Little Kitchen Academy Celebrates 20th Podcast Episode of Meet Me in the Kitchen

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Little Kitchen Academy (LKA), the first-of-its-kind Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages three through 18, is celebrating the release of the 20th episode of the LKA-inspired podcast Meet Me in the Kitchen .

Ranked in the top 10% of podcasts in North America and hosted by renowned broadcaster Scott Rintoul, Meet Me in the Kitchen tells the stories of the purpose-driven and passionate individuals involved with Little Kitchen Academy who are changing lives from scratch, one child at a time.

Since its launch in June of 2022, the podcast has been downloaded over an incredible 68,000 times and has been heard in 89 countries around the world. Guests have included LKA Founders and their Family, LKA Global Brand Partners like David Kahan, CEO of BIRKENSTOCK Americas, Iron Chef Cat Cora, LKA Investors and Franchise Partners, as well as LKA Instructors and Students.

"In the process of building Little Kitchen Academy, we were humbled by the incredible people who wanted to be a part of this brand and by the students, parents, instructors, and partners who have chosen to join us in changing lives from scratch," said Felicity Curin, Founder, President & COO. "The reason I think this podcast is so powerful is it gives us the opportunity to share the beauty and joy we experience every day at Little Kitchen Academy with parents and the public. I see this as an opportunity for parents to meet the people making the decisions behind LKA, to understand why they make those decisions, and to explore how the people behind this brand are creating an incredible experience for their child. I hope this podcast will spark the curiosity of our parents just like our instructors do every day with our students."

To mark the 20th episode, Meet Me in the Kitchen hosted LKA student Lucca and his mother Andrea to share their story about the profound impact Little Kitchen Academy had and continues to have on their lives. During the episode, Lucca and Andrea intimately share with Scott about food trauma and how attending classes at Little Kitchen Academy has helped rebuild Lucca's healthy relationship with food.

Trauma is a continuous lasting, emotionally-charged response often resulting from experiencing a distressing event. Food trauma can be explained as a result of a concerning experience with food being the catalyst. The ongoing relationship with food can vary from leaning on it for comfort, developing aversions, being fearful, over-eating, and refusing to eat… coping behaviours can manifest in countless ways. The environment created at Little Kitchen Academy is safe, empowering and prepared to meet each student at their specific developmental stage, thus providing endless opportunities to build confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits.

"It is estimated that 30% of school-aged children are affected by chronic illness, including depression, diabetes in addition to disordered eating. Our healthcare systems are largely focused on treatment rather than prevention. Much of this can be prevented," said Karalyn Brokopk, a pediatric nurse and LKA instructor. "We need to shift focus to the children and support them in building a healthy relationship with food, understand how it nourishes their bodies and empower them to begin making healthy choices for themselves. So much of that can begin in the kitchen. And that's what LKA does!"

Meet Me in the Kitchen shares meaningful stories that champion advocates with an aim to ignite the inner hero in all the listeners because every one of us has something to say and stand for. Meet Me in the Kitchen is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and at Little Kitchen Academy .

About Little Kitchen Academy

To families seeking educationally enriching activities for their children ages 3-18, Little Kitchen Academy is the first-of-its-kind Montessori-inspired cooking academy providing a safe and empowering environment to learn practical life skills, confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits to last a lifetime. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the concept was co-founded by proven global branding, franchise expert and serial entrepreneur Brian Curin, his wife, Montessori-trained, culinary expert, and visionary Felicity Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur Praveen Varshney, with the vision of becoming the global leader in teaching practical life skills and food literacy to children in order to promote a more educated, independent and healthier society. True to its mission, LKA is empowering children to make independent choices, enabling them to change their lives, and those around them. Part of that mission includes empowering students to learn how they can make the world a better place through How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy , LKA's signature philanthropic program, supporting Crisis Text Line , The Global FoodBanking Network , Kids Help Phone , and One Tree Planted . In addition to charitable partnerships, LKA has forged strategic global brand partnerships with AeroGarden , BIRKENSTOCK , ChefWorks , ChopValue , Emeco , Iron Chef Cat Cora , PRISE Inc. , and Welcome Industries . Little Kitchen Academy's flagship venues are located in Vancouver, B.C., and Los Angeles, California.

