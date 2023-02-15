Regulatory News:

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET) (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, is delighted to announce its collaboration with Dr Ter Braake, a European Specialist in Equine Surgery (Dierenkliniek Emmeloord, The Netherlands) in the evaluation of BIOCERA-VET Ready-To-Use as a new treatment option for horse bone cysts.

Bone cysts are abnormalities of bones and joints that can occur in multiple sites in horses. Bone cysts are frequent with a prevalence of 25% in yearlings (racehorses in their second year). Common cause of horse lameness, especially in the young equine athlete, is subchondral cyst lesions (SCL). During pre-purchasing examinations, early stage SCL can be found in apparently sound horses as well, representing a concern to many horse owners.

So far, non-surgical and surgical management of bone cysts are not fully satisfactory in returning the horses to full soundness and therefore, vets are looking for new arthroscopic/mini-invasive approaches including bone grafts.

BIOCERA-VET Ready-To-Use, an injectable bone graft, is a promising product to be used in such surgical approach. Indeed, thanks to its unique properties, it can be easily injected by minimally invasive procedure (such as arthroscopy), promoting a faster recovery. Also, BIOCERA-VET, due to its composition close to the natural composition of the bone, stimulates bone growth and is gradually replaced with new bone tissue leading in the resolution of the bone cyst and ultimately its clinical consequences.

Thanks to our collaboration with Dr Ter Braake, a first case of bone cyst has been successfully treated.

Dr. Ter Braake, DVM, CERT EP, EBVS, EVCS comments: "My initial evaluation of filling a subchondral cyst lesion with BIOCERA-VET in a young horse showed promising results. A complete filling of the cavity was achieved, with consistent new bone formation and no lameness. I'm looking forward to continue my collaboration with TheraVet and use this technology on more cases presented in my equine clinic.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary in Texas.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website or follow us on LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

About BIOCERA-VET

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET. BIOCERA-VET is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET is declined in different lines:

BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU, ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement

BONE SURGERY RTU, ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft BIOCERA-VET GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute

GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty

For more information, visit BIOCERA-VET website.

