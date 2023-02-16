New Gold Inc.: New Gold Achieves Updated 2022 Guidance and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Provides 2023 Operational Outlook and Updated Mineral Reserves and Resources

Consolidated Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights

Total production for the fourth quarter was 97,824 gold equivalent 1 ("gold eq.") ounces (80,694 ounces of gold, 128,145 ounces of silver and 6.9 million pounds of copper). For the year, production was 347,054 gold eq. 1 ounces (271,373 ounces of gold, 497,647 ounces of silver and 31.1 million pounds of copper), achieving the updated annual guidance for all metals

Operating expenses for the quarter were $1,140 per gold eq. ounce and $1,116 per gold eq. ounce for the year, below the updated annual guidance range of $1,120 to $1,200 per gold eq. ounce

Total cash costs for the quarter were $1,167 per gold eq. ounce and $1,150 per gold eq. ounce for the year

All-in sustaining costs for the quarter were $1,668 per gold eq. ounce and $1,818 per gold eq. ounce for the year, below the updated annual guidance range of $1,875 to $1,975 per gold eq. ounce

Average realized gold price was $1,751 per ounce and average realized copper price was $3.74 per pound for the quarter. Average realized gold price was $1,808 per ounce and average realized copper price was $3.94 per pound for the year

was $1,751 per ounce and average realized copper price was $3.74 per pound for the quarter. Average realized gold price was $1,808 per ounce and average realized copper price was $3.94 per pound for the year Cash generated from operations for the quarter was $32 million ( $0.05 per share) and $191 million ( $0.28 per share) for the year

Cash generated from operations for the quarter, before changes in non-cash operating working capital 2 was $44 million ( $0.06 per share) and $182 million ( $0.27 per share) for the year

Net loss for the quarter was $17 million ($0.02 per share) and $67 million ($0.10 per share) for the year

Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $6 million ($0.01 per share) and $26 million ($0.04 per share) for the year

2022 year-end Mineral Reserves of 3.3 million ounces of gold and 607 million pounds of copper

December 31, 2022 cash and cash equivalents of $201 million

"Although the year presented several challenges for New Gold, our teams remained resilient, accomplishing a number of key objectives, including meeting or beating all updated annual production and cost guidance ranges," stated Patrick Godin, President and CEO. "This was underpinned by a strong fourth quarter which included Rainy River's strongest production quarter of the year, as we began to incorporate higher grade material from the Intrepid zone, as well as New Afton ramping up production from B3 to its targeted rate of 8,000 tonnes per day, ahead of schedule."

"Looking ahead to 2023, our core strategy and objectives remain unchanged. We will advance key priorities at both sites with the health and safety of our team at the forefront. At Rainy River, we will continue to advance underground production from the Intrepid zone and begin developing the Main zone below the pit with the first in-pit portal to be completed in the second half of the year. This year will also be the last significant capital waste stripping year which will reduce sustaining capital in future years. We will continue to focus on improving the reliability of the processing plant while looking for opportunities to optimize our costs. At New Afton, the focus remains on steady state mining rates from B3, first ore from C-Zone in the second half of the year and continuing to advance and grow our exploration program based on the positive results seen to date. Achieving these objectives is expected to lead to a 10% increase in production with lower costs compared to 2022 and secure strong future production at both assets. I remain confident in our team's ability to deliver on these objectives and look forward to updating the market on our progress through the year."

Consolidated Financial Highlights



Q4 2022 Q4 2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 Revenue ($M) 162.8 202.6 604.4 745.5 Operating expenses ($M) 108.5 99.6 382.7 377.3 Net (loss) earnings ($M) (16.9) 150.9 (66.8) 140.6 Net (loss) earnings, per share ($) (0.02) 0.22 (0.10) 0.21 Adj. net (loss) earnings ($M)2 (6.3) 24.7 (26.1) 82.9 Adj. net (loss) earnings, per share ($)2 (0.01) 0.04 (0.04) 0.12 Cash generated from operations ($M) 31.9 105.7 190.7 323.7 Cash generated from operations, per share ($) 0.05 0.16 0.28 0.48 Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital ($M)2 44.3 92.9 181.6 322.7 Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital, per share ($)2 0.06 0.14 0.27 0.47

Revenue for the quarter decreased over the prior-year period primarily due to lower copper sales volume and lower gold and copper average realized prices. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the decrease in revenue over the prior-year period was due to lower gold and copper sales volume and lower copper average realized prices.

