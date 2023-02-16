Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Tradegate
16.02.23
12:55 Uhr
3,328 Euro
-0,010
-0,30 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2923,32613:10
3,2963,32413:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.02.2023 | 12:34
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Composites appoints Hans Peter Havdal as Chief Operating Officer (COO), resigns post as board member

16 February 2023: Hexagon Composites is pleased to announce that Hans Peter Havdal, currently a member of the board of directors of Hexagon Composites, will be joining the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective 6 March 2023. Hans Peter's appointment as COO will preclude his participation on the Hexagon Composites Board of Directors. His resignation as a member of the Board of Directors is effective immediately.

Hans Peter comes from the position as General Manager, Engineering and Digital Services in Semcon International, a global consulting company. He has previously served as the CEO of Kongsberg Automotive ASA and has held several other international management positions within the automotive industry. Hans Peter holds an MSc in Mechanical Engineering from the Norwegian University of Science & Technology.

"We are excited to have Hans Peter join Hexagon. He complements our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe his international track record for execution and achieving results makes him the right choice," said Jon Erik Engeset, CEO Hexagon Composites.

"I am very excited to further engage in Hexagon's work to drive the energy transformation. I believe the potential for further growth and value creation is significant, given the organization's passionate people, strong technology, and worldwide footprint. I look forward to partnering with the teams globally to further build the business," commented Hans Peter.

"Hans Peter joined the Board in April 2020 as an Independent Director. The Board takes this opportunity to thank him for his commitment and valuable contributions. His experienced guidance and strategic insight during his tenure on the Board greatly benefited Hexagon. We look forward to his continued engagement in the company as COO," says Knut Flakk, Chair of the board of directors, Hexagon Composites.


For more information, please contact:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.