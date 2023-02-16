Transaction further bolsters AlixPartners' world-renowned restructuring practice and creates EMEA's most comprehensive market offering at a pivotal moment for the global economy

AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire leading independent restructuring practice THM Partners LLP (THM). The proposed transaction will see THM's 40 Partners and staff located in the UK, Germany, and Singapore joining AlixPartners' world-leading Turnaround Restructuring Services practice.

The newly combined practice will deliver the EMEA market's most comprehensive suite of restructuring services to support companies, management teams, their boards, and financial stakeholders to identify, grow, protect, and maximise value against a backdrop of ever-increasing disruption and economic uncertainty.

Anthony Place, Managing Partner THM, commented:

"This transaction delivers significant benefit for both our clients and our people as we are joining a business with major brand recognition and global reach. For our clients, the combined market offering is truly unique in terms of depth of experience and breadth of services, and this in turn will afford variety, choice, and progression for our highly talented people.

We are all immensely proud of what we achieved as THM, and our success over the years led to us being regularly courted by competitors. In AlixPartners, we have found the best platform to maximise the potential of our business, and we are very much looking forward to becoming part of their fantastic team."

Simon Appell, Co-Head of AlixPartners EMEA Turnaround Restructuring practice, added:

"We have known and admired the THM team for many years and their reputation, quite rightly, precedes them. THM's renowned expertise in providing company side restructuring solutions and interim management will enhance our already excellent skills in those areas and alongside our complementary services of creditor advisory as well as contingency planning and insolvency will create the European restructuring market's most comprehensive offering.

The timing of this deal is no accident, and the depth of talent, variety of expertise, and vast knowledge that the combined team draws upon will be of huge benefit to our clients as they look for collaborative, innovative, and effective support to meet the challenges of today's disrupted economic environment."

Commenting on AlixPartners' most recent acquisition, CEO Simon Freakley concluded:

"I am delighted to welcome the THM team to AlixPartners. We are always keen to attract outstanding talent to our firm, and the addition of THM to AlixPartners is a wonderful addition to our bench of market-leading professionals.

I have known a number of the THM team personally for many years, and as such I know exactly what they bring to the table and how that will contribute to the success of our newly combined business, our people, and of course our clients."

The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed and are subject to standard approvals. The deal is anticipated to conclude by the end of February 2023.

AlixPartners' in-house M&A team was advised by Willkie Farr Gallagher, and THM Partners retained Fox Williams as their legal counsel.

About AlixPartners

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and has offices in more than 20 cities around the world. For more information, visit www.alixpartners.com.

About THM Partners

THM specialises in solving the unique problems of companies facing financial challenge through its CRO and Value Delivery service lines. Founded in 2001, THM pioneered the CRO role in the UK and has led many major European engagements. For more information, visit https://thmpartners.com/.

