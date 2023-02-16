Applied Systems: Hayes Parsons Insurance Brokers Creates a Digital Strategy with Applied Epic

One of the South West's largest independent brokers to accelerate acquisition strategy and support business growth using flexible, open platform and seamlessly integrated customer service tools

Brighton, UK, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Hayes Parsons Insurance Brokers has signed on with Applied Epic, the world's most widely used broker management system, to enable digital transformation. The independent broker selected Applied Epic because of its open, flexible, architecture, allowing them to seamlessly integrate other business applications to support their growth plans. Additionally, a customer service portal and mobile apps allows Hayes Parsons to gain a comprehensive view of the customer.

"We are proud of the reputation we have built over 50 years, but we are always striving to improve and continue our modern approach to insurance broking," said James Woollam, Managing Director, Hayes Parsons. "We chose Applied because they are a true business partner who worked with us to create a digital strategy and we're confident that Epic will take us into the future and help us meet our ambitious growth goals."

Applied Epic is a foundational management platform and insurer connectivity solution that is hosted in the cloud. The flexible, open platform can integrate with both Applied and third-party technologies. The solution enables brokers to eliminate re-work and create higher-value business transactions, delivering superior customer experiences throughout the entire policy lifecycle. Brokers using Applied Epic operate more efficiently, better leverage insurer relationships, improve customer service and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

"Many brokers will take advantage of the economic environment to acquire and accelerate growth and technology will be central to the success of that process," said Dave Chapman, chief revenue officer, Applied Systems Europe. "Applied Epic's open and flexible architecture will give Hayes Parsons the ability to innovate their operations with practical technology that seamlessly works together so their staff can reduce the friction and manual tasks associated with traditional processes and focus on growing the business."

