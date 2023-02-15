Meticulous Market Research Pvt Ltd.: High-Intensity Sweeteners Market to Reach $5.37 Billion and 113,049.6 Tons by 2034 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'High-Intensity Sweeteners Market by Product (Sucralose, Stevia, Aspartame, Acesulfame-K, Saccharin, Neotame, Others); Source (Natural, Artificial); Form (Solid, Liquid); Application (Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Others) - Global Forecasts to 2034, in terms of value, the high-intensity sweeteners market is projected to reach $5.37 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2034, while in terms of volume, the market is projected to reach 113,049.6 tons by 2034, at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2034.







Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5262

The growth of the high-intensity sweeteners market is driven by increasing demand for functional foods, the rising incidence of diabetes and obesity, the growing demand for natural high-intensity sweeteners, taxes imposed on sugar-sweetened beverages, and the increasing adoption of high-intensity sweeteners in the beverage industry. However, stringent government regulations, the adverse health effects associated with sugar substitutes, and fluctuations in raw material prices restrain the growth of the high-intensity sweeteners market.

Furthermore, emerging economies and rising R&D activities to develop sugar-free products provide significant opportunities for manufacturers in the global high-intensity sweeteners market.

Rising Incidence of Diabetes and Obesity Spurs High-Intensity Sweeteners Market Growth

Diabetes is a major health problem globally. The incidence of type 2 diabetes has increased significantly in recent years and is expected to increase further. The growing incidence of diabetes worldwide is mainly attributed to obesity and physical inactivity. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 537 million adults (aged 20-79 years) across the globe had diabetes in 2021. The number is expected to reach 783 million by 2045, of which 541 million adults are at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. These people are also expected to be at risk of obesity and diabetes-related complications, including cardiovascular diseases and hepatic steatosis. The consumption of sugar is one of the major factors in the development of diabetes.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5262

It is mandatory for people with type 2 diabetes to monitor their consumption of carbohydrates and sugars. Replacing sugars with foods that generate a low glycemic response is an effective strategy to prevent or manage type 2 diabetes. Low-calorie sweeteners replace sugars better as they help control carbohydrate intake and blood glucose levels. Noncaloric sweeteners are low-calorie, high-intensity sweeteners that prevent blood sugar levels from rising.

Thus, the rising incidence of diabetes and obesity is boosting the adoption of high-intensity sweeteners, driving the growth of this market.

Based on product, the global high-intensity sweeteners market is segmented into sucralose, stevia, aspartame, acesulfame-k, neotame, saccharin, luo han guo (monk fruit), neotame, and other high-intensity sweeteners. The stevia segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of consuming food products with natural ingredients and consumers' growing preference for clean label & healthy products with reduced sugar.

Based on source, the high-intensity sweeteners market is segmented into artificial high-intensity sweeteners and natural high-intensity sweeteners. In 2023, the artificial high-intensity sweeteners segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global high-intensity sweeteners market. However, the natural high-intensity sweeteners segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2034. The high growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing awareness about the benefits of consuming food products with natural ingredients, the growing consumer preference for clean label and healthy products, and the rising adoption of stevia and other natural sweeteners by leading food & beverage companies.

Based on form, the high-intensity sweeteners market is segmented into solid and liquid. The solid segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the ease of handling, transportation, and storage; wide availability; better shelf-life; and effective product formulation. Furthermore, the high concentration and ease of use in various applications offered by powdered high-intensity sweeteners due to their high mixability further contribute to the growth of this segment.

Quick Buy - High-intensity Sweeteners Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/49635163

Based on application, the high-intensity sweeteners market is segmented into beverages, food, nutrition and health supplements, pharmaceuticals, and other applications. In 2023, the beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share of the high-intensity sweeteners market. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the health benefits of high-intensity sweeteners in beverages, the increasing number of product development and launches of high-intensity sweetener-based beverages, and the rising demand for sugar-free beverages. In addition, the increasing demand for natural health & sports drinks with enhanced nutritional value contributes to the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, the high-intensity sweeteners market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the high-intensity sweeteners market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2023-2034. The rapid market growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by the factors such as changing lifestyles, the emerging trend of healthy food & food ingredients, rising awareness about the health benefits of sugar-free products, rapid urbanization, and a growing diabetic and obese population. Also, the government taxes imposed on sugar-sweetened products further support the growth of the high-intensity sweeteners market in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the high-intensity sweeteners market are Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), JK Sucralose Inc. (China), The NutraSweet Co. (U.S.), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Südzucker AG (Germany), HSWT France SAS (France), Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co., Ltd. (China), Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp (China), and STEVIALITE Holding (Colombia).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/high-intensity-sweeteners-market-5262

Scope of the Report:

High-intensity Sweeteners Market, by Product

Sucralose

Stevia

Aspartame

Acesulfame-K

Luo Han Guo (Monk Fruit)

(Monk Fruit) Saccharin

Neotame

Other High-intensity Sweeteners

High-intensity Sweeteners Market, by Source

Artificial High-intensity Sweeteners

Natural High-intensity Sweeteners

High-intensity Sweeteners Market, by Form

Solid

Liquid

High-intensity Sweeteners Market, by Application

Beverages

Juices and Soft Drinks



Sports Drinks/ Energy Drinks



Other Beverages

Food

Bakery Products

Confectionery Products



Dairy Products



Tabletop Sweeteners



Cereal-based Products



Other Food Products

Nutrition and Health Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

High-intensity Sweeteners Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



New Zealand



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request Free Customization of Report @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5262

Related Reports:

Sugar Substitutes Market by Source (Natural, Artificial), Type (High Intensity, HFCS), Product (Sucralose, Stevia, Aspartame, Saccharin, Polyols), Form, Application (Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/sugar-substitutes-market-5174

Stevia Market by Type (Extract [Powder, Liquid], Leaves); Nature (Conventional, Organic); Components (Reb A, Reb M, Reb D, and Others); Application (Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals, and Other Applications); and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/stevia-market-5205

Polyol Sweeteners Market Size by Type (Sorbitol, Xylitol, Erythritol, Lactitol, Mannitol, Maltitol, Isomalt, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, and Others), Form (Solid and Liquid), Applications (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/polyol-sweeteners-market-forecast-2022-2997

Sugar-free Products Market by Type (Beverages, Food Products, Tabletop, Others); Sweetening Type (Sugar Substitute-sweetened Sugar-free Products, Naturally Sweetened); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Others) - Global Forecasts to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/sugar-free-products-market-5335

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/top-10-companies-in-high-intensity-sweeteners-market/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/486/high-intensity-sweeteners-market-2029

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/high-intensity-sweeteners-market-to-reach-5-37-billion-and-113-049-6-tons-by-2034---market-size-share-forecasts--trends-analysis-report-with-covid-19-impact-by-meticulous-research-301747446.html