Operating expenses were higher than the prior-year periods due to higher operating expenses at New Afton, as production from B3 continued to ramp-up, and inflation-driven price increases.

Net earnings decreased over the prior-year periods primarily due to lower revenue, higher operating expenses, and the gain on the sale of the Blackwater gold stream in the prior-year period.

Adjusted net earnings 2 decreased over the prior-year periods primarily due to lower revenue and higher operating expenses.

decreased over the prior-year periods primarily due to lower revenue and higher operating expenses. Cash generated from operations for the quarter decreased over the prior-year periods primarily due to lower revenue and negative working capital movements. For the full year, the decrease in cash generated from operations was due to lower revenue, partially offset by positive working capital movements.

Consolidated Operational Highlights



Q4 2022 Q4 2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 Gold eq. production (ounces)1,3 97,824 111,574 347,054 418,933 Gold eq. sold (ounces)1,3 95,161 109,214 342,839 402,449 Gold production (ounces)3 80,694 81,072 271,373 286,921 Gold sold (ounces)3 78,507 78,745 269,147 277,451 Copper production (Mlbs)3 6.9 14.2 31.1 61.7 Copper sold (Mlbs)3 6.8 14.2 30.2 58.4 Gold revenue, per ounce ($)4 1,736 1,778 1,791 1,778 Copper revenue, per pound ($)4 3.53 4.07 3.70 3.97 Average realized gold price, per ounce ($)2 1,751 1,798 1,808 1,798 Average realized copper price, per pound ($)2 3.74 4.37 3.94 4.24 Operating expenses, per gold eq. ounce ($)4 1,140 912 1,116 938 Total cash costs, per gold eq. ounce ($)2 1,167 965 1,150 991 Depreciation and depletion, per gold eq. ounce ($)4 551 469 572 489 All-in sustaining costs, per gold eq. ounce ($)2 1,668 1,355 1,818 1,463 Sustaining capital and sustaining leases ($M)2 37.2 33.6 195.1 156.8 Growth capital ($M)2 37.1 26.9 109.2 101.7 Total capital and leases ($M) 74.3 60.5 304.3 258.5



Rainy River Mine

Operational Highlights

Rainy River Mine Q4 2022 Q4 2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 Gold eq. production (ounces)1,3 71,221 70,500 235,194 242,961 Gold eq. sold (ounces)1,3 68,392 68,380 233,788 237,061 Gold production (ounces)3 69,753 68,356 229,822 234,469 Gold sold (ounces)3 66,992 66,239 228,565 228,693 Gold revenue, per ounce ($)4 1,748 1,796 1,807 1,797 Average realized gold price, per ounce ($)2 1,748 1,796 1,807 1,797 Operating expenses, per gold eq. ounce ($)4 1,014 897 985 955 Total cash costs, per gold eq. ounce ($)2 1,014 897 985 955 Depreciation and depletion, per gold eq. ounce ($)4 559 571 634 625 All-in sustaining costs, per gold eq. ounce ($)2 1,467 1,281 1,605 1,415 Sustaining capital and sustaining leases ($M)2 28.5 24.0 136.5 100.9 Growth capital ($M)2 4.2 2.3 17.7 11.6 Total capital and leases ($M) 32.7 26.3 154.2 112.5



Operating Key Performance Indicators

Rainy River Mine (Open Pit Mine only) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 Tonnes mined per day (ore and waste) 110,536 129,775 112,826 147,131 Ore tonnes mined per day 34,667 33,885 22,965 39,716 Operating waste tonnes per day 56,547 62,348 39,017 71,869 Capitalized waste tonnes per day 19,323 33,542 50,843 35,546 Total waste tonnes per day 75,870 95,890 89,860 107,415 Strip ratio (waste:ore) 2.19 2.83 3.91 2.70 Tonnes milled per calendar day 22,225 24,492 23,568 25,342 Gold grade milled (g/t) 1.16 1.03 0.91 0.88 Gold recovery (%) 92 92 91 89

Fourth quarter gold eq. 1 production was 71,221 ounces (69,753 ounces of gold and 110,133 ounces of silver), an increase over the prior-year period due to higher gold grade with the inclusion of higher grade underground tonnes, partially offset by lower tonnes processed. Full year gold eq. 1 production was 235,194 ounces (229,822 ounces of gold and 402,964 ounces of silver), a decrease over the prior year mainly due to lower tonnes processed. Full year gold eq. 1 production fell within the updated guidance range of 230,000 to 250,000 ounces.

