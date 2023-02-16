Sensormatic Solutions will be exhibiting at EuroShop 2023 to showcase the next generation of insights and outcome-based solutions integrated under the Sensormatic IQ operating platform, as well as the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, will be on-site at EuroShop showcasing its newest analytics and outcome-based solutions, integrated under Sensormatic IQ, that power retail operations and enable smart and connected shopper experiences.

"Shopper preferences have evolved over the past few years, and retailers have demonstrated incredible adaptability in the face of a shifting industry," said Kevin Viravec, president at Sensormatic Solutions. "Initial investments in digital transformation have shown retailers the benefits of a data-led strategy and how these insights can boost shopper experiences while facilitating operational excellence."

Sensormatic IQ serves as the foundation of all Sensormatic Solutions insights and outcome-based solutions. It combines data from its existing platforms, and it applies advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision technologies to help address the dynamic needs of retailers and their shoppers. The company's booth at the Big Show will include solutions that help retailers pursue:

Sensormatic Solutions shopper experience offerings help retailers engage with shoppers on a new level, offering opportunities to create differentiated and personalized experiences. Booth visitors will see how the company's easy-to-deploy multi-sensor technology approach can highlight critical touch points to enrich engagements along each shopper's journey. Driving Store Performance. Achieving operational excellence means prioritizing flexibility, increasing productivity, making informed decisions, maintaining visibility, optimizing labor, and enhancing omnichannel strategies, such as "Click Collect or curbside pickup, and lowering operational costs.

To learn more about Sensormatic Solutions inventory intelligence, loss prevention and liability, shopper experience, and operational excellence solutions, visit stand C01 in Hall 6 at Trade Fair Düsseldorf between 26 February 2 March 2023 and follow Sensormatic on Twitter and LinkedIn. To request a booth tour or a meeting with an account manager, visit the Sensormatic Solutions EuroShop Page.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform Sensormatic IQ combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

