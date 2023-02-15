MSA Safety Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Record quarterly sales and elevated backlog support healthy outlook for 2023
PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 .
Quarterly Highlights
(All comparisons against the fourth quarter of 2021 unless otherwise noted.)
- Delivered record net sales of $443 million, an increase of 8% on a reported basis and 11% on a constant currency basis.
- Generated GAAP operating income of $71 million, or 15.9% of sales, and adjusted operating income of $96 million, or 21.6% of sales.
- Recorded GAAP earnings of $51 million or $1.31 per diluted share and adjusted earnings of $71 million or $1.80 per diluted share.
- Achieved operating cash flow of $54 million . Free cash flow was $40 million, representing 77% of net income. MSA invested $14 million for capital expenditures, repaid $40 million of debt and returned $18 million to shareholders through dividends.
Annual Highlights
(All comparisons against the full year 2021 unless otherwise noted.)
- Delivered record net sales of $1.53 billion, an increase of 9% on a reported basis and 12% on a constant currency basis.
- Generated GAAP operating income of $239 million, or 15.7% of sales, and adjusted operating income of $290 million, or 19.0% of sales.
- Recorded GAAP earnings of $180 million or $4.56 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings of $223 million or $5.65 per diluted share.
- Achieved operating cash flow of $157 million . Free cash flow was $115 million, representing 64% of net income. MSA invested $43 million for capital expenditures, repaid $13 million of debt and returned more than $100 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
"2022 was a robust year for MSA Safety, with exceptional results in the fourth quarter," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Strength across our product portfolio and healthy customer demand helped us deliver record sales and strong operating performance. Our outstanding team was able to navigate the challenging economic environment and executed well throughout the year. This execution, combined with our focus on advancing our mission and delivering innovative safety technologies and solutions to our customers, resulted in key wins and market share gains."
Mr. Vartanian added, "We enter 2023 with strong momentum, and continue to see demand and growth opportunities across our markets. Our business has been cycle-tested and has proven resilient due to our strategic portfolio composition and diverse end markets and geographies. Additionally, our elevated backlog could help cushion an economic slowdown. Against that backdrop, I am confident in our ability to deliver value for our customers, shareholders, and other stakeholders as we move forward in 2023."
Financial Highlights and Balance Sheet
Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
($ millions, except per share data)
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Net Sales
$ 443
$ 410
8 %
$ 1,528
$ 1,400
9 %
Operating Income (Loss)
71
(89)
179 %
239
23
950 %
Adjusted Operating Income
96
80
20 %
290
241
21 %
Net Income (Loss)
51
(61)
184 %
180
21
742 %
Diluted EPS
1.31
(1.57)
183 %
4.56
0.54
743 %
Adjusted Earnings
71
66
7 %
223
185
20 %
Adjusted Diluted EPS
1.80
1.67
8 %
5.65
4.68
21 %
(a) Percentage change may not calculate exactly due to rounding.
MSA maintained a healthy balance sheet during the fourth quarter and full year 2022, with solid free cash flow and ample liquidity. Net leverage was 1.2x adjusted EBITDA at December 31, 2022 . On a pro forma basis for the closing of the legacy liability subsidiary divestiture on January 5, 2023, net leverage would have been 2.2x adjusted EBITDA.