production was 71,221 ounces (69,753 ounces of gold and 110,133 ounces of silver), an increase over the prior-year period due to higher gold grade with the inclusion of higher grade underground tonnes, partially offset by lower tonnes processed. Full year gold eq. production was 235,194 ounces (229,822 ounces of gold and 402,964 ounces of silver), a decrease over the prior year mainly due to lower tonnes processed. Full year gold eq. production fell within the updated guidance range of 230,000 to 250,000 ounces. Operating expense 4 per gold eq. ounce increased over the prior-year periods as inflation-driven price increases were partially offset by a weakening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar. Full year operating expense per gold eq. ounce achieved the updated annual guidance range of $960 to $1,040 per gold eq. ounce.

per gold eq. ounce increased over the prior-year periods as inflation-driven price increases were partially offset by a weakening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar. Full year operating expense per gold eq. ounce achieved the updated annual guidance range of $960 to $1,040 per gold eq. ounce. All-in sustaining costs 2 per gold eq. ounce increased over the prior-year periods primarily due to higher operating costs and higher sustaining capital. Full year all-in sustaining costs 2 per gold eq. ounce was slightly below the updated annual guidance range of $1,620 to $1,720 per gold eq. ounce.

per gold eq. ounce increased over the prior-year periods primarily due to higher operating costs and higher sustaining capital. Full year all-in sustaining costs per gold eq. ounce was slightly below the updated annual guidance range of $1,620 to $1,720 per gold eq. ounce. Total capital and leases for the quarter and full year were $33 million and $154 million, respectively, an increase over the prior-year periods due to higher sustaining capitalized waste mining costs as a result of the higher strip ratio, and the continued development of the Intrepid underground zone. Sustaining capital 2 during the quarter primarily related to capitalized waste as well as capital maintenance, and the advancement of the annual tailings dam raise. Growth capital 2 related to the development of the Intrepid underground zone.

during the quarter primarily related to capitalized waste as well as capital maintenance, and the advancement of the annual tailings dam raise. Growth capital related to the development of the Intrepid underground zone. Free cash flow2 for the quarter was a net inflow of $4 million (net of a $6 million stream payment), a decrease over the prior-year period primarily due to a decrease in cash generated from operations and an increase in capital expenditures. Full year free cash flow2 was a net inflow of $18 million (net of a $24 million stream payment), a decrease over the prior year primarily due to an increase in capital expenditures, partially offset by an increase in cash generated from operations.

New Afton Mine

Operational Highlights

New Afton Mine Q4 2022 Q4 2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 Gold eq. production (ounces)1,3 26,603 41,074 111,860 175,972 Gold eq. sold (ounces)1,3 26,769 40,835 109,051 165,387 Gold production (ounces)3 10,941 12,716 41,551 52,452 Gold sold (ounces)3 11,514 12,507 40,582 48,758 Copper production (Mlbs)3 6.9 14.2 31.1 61.7 Copper sold (Mlbs)3 6.8 14.2 30.2 58.4 Gold revenue, per ounce ($)4 1,668 1,685 1,699 1,690 Copper revenue, per ounce ($)4 3.53 4.07 3.70 3.97 Average realized gold price, per ounce ($)2 1,766 1,807 1,808 1,804 Average realized copper price, per pound ($)2 3.74 4.37 3.94 4.24 Operating expenses, per gold eq. ounce ($)4 1,461 938 1,395 912 Total cash costs, per gold eq. ounce ($)2 1,557 1,079 1,503 1,042 Depreciation and depletion, per gold eq. ounce ($)4 527 297 434 288 All-in sustaining costs, per gold eq. ounce ($)2 1,870 1,330 2,044 1,385 Sustaining capital and sustaining leases ($M)2 7.9 9.5 56.8 54.5 Growth capital ($M)2 32.9 24.6 91.5 90.1 Total capital and leases ($M) 40.8 34.1 148.3 144.6



Operating Key Performance Indicators

New Afton Mine Q4 2022 Q4 2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 Tonnes mined per day (ore and waste) 7,978 13,705 7,003 13,271 Tonnes milled per calendar day 6,938 13,125 9,105 13,386 Gold grade milled (g/t) 0.62 0.41 0.47 0.41 Gold recovery (%) 86 81 84 81 Copper grade milled (%) 0.57 0.67 0.51 0.70 Copper recovery (%) 87 80 83 81

