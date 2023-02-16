Accolades Recognize Netcracker's Innovation in Supporting CSPs Through Digital Transformations

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received Glotel Awards for BSS/OSS Transformation Excellence and Best Digital Transformation Project from Telecoms.com. The awards showcase innovation and excellence in the telecommunications industry.

Netcracker Digital Platform, an open, modular, digital-native solution, won the BSS/OSS Transformation Excellence award for its ability to help service providers drive business growth and become more profitable in the digital economy.

Netcracker Digital BSS received the Best Digital Transformation Project award for its part in Virgin Media O2's transformation journey. Netcracker provided the operator with a next-generation billing platform and professional services as part of a company-wide agile digital transformation program with the goal of delivering a best-in-class self-service experience for its customers.

"We've been working closely with Netcracker as our IT BSS partner for our transformation, which we launched to achieve greater flexibility, scalability, security, stability and efficiency as we increase our customer base following the merger between Virgin Media and O2," said Eva Slattery, Director of Accelerate Transformation Program at Virgin Media O2. "We're now able to launch new and innovative services and deliver a truly personalized and superior customer experience across all channels."

"We congratulate Netcracker for its wins in highly competitive categories," said Scott Bicheno, Editorial Director at Telecoms.com. "Winning these awards is a significant accomplishment, which highlights Netcracker's ability to support service providers during their digital transformations."

"Netcracker is honored to receive these awards from Telecoms.com, which recognize our continued dedication to developing and delivering innovative solutions for our customers," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "Netcracker has worked very hard to provide support, business growth and agile, flexible environments to customers as they undertake their transformation journeys, and we appreciate the validation of our efforts."

