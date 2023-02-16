Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
WKN: A2DYPC ISIN: US0213691035 Ticker-Symbol: 8A2 
Frankfurt
16.02.23
08:05 Uhr
54,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.02.2023
2023 Altair Engineering Enlighten Award Open for Entries

Award spotlights the automotive industry's finest innovations in sustainable, lightweight design

TROY, Mich., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announced the 2023 Enlighten Award is now open for submissions. Presented annually in conjunction with the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), the award honors the greatest sustainability and lightweighting advancements that reduce carbon footprint, mitigate water and energy consumption, and leverage material reuse and recycling efforts.