Fourth quarter gold eq. 1 production was 26,603 ounces (10,941 ounces of gold and 6.9 million pounds of copper), and for the year ended December 31, 2022, gold eq. 1 production was 111,860 ounces (41,551 ounces of gold and 31.1 million pounds of copper). The decrease over the prior-year periods was due to lower tonnes mined and processed. Full year gold eq. 1 production fell within the updated guidance range of 95,000 to 115,000 ounces.

production was 26,603 ounces (10,941 ounces of gold and 6.9 million pounds of copper), and for the year ended December 31, 2022, gold eq. production was 111,860 ounces (41,551 ounces of gold and 31.1 million pounds of copper). The decrease over the prior-year periods was due to lower tonnes mined and processed. Full year gold eq. production fell within the updated guidance range of 95,000 to 115,000 ounces. Operating expense 4 per gold eq. ounce increased over the prior-year periods, primarily due to lower sales volume. Full year operating expense per gold eq. ounce was below the updated guidance range of $1,485 to $1,565 per gold eq. ounce due to a weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar assumption used to set guidance.

per gold eq. ounce increased over the prior-year periods, primarily due to lower sales volume. Full year operating expense per gold eq. ounce was below the updated guidance range of $1,485 to $1,565 per gold eq. ounce due to a weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar assumption used to set guidance. All-in sustaining costs 2 per gold eq. ounce increased over the prior-year periods, primarily due to lower sales volume and higher sustaining capital spend for the year ended December 31, 2022 . Full year all-in sustaining costs 2 per gold eq. ounce was below the updated annual guidance range of $2,210 to $2,310 per gold eq. ounce due to a weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar assumption used to set guidance.

per gold eq. ounce increased over the prior-year periods, primarily due to lower sales volume and higher sustaining capital spend for the year ended December 31, 2022 . Full year all-in sustaining costs per gold eq. ounce was below the updated annual guidance range of $2,210 to $2,310 per gold eq. ounce due to a weaker Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar assumption used to set guidance. Total capital and leases for the quarter and full year were $41 million and $148 million, respectively, relatively in-line with prior-year periods. Sustaining capital 2 in the quarter primarily related to the completion of B3 mine development, and the continuation of tailings management and stabilization activities. Growth capital 2 in the quarter primarily related to C-Zone development, which advanced 1,076 meters during the quarter.

in the quarter primarily related to the completion of B3 mine development, and the continuation of tailings management and stabilization activities. Growth capital in the quarter primarily related to C-Zone development, which advanced 1,076 meters during the quarter. Free cash flow2 for the quarter and full year was a net outflow of $41 million and $138 million, respectively, a decrease over the prior-year periods due to a decrease in cash generated from operations and an increase in capital expenditures.

2023 Operational Outlook

Operational Estimates Rainy River Mine New Afton Mine 2023 Consolidated Guidance Gold eq. production (ounces) 1,3,5 235,000 - 265,000 130,000 - 160,000 365,000 - 425,000 Gold production (ounces) 230,000 - 260,000 50,000 - 60,000 280,000 - 320,000 Copper production (Mlbs) - 38 - 48 38 - 48 Operating expenses, per gold eq. ounce4 $905 - $985 $1,035 - $1,115 $950 - $1,030 All-in sustaining costs, per gold eq. ounce2 $1,475 - $1,575 $1,320 - $1,420 $1,505 - $1,605 Capital Investment & Exploration Estimates Rainy River Mine New Afton Mine 2023 Consolidated Guidance Total capital ($M) $145 - $165 $145 - $185 $290 - $350 Sustaining capital ($M)2 $125 - $135 $15 - $35 $140 - $170 Growth capital ($M)2 $20 - $30 $130 - $150 $150 - $180



Gold equivalent production3,5 is expected to be between 365,000 to 425,000 ounces, approximately 13% higher than 2022 production. Production is expected to strengthen in the second half of the year, with the second half of 2023 to represent approximately 55% of annual production.

