Global Graphene Group's Honeycomb Battery Company Announces Business Combination Agreement with Nasdaq-Listed Nubia Brand International Corp.

? Combination of Honeycomb and Nubia will create USA-based advanced battery technology company focused on the development and commercialization of battery materials, components, cells, and selected module/pack technologies. ? Honeycomb is recognized as a global leader in both the high-capacity anode and high-energy solid-state battery technologies. ? Honeycomb's all-solid-state battery platform technology is well-positioned to transform the worldwide electric vehicle battery space into a solid-state battery industry. ? The parties expect that the common stock of the combined company will become listed on Nasdaq post-deal close. ? Nubia Brand International Corp. will issue 70.0 million of its shares of common stock (current valuation of $700.0 million) to the stockholders of Honeycomb, plus contingent earnout payments of up to 22.5 million shares of common stock (current valuation of $225.0 million) if certain stock price targets are met as set forth in the definitive business combination agreetment.

DALLAS, TEXAS & DAYTON, OHIO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honeycomb Battery Company ("Honeycomb"), an advanced battery technology subsidiary of Global Graphene Group, Inc., focused on the development and commercialization of battery materials, components, cells, and selected module/pack technologies, and Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ: NUBI) ("Nubia"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement") for a proposed merger of the two companies. The companies intend for the combined entity's common stock to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Assuming no redemptions by Nubia public stockholders, upon closing, the combined entity could have access to as much as $118 million in net cash (after paying transaction expenses) from the Nubia trust account. Final proceeds will depend upon redemption rates of current Nubia stockholders at the consummation of the proposed transaction.

Dr. Bor Jang, CEO of Honeycomb, said: "HBC is excited to have this opportunity to move forward and expand the production of silicon-rich anode materials that will greatly improve the driving range of EVs. HBC is ranked among the best in silicon-anode IP and among the global leaders in solid-state battery IP; we plan to quickly move forward with its full-scale commercialization. Our goal is to enable EVs to drive farther, charge faster, operate safer, and cost less."

Jaymes Winters, CEO of Nubia, added: "Honeycomb's portfolio of intellectual property related to battery storage technology, advanced research and development capabilities and potential product pipeline makes it the ideal partner to lead the electric mobility revolution. We are pleased to partner with Honeycomb, and have been extremely impressed by its talented team and its superior technical, academic and manufacturing expertise. The overall economics of the proposed deal and Honeycomb's commercialization plan provide an incredibly attractive opportunity for our stakeholders to play a key role in the fast-growing EV industry."

The Business Combination Agreement has been approved by the board of directors of each of Honeycomb and Nubia. Certain stockholders of both Honeycomb and Nubia have entered into agreements pursuant to which they have committed to vote their respective shares in favor of the business combination.

The Honeycomb - Nubia Business Combination Agreement

Under the terms of the Business Combination Agreement with Nubia, Nubia Merger Sub, Inc., an Ohio corporation ("Merger Sub"), and wholly owned subsidiary of Nubia, will merge with and into Honeycomb, after which Honeycomb will be the surviving company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Nubia.

Nubia will issue 70 million shares of its common stock (current valuation of $700 million) to the security holders of Honeycomb, plus contingent earnout payments of up to 22.5 million shares of common stock (current valuation of $225.0 million) if certain stock price targets are met as set forth in the definitive business combination agreement. The transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement and the ancillary agreements thereto are referred to, collectively, as the "Transaction."

The Business Combination Agreement contains covenants in respect of non-solicitation of alternative acquisition proposals.

The proposed business combination is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including clearance by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") of a proxy statement that Nubia is required to file with the SEC, required Nasdaq approval, and the approval of the proposed Transaction and the Business Combination Agreement by a majority of the stockholders of Honeycomb and a majority of Nubia stockholders voting to approve thereon. Post-closing, the combined company's board of directors will include seven directors, five of whom will be nominated by Honeycomb and two of whom will be nominated by Nubia. Additional information may be found in the Current Reports on Form 8-K being filed by Nubia with the SEC in connection with the announcement of the execution of the Business Combination Agreement.

Honeycomb intends to use the proceeds from the proposed Transaction to expand its manufacturing and research capability.

Advisors

Arbor Lake Capital Inc. is serving as consultant to Honeycomb. Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP is serving as legal counsel to Honeycomb.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is serving as capital markets advisor to Nubia. Loeb & Loeb LLP is serving as legal counsel to Nubia.

About Honeycomb

Honeycomb Battery Co. ("Honeycomb" or "HBC"), formerly the energy solutions division of Global Graphene Group, Inc. (G3), is a Dayton, Ohio, USA-based advanced battery technology company focused on the development and commercialization of battery materials, components, cells, and selected module/pack technologies.

About Nubia Brand International Corp.

Nubia is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Investor Relations Contact

Honeycomb Contact

Dr. Bor Jang

Chief Executive Officer

Honeycomb Battery Company

bor.jang@angstronmaterials.com

Nubia Contact

Jaymes Winters

Chief Executive Officer

Nubia Brand International Corp.

jaymes@nubiabrand.us