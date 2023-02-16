Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc Announces Preliminary Unaudited Results Q4 & FY 2022

Preliminary unaudited results for the full year ended 31 December 2022

UXBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Solid end to a very successful year, well placed for FY23 and beyond

FY 2022 Metric[1] As Reported Comparable [1] Change vs 2021 Change vs 2021 As Reported Comparable [1] Comparable Fx-Neutral [1] Pro forma Comparable [3] Pro forma Comparable Fx-Neutral[3] Total CCEP Volume (M UC)[2] 3,300 3,300 17.5 % 18.0 % 9.5 % Revenue (€M) 17,320 17,320 26.0 % 26.0 % 24.5 % 17.0 % 15.5 % Cost of sales (€M) 11,096 11,088 28.0 % 29.0 % 27.5 % 20.0 % 19.0 % Operating expenses (€M) 4,234 4,094 18.5 % 21.0 % 19.5 % 10.5 % 9.0 % Operating profit (€M) 2,086 2,138 37.5 % 20.5 % 19.5 % 13.5 % 12.5 % Profit after taxes (€M) 1,521 1,564 54.0 % 20.0 % 19.0 % Diluted EPS (€) 3.29 3.39 53.0 % 19.5 % 18.5 % 14.0 % 13.0 % Revenue per UC[2] (€) 5.20 6.0 % 6.0 % Cost of sales per UC[2] (€) 3.33 8.5 % 9.0 % Adjusted Free cash Flow (€M) 1,805 Dividend per share[4] (€) 1.68 Maintained dividend payout ratio of c.50% Europe Volume (M UC)[2] 2,631 2,631 10.5 % 11.0 % 11.0 % Revenue (€M) 13,529 13,529 17.0 % 17.0 % 16.5 % 17.0 % 16.5 % Operating profit (€M) 1,529 1,670 18.0 % 11.5 % 11.5 % 11.5 % 11.5 % Revenue per UC[2] (€) 5.14 5.5 % 5.5 % API Volume (M UC)[2] 669 669 57.5 % 57.5 % 5.0 % Revenue (€M) 3,791 3,791 74.0 % 74.0 % 66.5 % 17.0 % 12.0 % Operating profit (€M) 557 468 155.5% 72.0 % 64.5 % 21.0 % 16.0 % Revenue per UC[2] (€) 5.42 6.0 % 7.5 %

DAMIAN GAMMELL, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, SAID:

"2022 was a very successful year, our first as Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. This is testament to the hard work of our colleagues to whom we are extremely grateful. Our focus on well invested and winning brands across our broad pack offering, great in-market execution and price and promotion strategy served us well. We benefited from the continued recovery of the away from home channel and the return of travel and tourism with further growth in the home channel. Combined with our ongoing focus on efficiency, this delivered strong top and bottom-line growth, value share gains and generated solid free cash flow. We continue to be a great partner for our customers, a great place to work for our colleagues whilst making further progress against our sustainability commitments - more of our sites went carbon neutral, we switched logistics to lower carbon alternatives and invested in recycling facilities.

"A record dividend in FY22 combined with our FY23 guidance and ambitious but achievable mid-term objectives demonstrate the strength of our business. Enhanced by our great API business, we are bigger and better, more diverse and robust, operating in resilient categories. We remain confident in the future, despite a dynamic outlook, and we continue to invest for the longer-term, evidenced by the minority buy out of our exciting Indonesian market. Our clear strategy, strong brand partner relationships and great people will ensure we continue to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders. We have the platform and momentum to go even further together for a greater future."

Contacts

Investor Relations

Sarah Willett Claire Michael Claire Copps

+44 7970 145 218 +44 7528 251 033 +44 7980 775 889

Media Relations

Shanna Wendt Nick Carter

+44 7976 595 168 +44 7976 595 275