"Our fourth quarter performance was a strong finish to the year with double-digit organic sales growth and 210 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion. Strong volume growth, strategic pricing, favorable mix and cost discipline resulted in a robust incremental operating margin and solid cash flow generation. While we expect the operating environment to remain challenging as we progress through 2023, we remain focused on delivering full year growth in the mid-single digits, healthy incremental margins and robust cash flow conversion," said Lee McChesney, MSA Safety Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Conference Call
MSA Safety will host a conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast at http://investors.msasafety.com/ under the "News and Events" tab, subheading "Events & Presentations." Investors and interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-844-854-4415 ( Toll Free ) or 1-412-902-6599 (International). When prompted, please instruct the operator to be joined into the MSA Safety Incorporated conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.msasafety.com/ shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for the next 90 days.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$ 443,254
$ 410,268
$ 1,527,953
$ 1,400,182
Cost of products sold
246,002
232,144
854,122
784,834
Gross profit
197,252
178,124
673,831
615,348
Selling, general and administrative
91,494
86,523
338,872
332,862
Research and development
13,995
15,643
57,012
57,793
Restructuring charges
4,819
4,194
7,965
16,433
Currency exchange losses, net
5,467
575
10,255
216
Product liability and other operating expense
10,857
160,029
20,590
185,264
Operating income (loss)
70,620
(88,840)
239,137
22,780
Interest expense
7,502
2,911
21,660
10,758
Other income, net
(5,935)
(2,810)
(21,056)
(11,582)
Total other expense (income), net
1,567
101
604
(824)
Income (loss) before income taxes
69,053
(88,941)
238,533
23,604
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
17,564
(27,465)
58,903
1,816
Net income (loss)
51,489
(61,476)
179,630
21,788
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
(448)
Net income (loss) attributable to MSA Safety
$ 51,489
$ (61,476)
$ 179,630
$ 21,340
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to MSA
Basic
$ 1.31
$ (1.57)
$ 4.58
$ 0.54
Diluted
$ 1.31
$ (1.57)
$ 4.56
$ 0.54
Basic shares outstanding
39,200
39,236
39,232
39,173
Diluted shares outstanding
39,387
39,236
39,407
39,449
MSA Safety Incorporated
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 162,902
$ 140,895
Trade receivables, net
297,028
254,187
Inventories
338,316
280,617
Notes receivable, insurance companies
5,931
3,914
Other current assets
75,949
113,191
Total current assets
880,126
792,804
Property, plant and equipment, net
207,552
207,793
Prepaid pension cost
141,643
163,283
Goodwill
620,622
636,858
Intangible assets, net
281,853
306,948
Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent
38,695
44,626
Insurance receivable, noncurrent
110,300
121,609
Other noncurrent assets
96,185
122,475
Total assets
$ 2,376,976
$ 2,396,396
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net
$ 7,387
$ -
Accounts payable
112,532
106,780
Other current liabilities
225,946
223,826
Total current liabilities
345,865
330,606
Long-term debt, net
565,445
597,651
Pensions and other employee benefits
137,810
189,973
Deferred tax liabilities
31,881
33,337
Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities
372,234
410,441
Total shareholders' equity
923,741
834,388
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,376,976
$ 2,396,396
MSA Safety Incorporated
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$ 51,489
$ (61,476)
$ 179,630
$ 21,788
Depreciation and amortization
14,434
14,047
56,317
50,317
Product liability expense
10,857
160,029
20,590
185,264
Change in working capital and other operating
(23,228)
(43,598)
(99,082)
(58,224)
Cash flow from operating activities
53,552
69,002
157,455
199,145
Capital expenditures
(13,800)
(12,874)
(42,553)
(43,837)
Acquisition, net of cash acquired
-
-
-
(392,437)
Change in short-term investments
15,138
25
39,458
26,087
Property disposals and other investing
(1,427)
(37)
(1,389)
(5,286)
Cash flow used in investing activities
(89)
(12,886)
(4,484)
(415,473)
Change in debt
(40,000)
(15,683)
(13,000)
293,176
Cash dividends paid
(18,050)
(17,264)
(71,497)
(68,586)
Other financing
863
3,441
(28,853)
(20,665)
Cash flow (used in) from financing activities
(57,187)
(29,506)
(113,350)
203,925
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,
cash equivalents and restricted cash
6,867
(3,016)
(16,631)
(7,193)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and
$ 3,143
$ 23,594
$ 22,990
$ (19,596)
MSA Safety Incorporated
Americas
International
Corporate
Consolidated
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Sales to external customers
$ 289,122
$ 154,132
$ -
$ 443,254
Operating income
70,620
Operating margin %
15.9 %
Restructuring charges
4,819
Currency exchange losses, net
5,467
Product liability expense
10,857
Acquisition related costs (a)
4,042
Adjusted operating income (loss)
82,728
26,249
(13,172)
95,805
Adjusted operating margin %
28.6 %
17.0 %
21.6 %
Depreciation and amortization (b)
12,149
Adjusted EBITDA
91,525
29,471
(13,042)
107,954
Adjusted EBITDA %
31.7 %
19.1 %
24.4 %
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Sales to external customers
$ 252,945
$ 157,323
$ -
$ 410,268
Operating loss
(88,840)
Operating margin %
(21.7) %
Restructuring charges
4,194
Currency exchange losses, net
575
Product liability expense
160,029
Acquisition related costs (a)
3,993
Adjusted operating income (loss)
60,334
31,297
(11,680)
$ 79,951
Adjusted operating margin %
23.9 %
19.9 %
19.5 %
Depreciation and amortization (b)
11,702
Adjusted EBITDA
68,488
34,714
(11,549)
91,653
Adjusted EBITDA %
27.1 %
22.1 %
22.3 %
(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(b) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Americas
International
Corporate
Consolidated
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
Sales to external customers
$ 1,043,238
$ 484,715
$ -
$ 1,527,953
Operating income
239,137
Operating margin %
15.7 %
Restructuring charges
7,965
Currency exchange losses, net
10,255
Product liability expense
20,590
Acquisition related costs (a)
12,440
Adjusted operating income (loss)
267,392
60,923
(37,928)
290,387
Adjusted operating margin %
25.6 %
12.6 %
19.0 %
Depreciation and amortization (b)
47,110
Adjusted EBITDA
301,726
73,179
(37,408)
337,497
Adjusted EBITDA %
28.9 %
15.1 %
22.1 %
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
Sales to external customers
$ 908,068
$ 492,114
$ -
$ 1,400,182
Operating income
22,780
Operating margin %
1.6 %
Restructuring charges
16,433
Currency exchange losses, net
216
Product liability expense
185,264
Acquisition related costs (a)
15,884
Adjusted operating income (loss)
202,496
73,279
(35,198)
240,577
Adjusted operating margin %
22.3 %
14.9 %
17.2 %
Depreciation and amortization (b)
45,417
Adjusted EBITDA
233,732
86,997
(34,735)
285,994
Adjusted EBITDA %
25.7 %
17.7 %
20.4 %
(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(b) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.
