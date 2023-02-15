Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.02.2023
WKN: 855225 ISIN: US0427351004 Ticker-Symbol: ARW 
Tradegate
15.02.23
09:30 Uhr
118,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ARROW ELECTRONICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARROW ELECTRONICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
117,00118,0020:00
117,00118,0019:09
15.02.2023 | 19:38
Arrow Electronics Again Tops Industry Ranking in FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies List 2023

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has again been named to FORTUNE's "World's Most Admired Companies" list, ranking #1 in the "Wholesalers: Electronics and Office Equipment" category for the tenth consecutive year.

This marks the 23rd time Arrow has appeared on the listing that is based on input from industry executives, directors, and analysts.

Arrow topped criteria in the World's Most Admired Companies list, including innovation, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, financial soundness, long-term investment value, and quality of products/services.

About Arrow: Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 220,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37.1 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Arrow Electronics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Arrow Electronics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/arrow-electronics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Arrow Electronics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739504/Arrow-Electronics-Again-Tops-Industry-Ranking-in-FORTUNEs-Worlds-Most-Admired-Companies-List-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
