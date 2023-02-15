Researchers in China have successfully prepared cobalt oxide-modified graphite felt as an electrode material for an iron-chromium flow battery. The electrode performance significantly improved due to the effects of cobalt, which in turn boosted the energy efficiency and overall performance of the battery.Iron-chromium redox flow batteries are a good fit for large-scale energy storage applications due to their high safety, long cycle life, cost performance, and environmental friendliness. However, their widespread adoption has been limited for reasons such as the low performance of graphite felt, ...

