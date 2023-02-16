Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
WKN: 851995 ISIN: US7134481081 Ticker-Symbol: PEP 
Tradegate
16.02.23
12:26 Uhr
164,02 Euro
-0,66
-0,40 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
PR Newswire
16.02.2023 | 12:18
PepsiCo: 7UP® IS SPREADING MOMENTS OF UPLIFTMENT WITH ITS INTERNATIONAL POSITIONING AND REFRESHING NEW BRAND IDENTITY

- The change marks the first major overhaul in the brand's visual identity system in over seven years, including its Zero Sugar variant, which has seen rapid growth thanks to its refreshingly good taste -

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 7UP® is pleased to announce a refreshingly new modern design while elevating its international positioning that adds moments of 'UPliftment' to the everyday. 7UP is on a mission to offer light relief from the mundanities of daily life by bringing moments of UPliftment, positivity and surprise. This announcement signifies a refreshed strategic and creative north star for the brand that will inform all international programs moving forward.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.