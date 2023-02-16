Italian researchers have reviewed different system configurations for photovoltaic-thermal solar-assisted heat pumps in buildings. They say that using the PV-thermal collector as the heat pump's evaporator results in the highest heat recovery, but a dual-source system with a separate heat exchanger is the most promising solution to cover all thermal needs.Researchers from the Polytechnic University of Milan have given an overview of different configurations of photovoltaic-thermal solar-assisted heat pump (PVT-SAHP) systems in buildings. While most research has historically focused on thermal ...

