Dechert LLP: Dechert Antitrust Expansion Continues With Two Additional Transatlantic Hires

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that Saira Henry will be joining the firm's antitrust/competition practice as a partner in London and Howard Ullman as counsel in San Francisco. This follows the recent arrivals of partners John A. ("Jay") Jurata, Jr. (Washington, D.C.), Russell Cohen (San Francisco) and Douglas Lahnborg (London).





"Saira and Howard's outstanding tech sector antitrust capabilities allow us to offer even more breadth and depth of experience in the key U.S. West Coast and European markets," said Steven Bizar, co-chair of Dechert's antitrust/competition practice. "Our recent growth is in response to client demand in these areas, and we are thrilled that Saira and Howard are joining us to build upon that momentum."

Ms. Henry's experience includes both merger clearance and anti-competitive conduct matters; she is well versed in tech antitrust issues and has devoted considerable attention to cloud computing, artificial intelligence and many other cutting-edge issues for a range of tech clients. Ms. Henry practices both in the UK before the Competition and Markets Authority, where she completed a secondment in 2019, and before the European Commission in Brussels where she has also been based. She has been recognized as a leading antitrust and competition law practitioner including by The Legal 500 UK. She received an LLB with Honors in Law and European Studies and an LLM in European Law with Distinction from the University of Surrey in 2007 and 2008, respectively.

Mr. Ullman has many years of experience in competition and antitrust law, unfair competition and class action and complex litigation matters, and advising clients on issues at the intersection of intellectual property and antitrust. He received a B.A. from the University of Chicago in 1989 and a J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1992, where he was an Editor of the Harvard Law Review. Mr. Ullman is a widely published author, and formerly served as an adjunct instructor of law at the University of Cincinnati College of Law. He is also ranked for antitrust in Chambers USAand The Legal 500. Beyond the strength he brings to the global antitrust team, Mr. Ullman's addition highlights Dechert's commitment to the strategic growth of its interdisciplinary corporate, litigation and financial services capabilities in California.

Saira Henry said: "I'm very excited to join Dechert. The antitrust/competition practice is known for its excellent practitioners. This strength is reflected in their standout antitrust and merger clearance achievements in the U.S. and the EU. It is thrilling to join such a team, and help expand Dechert's antitrust presence in the UK and the EU. Considering the rise in antitrust enforcement post-Brexit, and the increasingly complex regulatory and enforcement environment more generally, most notably in the technology sector, the timing couldn't be better."

Howard Ullman said: "I have worked closely with Russell, Jay, Douglas and Saira for many years and am thrilled that we can continue to work together in the future, supported by Dechert's superb antitrust team. I am also excited to be part of Dechert's continued growth in California."

Dechert's international antitrust/competition practice is known for innovative antitrust advice in the U.S. and Europe and a record of succeeding in the most challenging engagements. Recent wins include a landmark jury verdict for Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. following a three-week federal trial and obtaining a highly favorable resolution for Marriott International, Inc. that included a public apology from the plaintiff, following five days of a jury trial.

The dedicated 45-member team, with offices in Brussels, Frankfurt, London, New York, Paris, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington D.C., is also known for DAMITT (Dechert Antitrust Merger Investigation Timing Tracker), a quarterly report that is a leading source on the duration of merger investigations in the U.S. and the EU, as well as the recently launched Boiling Points collection and counselling program, which provides guidance on assessing when hot documents may interfere with deal progress.

