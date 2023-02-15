Mobile Lads, Corp.: "Avail Scientific Expecting Exponential Annual Growth of $6 million within Florida Rehab Clinics!" says Gerard Maynard, Chief Revenue Officer for Avail Scientific

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / MOBILE LADS, CORP., dba AVAIL SCIENTIFIC (OTC PINK:MOBO)

Avail Scientific Corp enables healthcare providers treating mental health and substance abuse to unlock significant clinical value and revenues via ancillary diagnostic services.

"We are focused on South Florida's substance abuse rehabilitation industry which generates over a billion in revenues annually. As a result, we anticipate rapid growth in our Florida network of clinics in 2023. Avail Scientific is positioned to capture 5-7% of the rehabilitation market generating $6,000,000 in revenues annually, with each patient requiring a minimum of two EEG reports with a cost of about $500 per report. There are 3,500 patients being treated as in-patients at programs in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade countries in southern Florida (Nov 2022), with 20.4 million people aged 12 and older diagnosed with substance use disorder. "

Statement by Gerard Maynard, Chief Revenue Officer for Avail Scientific.

About Avail Scientific

Avail Scientific and it's subsidiary Relai Neuro are specifically targeting over 700 substance abuse clinics in Florida. Avail Scientific's (MOBO) mandate is to support psychedelic medicine research and treatments through neurological testing, data analytics, and data management. Avail Scientific works with its subsidiary Relai Neuro providing neurological testing and data management to rehab and mental health treatment centres in Florida.

Relai Neuro - https://www.relaineuro.com

Avail Scientific - www.availscientific.com

Contact:

Gerard Maynard

1-800-470-9216

info@availscientific.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

NEITHER THE OTC, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "plans" "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or negatives of these terms and similar expressions. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the ability of Avail to heighten market and brand awareness and to broaden the Company's growth potential.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and they may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; and the Company's ability to grow revenues in the US and global markets.

Also, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including without limitation: risks associated with general economic conditions; increased competition in the mobile application and home-services market; the potential risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's business; and the ability of the Company to continue generating a profit.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

