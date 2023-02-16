Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc Announces Preliminary Unaudited Results Q4 & FY 2022

Preliminary unaudited results for the full year ended 31 December 2022
UXBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Solid end to a very successful year, well placed for FY23 and beyond
|FY 2022 Metric[1]
As Reported
Comparable [1]
Change vs 2021
Change vs 2021
As Reported
Comparable
[1]
Comparable Fx-Neutral [1]
Pro forma Comparable [3]
Pro forma Comparable Fx-Neutral[3]
|Total CCEP
Volume (M UC)[2]
3,300
3,300
17.5 %
18.0 %
9.5 %
Revenue (€M)
17,320
17,320
26.0 %
26.0 %
24.5 %
17.0 %
15.5 %
Cost of sales (€M)
11,096
11,088
28.0 %
29.0 %
27.5 %
20.0 %
19.0 %
Operating expenses (€M)
4,234
4,094
18.5 %
21.0 %
19.5 %
10.5 %
9.0 %
Operating profit (€M)
2,086
2,138
37.5 %
20.5 %
19.5 %
13.5 %
12.5 %
Profit after taxes (€M)
1,521
1,564
54.0 %
20.0 %
19.0 %
Diluted EPS (€)
3.29
3.39
53.0 %
19.5 %
18.5 %
14.0 %
13.0 %
Revenue per UC[2] (€)
5.20
6.0 %
6.0 %
Cost of sales per UC[2] (€)
3.33
8.5 %
9.0 %
Adjusted Free cash Flow (€M)
1,805
Dividend per share[4] (€)
1.68
Maintained dividend payout ratio of c.50%
Europe
Volume (M UC)[2]
2,631
2,631
10.5 %
11.0 %
11.0 %
Revenue (€M)
13,529
13,529
17.0 %
17.0 %
16.5 %
17.0 %
16.5 %
Operating profit (€M)
1,529
1,670
18.0 %
11.5 %
11.5 %
11.5 %
11.5 %
Revenue per UC[2] (€)
5.14
5.5 %
5.5 %
|API
Volume (M UC)[2]
669
669
57.5 %
57.5 %
5.0 %
Revenue (€M)
3,791
3,791
74.0 %
74.0 %
66.5 %
17.0 %
12.0 %
Operating profit (€M)
557
468
155.5%
72.0 %
64.5 %
21.0 %
16.0 %
Revenue per UC[2] (€)
5.42
6.0 %
7.5 %
DAMIAN GAMMELL, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, SAID:
"2022 was a very successful year, our first as Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. This is testament to the hard work of our colleagues to whom we are extremely grateful. Our focus on well invested and winning brands across our broad pack offering, great in-market execution and price and promotion strategy served us well. We benefited from the continued recovery of the away from home channel and the return of travel and tourism with further growth in the home channel. Combined with our ongoing focus on efficiency, this delivered strong top and bottom-line growth, value share gains and generated solid free cash flow. We continue to be a great partner for our customers, a great place to work for our colleagues whilst making further progress against our sustainability commitments - more of our sites went carbon neutral, we switched logistics to lower carbon alternatives and invested in recycling facilities.
"A record dividend in FY22 combined with our FY23 guidance and ambitious but achievable mid-term objectives demonstrate the strength of our business. Enhanced by our great API business, we are bigger and better, more diverse and robust, operating in resilient categories. We remain confident in the future, despite a dynamic outlook, and we continue to invest for the longer-term, evidenced by the minority buy out of our exciting Indonesian market. Our clear strategy, strong brand partner relationships and great people will ensure we continue to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders. We have the platform and momentum to go even further together for a greater future."
