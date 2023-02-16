Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.02.2023 | 12:06
Bullion Gold Resources Corp: Bullion Gold Announces Resignation of Director

MONTREAL, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSX-V: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or "the Company") announces that Mr. Bernard Lapointe has resigned from the board of directors effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Lapointe for his contribution and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to 1,750,000 common shares at a price of $0.045 per share for five years, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

The Company currently has 52,408,188 shares issued and outstanding, along with 4,450,000 options (including the options described above) and 12,761,754 warrants.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold is involved in the identification, exploration, and development of viable mineral properties in the Province Quebec and British Columbia. For more information on the Corporation, visit www.bulliongold.ca

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Hamel
President and CEO
jhamel@bulliongold.ca
514-317-7956

Other Information

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts no responsibility for the veracity or accuracy of its content.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although Bullion Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bullion Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, which are available on the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Bullion Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.


