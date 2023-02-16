SFI, a long-term investor that shares Tikehau Capital's values and entrepreneurial culture, invests €400m in TCA through a capital increase and indirectly becomes a key shareholder of Tikehau Capital

SFI is a subsidiary of Patrinvest which holds the interests of some of the Belgian founding families of Anheuser-Busch InBev

Tikehau Capital Advisors ("TCA"), Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) SCA's main shareholder, announces the commitment of SFI, a subsidiary of Patrinvest, to make an equity investment of €400m in its share capital.

SFI's investment is the result of a long-standing relationship between the two groups and their respective founders. Their partnership will support Tikehau Capital's continued growth as a major player in the alternative asset management sector globally. SFI will serve as a committed and active shareholder, working alongside Tikehau Capital's founders and management, and leveraging its expertise in developing businesses on a global scale.

Upon completion of the transaction, SFI will indirectly own 9.3% of Tikehau Capital's share capital, therefore becoming one of the firm's largest individual shareholders.

SFI will be represented on the TCA Board of Directors by Alexandre Van Damme, Chairman of Patrinvest, and Gregory d'Ursel. In addition, the appointment of Maximilien de Limburg Stirum, Executive Chairman of SFI, as a member of Tikehau Capital's Supervisory Board will be proposed.

"SFI's significant investment in TCA is a major milestone for Tikehau Capital. We have a long-standing relationship of trust and share the same entrepreneurial DNA and common values with its shareholders and leaders. We are confident that SFI will act as a key partner for the future development of both TCA and Tikehau Capital, given its proven skills and deep experience in the investment field. SFI's global reach and multicultural approach will also be unique assets that will help us access new opportunities and accelerate our growth," commented Antoine Flamarion and Mathieu Chabran, founders and co-directors of TCA.

"We have great respect for Tikehau Capital and its founders' journey, so it feels natural for us to materialize our relationship, which is almost 20 years old, through a strategic partnership. SFI intends to support this leading player in the alternative management field to reinforce its position as a global leader in its sector, as we are doing for our other investments," said Alexandre Van Damme, Chairman of Patrinvest, and Maximilien de Limburg Stirum, Executive Chairman of SFI.

Remmert Laan, member of Tikehau Capital's Supervisory Board, added: "TCA and SFI share a common approach to investment and strong entrepreneurial values. I am delighted to have enabled two leading companies with whom I have longstanding ties to cement their relationship into a fruitful partnership.

For the transaction, SFI was advised by Evercore, Bredin Prat and PricewaterhouseCoopers; and TCA was advised by Rothschild Co and Cleary Gottlieb.

Warning:

The completion of certain of the transactions described herein is subject to the obtaining of the required regulatory authorizations.

About Tikehau Capital Advisors

Tikehau Capital Advisors is the main shareholder of Tikehau Capital SCA and holds, as of December 31, 2022, 56.32%1 of the capital and voting rights of Tikehau Capital and all of the capital and voting rights of the sole general partner, Tikehau Capital Commandité. As of December 31, 2022, the capital of Tikehau Capital Advisors is split between managers and founders of Tikehau Capital, who together hold 71.45% of the capital and voting rights of Tikehau Capital Advisors, and a group of institutional shareholders who own the remaining 28.55%.

About Tikehau Capital SCA

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €38.8 billion of assets under management (at 31 December 2022). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies. Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives. Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.1 billion of shareholders' equity at 31 December 2022), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies. Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 742 employees (at 31 December 2022) across its 14 offices in Europe, Asia and North America. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). www.tikehaucapital.com

About SFI

Société Familiale d'Investissements S.A. ("SFI") is an affiliate of Patrinvest SCA. Patrinvest SCA holds the interests of some of the Belgian founding families of Anheuser-Busch InBev. SFI invests in a limited number of companies to support their development over the long term.

_________________________

1 Directly, and indirectly through its 100% subsidiary Fakarava Capital

