Evviva® Trattoria: Evviva Trattoria Establishes Joe Andruzzi Foundation Private Dining Room at Wrentham Mass. Location

Modern Italian Restaurant PDR Bookings Help Local Charity Support Those Battling Cancer

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today dedicated its private dining room at its Wrentham Mass. location to the Joe Andruzzi Foundation. New signage on the glass entry doors prominently display, "The Joe Andruzzi Foundation Private Dining Room." All guests booking the private dining room at this location now gain an additional sense of pride knowing that a portion of the proceeds will go to supporting the non-profit's work helping New England cancer patients and their families. Since inception, the Foundation has helped solve the financial distress a cancer diagnosis can cause in the lives of more than 40,000 patients and families throughout New England.

"The Foundation is incredibly grateful to Evviva for dedicating this space towards helping cancer patients," said Joe Andruzzi, co-founder and chief engagement officer. "We are so fortunate to partner with business owners who see the need to help people in their communities."

Evviva Trattoria offers a vibrant, flexible atmosphere that is ideal for any private event including wedding rehearsals, baby showers, corporate dinners and more. Accommodating large groups of guests with particular dining needs and preferences is made easy. Almost 100% of Evviva's core menu is either naturally gluten free or can be modified to be so. Plus, all Evviva locations feature an allergy-friendly scratch kitchen.

"We applaud Evviva for this creative use of their space to help others," added Jen Andruzzi, president and CEO, Joe Andruzzi Foundation. "When you visit Evviva, not only are you are getting great food, great service, but now you can contribute to a great cause."

Led by award-winning Chef Anthony DePalma, director of operations for Evviva Trattoria, guests enjoy Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.

"We take pride in helping our local communities in any way possible," said Marcie Day, chief operating officer, Evviva Trattoria. "When we were offered the opportunity to partner with JAF and help with their goal, to provide financial assistance to patients and families battling cancer, it made perfect sense."

The Wrentham, Massachusetts Evviva Trattoria is located at 15 K Ledgeview Way, Wrentham, MA 02093. This location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and outdoor patio with a fire pit. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner daily, 7 days a week. For more information, including menus, please visit https://www.evvivatrattoria.com/

Media Contact:

Karyn Martin

Golden Thread Agency

karyn@goldenthreadagency.com

About The Joe Andruzzi Foundation

The Joe Andruzzi Foundation (JAF) is committed to providing help, hope, and a reason to smile, for New England cancer patients and their families by contributing financial support when it is needed most. JAF offers support to cancer patients of any age, any type of cancer in active treatment by providing support through Financial Assistance, Food Security, Transportation Assistance, Extraordinary Needs, and (Up)Beat Opportunities for self-care. Founded in 2008 by former New England Patriots three-time Super Bowl Champion offensive guard Joe Andruzzi and his wife Jen, the Joe Andruzzi Foundation grew out of Joe's own successful battle with cancer and the couple's ongoing work with young cancer patients. In 2007, Joe's football career abruptly ended when he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Burkitt's lymphoma. Disease-free less than a year later, Joe and Jen chose to dedicate their lives towards solving the financial distress a cancer diagnosis can cause in the lives of patients and families. Since inception, the Foundation has helped 40,000 patients and families throughout New England.

For more information, or to donate, please visit: joeandruzzifoundation.org.

About Evviva® Trattoria

With 6 locations across Massachusetts, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine. The award-winning restaurant brand is committed to the local sourcing of whole foods, prepared fresh at each location including Marlborough, Malden, Maynard, Stoneham, Westford, and Wrentham. Evviva Trattoria prides itself on accommodating each of its guests with allergy-safe options and offers almost 100% of the core menu with gluten-free alternatives. This is accomplished through preparing dishes to order in scratch kitchens, on designated equipment and only having management deliver allergy-safe dishes. Headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, and established in 2012, Evviva Trattoria is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.evvivatrattoria.com/

SOURCE: Evviva® Trattoria

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739481/EvvivaR-Trattoria-Establishes-Joe-Andruzzi-Foundation-Private-Dining-Room-at-Wrentham-Mass-Location