Progressive Corporation: Progressive Reports January 2023 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for January 2023:

January
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2023 2022 Change
Net premiums written$5,332.1 $4,585.2 16 %
Net premiums earned$5,042.7 $4,474.8 13 %
Net income$449.4 $25.8 NM
Per share available to common shareholders$0.76 $0.04 NM
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities$245.6 $(347.9) (171)%
Combined ratio 96.0 92.9 3.1 pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares 586.9 586.2 0 %

NM = Not Meaningful

January
(thousands; unaudited)
2023 2022 Change
Policies in Force
Personal Lines
Agency - auto7,902.2 7,833.5 1 %
Direct - auto10,430.6 9,556.2 9 %
Total personal auto18,332.8 17,389.7 5 %
Total special lines5,572.9 5,299.6 5 %
Total Personal Lines23,905.7 22,689.3 5 %
Total Commercial Lines1,053.3 979.9 7 %
Total Property business2,865.0 2,783.4 3 %
Companywide Total27,824.0 26,452.6 5 %

See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release, including the "Monthly Commentary," for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Progressive January 2023 Complete Earnings Release: Download PDF


