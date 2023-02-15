nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it will host a meeting with institutional investors and security analysts on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in New York. The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET and conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET.

nVent executive leaders will discuss the company's strategy and their views on its future opportunities in building a more sustainable and electrified world.

Live and on-demand webcasts of the event and materials will be available through the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website (https://investors.nvent.com).

ABOUT NVENT

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

