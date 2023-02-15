Boston Scientific: For the Transgender Community, Work Can Be a Difficult World To Navigate

Originally published in the Boston Globe

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Trevor Boylston had started transitioning from female to male a decade before he started working at Boston Scientific, and he had no plans to reveal his true self to his new coworkers. Boylston has a stocky build and a beard and is married to a woman - "seemingly straight," as he puts it. But about six months after he started at the medical device company, around the time Caitlyn Jenner transitioned, a coworker started making transgender jokes. And Boylston decided he couldn't stay quiet any longer.

Matisse DuPont (right) spoke to potential employers while attending the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce's job fair focused on the transgender community on Jan. 17.ERIN CLARK/GLOBE STAFF

