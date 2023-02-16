The Business Reseach Company: Three Major Technologies That Companies In The Small Arms And Light Weapons Market Are Implementing To Gain A Competitive Edge - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Market Reports Are Now Updated With The Latest Market Sizing Information For The Year 2023 And Forecasted To 2032

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Small Arms And Light Weapons Global Market Report 2023, the global small arms and light weapons market size will grow from $12.07 billion in 2022 to $12.9 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The global small arms and light weapons market value is then expected to grow to $15.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%. Increasing defense spending and military modernizing programs will drive the small arms and light weapons market growth in the forecast period.





Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. was the largest competitor with a 7.44% share of the small arms and light weapons market, followed by Sturm, Ruger & Company, General Dynamics Corporation, SIG Sauer, Inc., Heckler & Koch GmbH, and others.

Learn More On The Small Arms And Light Weapons Market Report - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-arms-and-light-weapons-global-market-report

Players in the small arms and light weapons market are adopting the following technologies to improve the quality of their products:

1.3-D Printing Technology

The printed parts of a 3D printed gun can be made using a standard FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) desktop printer. In 2019, the US Army experimented with a 3D printed grenade launcher system called RAMBO (Rapid Additively Manufactured Ballistic Ordnance). Firing 40 mm 3D printed grenades, RAMBO is modeled on the army's M203 grenade launcher and demonstrated how rapid, localized production could bridge or replace traditional supply chains.

2.Laser Technology

Laser engraving is a good alternative to traditional stamping of numbers. Laser marking often leaves no deformations of the crystalline structure of the material, be it polymer or steel. For instance, in June 2022, Rheinmetall, a Germany-based automotive and arms manufacturer, introduced the LLM-VarioRay Laser Light Module for the German armed forces. Intended primarily for small arms carried by infantry and other dismounted operating combat forces, laser light modules are used for detecting, identifying, and marking targets.

3.Day/Night Decamouflage Technology

The day/night decamouflage technology for light weapons combines a reflex red-dot sight with thermal imaging technology to pick out targets from the background during daylight operations, allowing users to be fully aware of their surroundings while engaging targets. For example, in December 2021, French defense manufacturer, Thales, unveiled a new weapon sight called the XTRAIM, that reportedly expands a soldier's field of view and enables improved identification of adversaries.

Request A Free Sample Of The Small Arms And Light Weapons Market Report - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3666&type=smp

The global small arms and light weapons market is segmented -

By Type: Small Arms, Light Weapons By Application: Military, Law Enforcement By Caliber: 14.5mm, 12.7 mm, 9 mm, 7.62mm, 5.56mm By End-Use Sector: Defense, Civil & Commercial By Action: Semi-Automatic, Automatic By Firing Systems: Recoil-Operated, Gas-Operated, Manual

As per the small arms and light weapons market analysis, the top opportunities will arise in the following small arms and light weapons market segments: light weapons segment, law enforcement segment, 9 mm segment, automatic segment, gas operated segment.

In addition to adopting advanced technologies, players in the small arms and light weapons market are offering customized products to customers through the launch of new products and considering M&As for business expansion.

View More Similar Market Reports:

Light Weapons Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/light-weapons-global-market-report

Smart Weapons Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-weapons-global-market-report

Autonomous Military Weapons Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-military-weapons-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users make better strategic decisions.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn:https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter:https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog:https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog:https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/three-major-technologies-that-companies-in-the-small-arms-and-light-weapons-market-are-implementing-to-gain-a-competitive-edge--by-the-business-research-company-301748717.html