Operating expenses4 are expected to be $950 to $1,030 per gold eq. ounce, lower than the prior year as a result of higher production and sales volumes from both sites. All-in sustaining costs2 are expected to be $1,505 to $1,605 per gold eq. ounce, lower than the prior year due to lower sustaining capital spend and higher sales volumes. All-in sustaining costs2 are expected to trend lower in the second half of the year, consistent with the production profile.

Total capital is expected to be $290 to $350 million, of which, sustaining capital2 is expected to be $140 to $170 million, and growth capital2 is expected to be $150 to $180 million . The decrease in sustaining capital2 over the prior year predominantly relates to the completion of B3 mine development in 2022. The increase in growth capital2 relates to C-Zone development, advancing underground development at the Intrepid underground zone, and commencing development at the Main underground zone at Rainy River . Quarterly sustaining capital and growth capital2 are expected to be relatively consistent through the year.

In 2023, the Company will report production on a gold equivalent, gold and copper basis. Operating expenses and all-in sustaining costs will be reported on a per gold equivalent ounce basis. Throughout the year, the Company will report gold equivalent ounces using a constant ratio of $1,750 per gold ounce, $22.00 per silver ounce and $3.50 per copper pound, and a foreign exchange rate of $1.32 Canadian dollars to $1.00 US dollar.

2023 Rainy River Operational Outlook

Operational Estimates 2023 Guidance Gold eq. production (ounces) 1,3 235,000 - 265,000 Gold production (ounces) 230,000 - 260,000 Operating expenses, per gold eq. ounce4 $905 - $985 All-in sustaining costs, per gold eq. ounce2 $1,475 - $1,575 Capital Investment & Exploration Estimates 2023 Guidance Total capital ($M) $145 - $165 Sustaining capital ($M)2 $125 - $135 Growth capital ($M)2 $20 - $30

Gold equivalent production 1,3 is expected to be 235,000 to 265,000 ounces, an increase over the prior year due to an increase in gold grade, tonnes mined and processed, as well as ramping-up ore extraction from the Intrepid underground zone throughout the year. Production is expected to strengthen in the second half of the year as planned maintenance activities for the processing plant are to be completed in the first half of the year. The second half of 2023 is expected to represent approximately 55% of the annual production.

is expected to be 235,000 to 265,000 ounces, an increase over the prior year due to an increase in gold grade, tonnes mined and processed, as well as ramping-up ore extraction from the Intrepid underground zone throughout the year. Production is expected to strengthen in the second half of the year as planned maintenance activities for the processing plant are to be completed in the first half of the year. The second half of 2023 is expected to represent approximately 55% of the annual production. Operating expenses 4 are expected to be $905 to $985 per gold eq. ounce, a decrease over the prior year, primarily due to higher production and sales volume.

are expected to be $905 to $985 per gold eq. ounce, a decrease over the prior year, primarily due to higher production and sales volume. All-in sustaining costs 2 are expected to be $1,475 to $1,575 per gold eq. ounce, a decrease over the prior year, primarily due to higher production and sales volume. All-in sustaining costs 2 are expected to trend lower in the second half of the year, consistent with the production profile.

are expected to be $1,475 to $1,575 per gold eq. ounce, a decrease over the prior year, primarily due to higher production and sales volume. All-in sustaining costs are expected to trend lower in the second half of the year, consistent with the production profile. Total capital is expected to be $145 to $165 million . Sustaining capital2 is expected to be $125 to $135 million, including approximately $70 million in capitalized waste, $35 million towards the annual tailings dam raise, $15 million in capital parts and components replacement programs, $5 million in sustaining capital development for the Intrepid underground zone, and $5 million related to other general sustaining capital and working capital payments. Growth capital2 is expected to be $20 to $30 million, related to the continued development of the Intrepid underground zone, and the commencement of development of the Main underground zone below the pit. Sustaining capital and growth capital2 are expected to be generally consistent throughout the year.

