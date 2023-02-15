Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Jetzt Kurschance nutzen und auf nochmal 82,4% an einem Tag wetten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884113 ISIN: US1011371077 Ticker-Symbol: BSX 
Tradegate
14.02.23
16:39 Uhr
44,310 Euro
+0,275
+0,62 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,26544,39520:02
44,26544,40020:02
ACCESSWIRE
15.02.2023 | 19:50
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boston Scientific: For the Transgender Community, Work Can Be a Difficult World To Navigate

Originally published in the Boston Globe

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Trevor Boylston had started transitioning from female to male a decade before he started working at Boston Scientific, and he had no plans to reveal his true self to his new coworkers. Boylston has a stocky build and a beard and is married to a woman - "seemingly straight," as he puts it. But about six months after he started at the medical device company, around the time Caitlyn Jenner transitioned, a coworker started making transgender jokes. And Boylston decided he couldn't stay quiet any longer.

Continue reading here

Boston Scientific, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Press release picture

Matisse DuPont (right) spoke to potential employers while attending the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce's job fair focused on the transgender community on Jan. 17.ERIN CLARK/GLOBE STAFF

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Boston Scientific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Boston Scientific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/boston-scientific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Boston Scientific

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739506/For-the-Transgender-Community-Work-Can-Be-a-Difficult-World-To-Navigate

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.