The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.
Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, and acquisition related costs, including acquisition related amortization, and adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Consolidated
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Breathing
Firefighter
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Fall
Core Sales
Non-Core
Net Sales
GAAP reported
10 %
2 %
10 %
18 %
11 %
(5) %
9 %
- %
8 %
Plus: Currency
4 %
4 %
2 %
4 %
3 %
5 %
3 %
5 %
3 %
Constant
14 %
6 %
12 %
22 %
14 %
- %
12 %
5 %
11 %
Less:
Acquisitions
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
Organic constant
14 %
6 %
12 %
22 %
14 %
- %
12 %
5 %
11 %
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
Breathing
Firefighter
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Fall
Core Sales
Non-Core
Net Sales
GAAP reported
15 %
2 %
14 %
7 %
19 %
(6) %
11 %
(3) %
9 %
Plus: Currency
3 %
3 %
2 %
3 %
3 %
4 %
3 %
5 %
3 %
Constant
18 %
5 %
16 %
10 %
22 %
(2) %
14 %
2 %
12 %
Less:
Acquisitions
- %
- %
- %
- %
11 %
- %
3 %
- %
2 %
Organic constant
18 %
5 %
16 %
10 %
11 %
(2) %
11 %
2 %
10 %
*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021. Acquisition constant currency revenue growth represents six months of Bacharach net sales from January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022.
Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Americas Segment
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Breathing
Firefighter
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Fall
Core
Non-Core
Net Sales
GAAP reported
13 %
28 %
18 %
23 %
9 %
1 %
15 %
7 %
14 %
Plus: Currency
- %
- %
(1) %
1 %
(1) %
- %
- %
- %
- %
Constant
13 %
28 %
17 %
24 %
8 %
1 %
15 %
7 %
14 %
Less:
Acquisitions
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
Organic constant
13 %
28 %
17 %
24 %
8 %
1 %
15 %
7 %
14 %
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
Breathing
Firefighter
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Fall
Core Sales
Non-Core
Net Sales
GAAP reported
22 %
10 %
17 %
11 %
25 %
- %
17 %
(4) %
15 %
Plus: Currency
- %
- %
- %
1 %
- %
1 %
- %
1 %
- %
Constant
22 %
10 %
17 %
12 %
25 %
1 %
17 %
(3) %
15 %
Less:
Acquisitions
- %
- %
- %
- %
14 %
- %
3 %
- %
3 %
Organic constant
22 %
10 %
17 %
12 %
11 %
1 %
14 %
(3) %
12 %
*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021. Acquisition constant currency revenue growth represents six months of Bacharach net sales from January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022.
Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.
MSA Safety Incorporated
International Segment
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Breathing
Firefighter
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Fall
Core Sales
Non-Core
Net Sales
GAAP reported
6 %
(32) %
(9) %
7 %
15 %
(13) %
(1) %
(7) %
(2) %
Plus: Currency
10 %
8 %
9 %
10 %
7 %
11 %
9 %
10 %
9 %
Constant
16 %
(24) %
- %
17 %
22 %
(2) %
8 %
3 %
7 %
Less:
Acquisitions
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
Organic constant
16 %
(24) %
- %
17 %
22 %
(2) %
8 %
3 %
7 %
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
Breathing
Firefighter
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Fall
Core Sales
Non-Core
Net Sales
GAAP reported
1 %
(15) %
3 %
(3) %
10 %
(16) %
(1) %
(3) %
(2) %
Plus: Currency
9 %
9 %
8 %
8 %
7 %
9 %
8 %
11 %
9 %
Constant
10 %
(6) %
11 %
5 %
17 %
(7) %
7 %
8 %
7 %
Less:
Acquisitions
- %
- %
- %
- %
7 %
- %
2 %
- %
2 %
Organic constant
10 %
(6) %
11 %
5 %
10 %
(7) %
5 %
8 %
5 %
*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021. Acquisition constant currency revenue growth represents six months of Bacharach net sales from January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022.
Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Consolidated
Americas
International
Portable Gas Detection
22 %
24 %
17 %
Fixed Gas and Flame Detection
14 %
8 %
22 %
Breathing Apparatus
14 %
13 %
16 %
Industrial Head Protection
12 %
17 %
- %
Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel
6 %
28 %
(24) %
Fall Protection
- %
1 %
(2) %
Core Sales
12 %
15 %
8 %
Non-Core Sales
5 %
7 %
3 %
Net Sales
11 %
14 %
7 %
Net Sales excluding Acquisitions
11 %
14 %
7 %
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
Consolidated
Americas
International
Portable Gas Detection
10 %
12 %
5 %
Fixed Gas and Flame Detection*
22 %
25 %
17 %
Breathing Apparatus
18 %
22 %
10 %
Industrial Head Protection
16 %
17 %
11 %
Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel
5 %
10 %
(6) %
Fall Protection
(2) %
1 %
(7) %
Core Sales
14 %
17 %
7 %
Non-Core Sales
2 %
(3) %
8 %
Net Sales
12 %
15 %
7 %
Net Sales excluding Acquisitions
10 %
12 %
5 %
*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021. Acquisition constant currency revenue growth represents six months of Bacharach net sales from January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Three Months
Twelve Months
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Net income (loss) attributable to
MSA Safety Incorporated
$ 51,489
$ (61,476)
$ 179,630
$ 21,340
Product liability expense
10,857
160,029
20,590
185,264
Restructuring charges
4,819
4,194
7,965
16,433
Acquisition related costs (a)
4,042
3,993
12,440
15,884
Currency exchange losses, net
5,467
575
10,255
216
Asset related losses and other
1,515
365
6,290
788
Income tax expense on adjustments
(7,263)
(41,676)
(14,662)
(55,180)
Adjusted earnings
$ 70,926
$ 66,004
7 %
$ 222,508
$ 184,745
20 %
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
$ 1.80
$ 1.67
8 %
$ 5.65
$ 4.68
21 %
(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the Company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Twelve Months Ended
2022
Operating income
$ 239,137
Depreciation and amortization (a)
47,110
Product liability expense
20,590
Restructuring charges
7,965
Currency exchange losses, net
10,255
Acquisition related costs (b)
12,440
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 337,497
Total end-of-period debt
572,832
Debt to adjusted EBITDA
1.7
Total end-of-period debt
572,832
Total end-of-period cash and cash equivalents
162,902
Net debt
$ 409,930
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA
1.2
Pro-forma gross debt to adjusted EBITDA(c)
2.6
Pro-forma net debt to adjusted EBITDA(c)
2.2
(a) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs.
(b) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(c) Includes cash and cash equivalents and incremental borrowing associated with the Mine Safety Appliances Company, LLC ("MSA LLC") divestiture completed on January 5, 2023.
Management believes that Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the Company's liquidity and balance sheet strength. There can be no assurances that that MSA's definition of Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that of other companies.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flow from operating activities
$ 53,552
$ 69,002
$ 157,455
$ 199,145
Capital expenditures
(13,800)
(12,874)
(42,553)
(43,837)
Free cash flow
$ 39,752
$ 56,128
$ 114,902
$ 155,308
Net income (loss) attributable to MSA
$ 51,489
$ (61,476)
$ 179,630
$ 21,340
Free cash flow conversion
77 %
(91) %
64 %
728 %
Management believes that free cash flow is a meaningful measure for investors. Management reviews cash from operations after deducting capital expenditures because these expenditures are necessary to promote growth of MSA's business and are likely to produce cash from operations in future periods. It is important to note that free cash flow does not reflect the residual cash balance of the Company for discretionary spending since other items, including debt and dividend payments, are deducted from free cash flow before arriving at the Company's ending cash balance. Management defines free cash flow conversion as free cash flow divided by net income attributable to MSA. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of free cash flow is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider cash from operating activities determined on a GAAP basis as well as free cash flow.
About MSA Safety:
