Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Composites appoints Hans Peter Havdal as Chief Operating Officer (COO), resigns post as board member

16 February 2023: Hexagon Composites is pleased to announce that Hans Peter Havdal, currently a member of the board of directors of Hexagon Composites, will be joining the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective 6 March 2023. Hans Peter's appointment as COO will preclude his participation on the Hexagon Composites Board of Directors. His resignation as a member of the Board of Directors is effective immediately.

Hans Peter comes from the position as General Manager, Engineering and Digital Services in Semcon International, a global consulting company. He has previously served as the CEO of Kongsberg Automotive ASA and has held several other international management positions within the automotive industry. Hans Peter holds an MSc in Mechanical Engineering from the Norwegian University of Science & Technology.

"We are excited to have Hans Peter join Hexagon. He complements our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe his international track record for execution and achieving results makes him the right choice," said Jon Erik Engeset, CEO Hexagon Composites.

"I am very excited to further engage in Hexagon's work to drive the energy transformation. I believe the potential for further growth and value creation is significant, given the organization's passionate people, strong technology, and worldwide footprint. I look forward to partnering with the teams globally to further build the business," commented Hans Peter.

"Hans Peter joined the Board in April 2020 as an Independent Director. The Board takes this opportunity to thank him for his commitment and valuable contributions. His experienced guidance and strategic insight during his tenure on the Board greatly benefited Hexagon. We look forward to his continued engagement in the company as COO," says Knut Flakk, Chair of the board of directors, Hexagon Composites.



For more information, please contact:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com



