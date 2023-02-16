Stockholm, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - Stockholm Precision Tools AB (SPT), a leading provider of directional survey tools, is pleased to announce the launch of its new global corporate identity at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, Canada. This announcement demonstrates the company's commitment to its re-envisioned core values.

SPT has been at the forefront of the development and manufacture of directional surveying technology for many years and is now looking to strengthen its position as an industry leader. The new corporate identity embodies this by reflecting the company's reinvigorated mission, vision, goals and values, including an unwavering commitment to environmental, social and governance initiatives.

"We are excited to unveil our new corporate identity, which represents our commitment to our renewed mission, vision and values. Our new identity incorporates environmental, social and governance (ESG) as one of our core values and is a testament to our rapid growth. This new identity is our way of communicating to the world the immense internal changes that have taken place within our organization," said Orlando Ramírez, CEO of Stockholm Precision Tools AB. "We are confident that our new identity better reflects who we are as a company and what we stand for.

The launch of the new corporate identity will take place at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, Canada, where SPT will showcase its brand-new look along with its latest products and services at booth #441. The company invites industry professionals, the media and the general public to see what they have in store and learn more about the future of directional surveying technology.

For more information on Stockholm Precision Tools and their new corporate identity, please visit their website at sptab.com or contact Eric Estrada.

About Stockholm Precision Tools

Stockholm Precision Tools is a leading provider of directional survey technology, specializing in the design and manufacture of precision tools for the mining, oil and gas, construction and geotechnical industries. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established itself as a trusted partner to its customers around the world.

