vertically oriented cover screen of any flip phone on the market. The cover screen's 17:9 vertical aspect ratio is almost identical in form to the phone's main screen, making it completely intuitive to use. Without flipping the phone open, the cover screen can be used to respond to messages, browse apps, or answer calls. OPPO Find N2 Flip also offers the largest battery capacity and fastest charging of any vertically foldable device on the market, making it the go-to option for both newcomers and existing flip phone users.



To celebrate the launch of Find N2 Flip, OPPO will also offer some surprise for users. Customers who buy the phone will have the chance to get an exclusive OPPO and UEFA Champions League gift and enter a raffle to win tickets to the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Final.



As the first Chinese brand to partner with the UEFA Champions League, OPPO will work closely with UEFA to bring more passion and inspiration to sports through its world-leading devices and technologies while helping fans witness, capture, and share the magic of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.



To learn more about OPPO Find N2 Flip, click here.



Detailed information about the sales gift, please refer to local OPPO Store.



Hashtag: OPPO

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About OPPO OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.



News Source: Media OutReach

15/02/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

