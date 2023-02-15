Juice Plus+ Perform: Understanding the Award-Winning Performance-Enhancing Protein Powder

COLLIERVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Experts agree that eating plenty of fruits and vegetables is important for achieving optimal health. Yet according to CDC data, just 12.2% of American adults are meeting the standard for fruit, and only 9.3% are meeting the standard for vegetables. Juice Plus+ harnesses the power of fruits and vegetables to create its Fruit, Vegetable, and Berry Blend capsules, which have helped individuals bridge the gap between what they should eat and what they do eat for 30 years. Recently, the company launched Juice Plus+ Perform, a comprehensive plant-based protein powder, which supports and enhances several important aspects of fitness performance.

The Juice Plus+ Perform shake provides 25 grams of plant-based protein per serving plus an array of naturally sourced vitamins and minerals to support peak performance and daily nutrition needs through improved muscle strength, as well as promoting recovery after a workout.

How Juice Plus+ Perform Works

When it comes to its performance-enhancing capabilities, Juice Plus+ Perform was created to help individuals beat their best with 25 grams of plant-based protein per serving to build and repair muscle, in addition to ingredients that assist with energy production, aid recovery, and support bone and muscle health.

Juice Plus+ Perform contains various naturally sourced, plant-based ingredients that have been scientifically proven to improve performance. Juice Plus+ Perform includes plant-based proteins and antioxidants, which are important for improving health and performance, as well as plant-based vitamins, which help by assisting with energy production and mental focus.

Award-Winning Product

Juice Plus+ Perform is formulated with beetroot and tart cherry, two functional ingredients that promote recovery and repair in the body, allowing users to get back to their activities faster. Recently, Juice Plus+ Perform received the 'Editor's Choice' stamp in Women's Running magazine in the protein-based drink category, recognizing the product's durability, value, and sustainability.

Product Benefits

Juice Plus+ Perform is an ideal choice to improve athletic performance or to improve overall health. Below are some of the myriad benefits:

Improved focus and mood: The natural ingredients in Juice Plus+ Perform provide a boost in energy that can help to improve cognitive performance and overall well-being. Better recovery: Juice Plus+ Perform offers a unique blend of beetroot and tart cherry to enhance recovery and repair for optimal performance. Muscle Strength: This shake offers a significant source of protein, supplying 50% of the daily recommended value in each serving. Its key ingredient, non-GMO soy protein, stands out as the only vegan protein that rivals animal proteins in promoting muscle growth. With a high score on the PDCAAS (Protein Digestibility Amino Acid Score), given its complete essential amino acid profile and high digestibility, soy protein is considered the best plant-based option for muscle development. Collagen Production: Juice Plus+ Perform contains naturally occurring vitamin C from acerola cherry, which supports collagen production, as well as vitamin D from mushroom powder for bone and muscle health.

The Bottom Line

Juice Plus+ Perform supports athletic performance and overall health by containing natural ingredients sourced from real food, without any harmful substances.

About Juice Plus+

The Juice Plus+ Company is a global health and wellness company with a mission to inspire healthy living around the world. It operates in 27 markets globally and is supported by a mission-driven community of over 200,000 independent sales Partners and over one million customers.

