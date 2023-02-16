Iveco Group N.V.: IVECO BUS wins a tender for 120 electric buses in Italy

Turin, 16thFebruary 2023. IVECO BUS, a brand of Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG), has been awarded a public tender for the supply of 120 E-WAY full electric city buses for Autoguidovie Group, the largest Italian privately owned local public transport company.

The vehicles will be deployed in the various areas served by Autoguidovie, with deliveries beginning in the second half of 2023. The E-WAY bus is the result of IVECO BUS twenty years of experience in developing and producing alternative drive vehicles: it offers high comfort, with smooth, silent and vibration-free driving and acceleration, an excellent ratio between autonomy and passenger transport capacity, and the required power to ensure a full day of operation.

Domenico Nucera, President, Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group, said: "We are honored by the trust that customers throughout Europe are placing in our company and our vehicles. And we are glad to be contributing to the ongoing global evolution of public transport towards a zero-emission future. This win is further confirmation that our emission-free mobility solutions can satisfy the different demands of various customers in terms of sustainability, reliability and efficiency."

Stefano Rossi, CEO of Autoguidovie, said: "Our Group is pursuing the virtuous path towards zero-impact mobility. The purchase of electric buses represents the natural continuation for a company that already has one of the most modern and environmentally friendly fleets in Italy and has always promoted public transport as a driver of growth for local communities, businesses and people in the country."

IVECO BUS is the mass-transit and premium bus and coach brand of Iveco Group, a Company headquartered in Turin and listed on the Euronext Milan stock exchange. IVECO BUS is poised to produce low-to-zero emission buses in a new site soon to be inaugurated in Foggia, Italy.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG)is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 28 manufacturing plants and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company's websitewww.ivecogroup.com

