Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQX: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") announces that Michael Starogiannis has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Starogiannis for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

"I want to thank Mr. Starogiannis for all of his hard work over the past five years in helping Sailfish evolve from a concept to a viable cash flowing royalty and streaming Company. Management and the Board of Directors appreciated his dedication to the Company and wish him well on his future endeavours." Paolo Lostritto, P.Eng - CEO and Director.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Within Sailfish's portfolio are three main assets in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold mine (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; an up to 3% NSR on the multi-million ounce Spring Valley gold project in Pershing County, Nevada; and a 100% interest in the Gavilanes Silver Project located in Durango State, Mexico.

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.

