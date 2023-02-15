INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: Elevated Brands and Industry Experts to be Featured COTERIE New York February 21-23, 2023

The evolution of COTERIE New York continues to elevate the women's contemporary and advanced contemporary wholesale fashion market, featuring premier brands Simon Miller, Jennifer Fisher Jewelry and Lelet NY.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / COTERIE New York returns to New York City February 21-23, 2023, at the Javits Center, bringing refinement and sophistication to the women's contemporary fashion category. COTERIE brings global brands and designers together to connect with key industry buyers and lends fresh voices to important conversations around sustainability, technology and community.

Sitting within an intersection where energies, lifestyles, culture and fashion meet and fuse, COTERIE New York will host an impressive line-up of over 800 contemporary and advanced contemporary designers including Lamarque, Mes Demoiselles, Lovethe Label, Stoney Clover, Illesteva, and Manoush.

The upcoming edition will feature a new focused space on the show floor highlighting a portfolio of designers that represent the new era of COTERIE. GALLERY will showcase a variety of sought-after designers with discerning perspectives such as Simon Miller, Lelet NY, Naya Rea, Jennifer Fisher Jewelry, Reike Nen, Haus Label, Mozhdeh Matin, 3JUIN, Jason Wu Handbags, Zimo, Dubie, Dl the Label, Timeless Pearly, Maiami, T and Honor the Gift. This season, GALLERY offers a mixed-merchandised story of new-to-show and of-the-moment designers, each advancing the confines of their categories with their distinct points of view.

"COTERIE is continuing to grow and evolve; I am particularly excited for our attendees to experience the show in 2023. We have enhanced the Edit section, secured a premier lineup of advanced contemporary brands and created GALLERY, a new concept space that offers a collections-focused showcase in a directional setting, for a community of key like-minded designers. The purpose of GALLERY is to nurture, promote and advance the opportunities for the featured designers." - Courtney Bradarich, Vice President of COTERIE

EDIT, which is the home to an incredible assortment of hand-selected international collections on the show floor, will have brands such as Colombo, Moo, Woolrich, Meimei, MicheleLopriore, Seventy Venezia, Fedeli, European Culture, T Milano, and HNST.

COTERIE will host a robust line up of international brands from Korea, Ukraine and Italy among dozens of other countries. International brands include Maxime Simoens, Asepsi, Maiami, Tara Jarmon, SUNCOO Paris, Muse for All, Serpui, Melissa Odabash, Attirecare, SAND Copenhagen, CeliaB and ORRIS.

As an added feature to the strong ready-to-wear selection, accessories and footwear categories attendees will get to shop the growing beauty category at COTERIE with industry favorites from Golden Meteors like 19-69, Bask Suncare, CRA_YON and Adler New York.

"I am excited to join forces with COTERIE because I strongly believe in the power of community and collaboration. We all need to unite and lift each other up as we are stronger together. I believe that the strong commercial knowledge of the COTERIE team coupled with our eye for unique emerging talent will result in a very special event." -Karina Trofimova, Owner of Haus Agency and Haus Label.

Added highlights include sustainability and technology experience in a partnership with Arcadia Earth which will uncover concrete solutions around circularity in the fashion industry through an interactive AR (Augmented Reality) installation. The interactive display will guide attendees through the 6 stages of circularity: Prioritize Sustainable Fabrics, Build to Last, Take Care, Approach Retail Differently, Rewear, Repair & Remake and Recycle.

Education and expert panel sessions include:

Fall 2023 Trends Presentation with Courtney Bradarich, Vice President of Coterie

with Courtney Bradarich, Vice President of Coterie Material Innovations that Matter with Valentino Vettorri, Founder of Arcadia Earth, Tricia Carey, CCO, Renewcell and Steven Usdan, CEO, Giotex

with Valentino Vettorri, Founder of Arcadia Earth, Tricia Carey, CCO, Renewcell and Steven Usdan, CEO, Giotex Celebrating Black Figures in Fashion featuring The Daily Front Row

featuring The Daily Front Row Fashions Next Wave Driving Circularity: In partnership with by eBay with Tricia Carey, COO, Renewcell, Lucie Brigham, Head of United Nations Office for Partnerships, Karla Magruder, Founder, Accelerating Circularity, Constanza Gomez, Co-founder, Sortile

with Tricia Carey, COO, Renewcell, Lucie Brigham, Head of United Nations Office for Partnerships, Karla Magruder, Founder, Accelerating Circularity, Constanza Gomez, Co-founder, Sortile Industry Insights featuring Sophie Soar, The Business of Fashion

featuring Sophie Soar, The Business of Fashion Sustainability and Technology with Teodora Nicolae, VP Marketing, COTERIE New York, Valentino Vettori, Founder, Arcadia Earth, Ricardo Pasarin Lainez, Co-founder, LyceumVR

Retailers come to COTERIE to shop the show floor, discover the latest trends and network with industry professionals. Buyers are confirmed from Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Shopbop, Julian Gold, Coplon's, KITH, Fenwick, Cloak and Dagger, Anthropologie, Bloomingdales, Saks Fifth Avenue, Uniquities, Four Seasons Orlando, Joan Schepp, Barbara Jean, Gus Mayer, Westerlind, and Il Cortes Ingles.

There is still time to register to become an exhibitor, attendee or press for COTERIE New York. Register at www.coteriefashionevents.com

About COTERIE

COTERIE is the premier women's contemporary to advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories platform. Connecting emerging and established brands and designers to an elite list of domestic and international retailers, influencers, and media, COTERIE's first-class events build exclusive experiences that fuel discovery, commerce, and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends. For more information, please visit: www.coteriefashionevents.com

About Informa Markets Fashion

Informa Markets Fashion connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights, and worldwide fashion trade events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more effective manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to creative design inspiration and retail on the wholesale floor, Informa Markets Fashion's diverse portfolio supports the entire fashion ecosystem - fostering innovation and driving creativity year-round. For more information on upcoming events, please visit: www.findfashionevents.com

