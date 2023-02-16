TrendForce says solar demand could grow by more than 53.4% this year due to lower module prices and delayed projects from 2021 and 2022 that are now going online. China will be the largest market this year with 148.9 GW, followed by the United States with 40.5 GW, India with 17.2 GW, Brazil with 14.2 GW, Germany with 11.8 GW, Spain with 11.4 GW, and Japan with 8 GW.The world could potentially install 350.6 GW of PV systems this year, according to new estimates from Taiwanese market research firm TrendForce. If confirmed, the growth would represent a 53.4% increase compared to 2022, when new global ...