2023 New Afton Operational Outlook

Operational Estimates 2023 Guidance Gold eq. production (ounces) 1,3,5 130,000 - 160,000 Gold production (ounces) 50,000 - 60,000 Copper production (Mlbs) 38 - 48 Operating expenses, per gold eq. ounce4 $1,035 - $1,115 All-in sustaining costs, per gold eq. ounce2 $1,320 - $1,420 Capital Investment & Exploration Estimates 2023 Guidance Total capital ($M) $145 - $185 Sustaining capital ($M)2 $15 - $35 Growth capital ($M)2 $130 - $150

Gold equivalent production 3,5 is expected to be 130,000 to 160,000 ounces, approximately 30% higher than 2022, as B3 production achieves steady-state mining rates and higher gold and copper grades. B3 mining rate is expected to average approximately 8,000 tonnes per day as all drawpoint development is completed.

is expected to be 130,000 to 160,000 ounces, approximately 30% higher than 2022, as B3 production achieves steady-state mining rates and higher gold and copper grades. B3 mining rate is expected to average approximately 8,000 tonnes per day as all drawpoint development is completed. Operating expenses 4 are expected to be $1,035 to $1,115 per gold eq. ounce, a decrease over the prior year, primarily due to higher production and sales volume.

are expected to be $1,035 to $1,115 per gold eq. ounce, a decrease over the prior year, primarily due to higher production and sales volume. All-in sustaining costs 2 are expected to be $1,320 to $1,420 per gold eq. ounce, a decrease over the prior year, primarily due to lower sustaining capital spend with B3 development completed in 2022 and higher production and sales volume. All-in sustaining costs 2 are expected to trend higher in the first half of the year due to timing of the tailings management and stabilization work.

are expected to be $1,320 to $1,420 per gold eq. ounce, a decrease over the prior year, primarily due to lower sustaining capital spend with B3 development completed in 2022 and higher production and sales volume. All-in sustaining costs are expected to trend higher in the first half of the year due to timing of the tailings management and stabilization work. Total capital is expected to be $145 to $185 million . Sustaining capital 2 is expected to be $15 to $35 million, including approximately $15 million related to stabilization activities, $5 million related to tailings management and $5 million related to other general sustaining capital and working capital payments. Growth capital 2 is expected to be $130 to $150 million, related to the continued advancement of the C-Zone project, primarily focused on mine development, infrastructure installation, and continued progress on stabilization. Growth capital 2 is expected to be generally consistent throughout the year.

is expected to be $15 to $35 million, including approximately $15 million related to stabilization activities, $5 million related to tailings management and $5 million related to other general sustaining capital and working capital payments. Growth capital is expected to be $130 to $150 million, related to the continued advancement of the C-Zone project, primarily focused on mine development, infrastructure installation, and continued progress on stabilization. Growth capital is expected to be generally consistent throughout the year. Exploration expenditures are expected to be approximately $15 million and will focus on underground exploration and infill drilling on the mineralized zone defined within the New Afton footprint, follow-up surface drilling, and reconnaissance exploration drilling on regional targets that were defined in 2022.

Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources (as at December 31, 2022 )

As at December 31, 2022, New Gold is reporting Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as summarized in the table below. Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource tables follow at the end of this press release.

Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Summary1 As at December 31, 20222 As at December 31, 2021 Gold koz Silver koz Copper Mlbs Gold koz Silver koz Copper Mlbs Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves Rainy River 2,493 6,176 - 2,799 7,022 - Open Pit 1,081 2,212 - 1,230 2,170 - Underground 1,228 2,966 - 1,241 3,084 - Low grade and stockpile 185 999 - 328 1,768 - New Afton 804 1,999 607 883 2,327 675 Total Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves3 3,297 8,176 607 3,682 9,349 675 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources (exclusive of Mineral Reserves)1 Rainy River 1,501 3,627 - 1,543 3,894 - Open Pit 127 161 - 195 472 - Underground 1,374 3,466 - 1,348 3,422 - New Afton 1,222 4,495 1,035 1,174 4,187 1,006 Total Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources3 2,722 8,122 1,035 2,717 8,081 1,006 Total Inferred Mineral Resources3 375 782 135 387 831 137 1. Refer to the detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource tables that follow at the end of this press release for the estimates as at December 31, 2022 and the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2022 for estimates as at December 31, 2021. 2. The Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources stated above are as at December 31, 2022 and do not reflect any events subsequent to that date. 3. Numbers may not add due to rounding



Consolidated Mineral Reserves decreased by approximately 385,000 gold ounces compared to the prior year. At Rainy River, total Mineral Reserves decreased by approximately 306,000 gold ounces over the prior year due to approximately 252,000 gold ounces of annual mine production, approximately 48,000 gold ounces related to a resource mineability adjustment, and approximately 6,000 gold ounces related to a slope design update. At New Afton, Mineral Reserves decreased by approximately 79,000 gold ounces over the prior year due to approximately 44,000 gold ounces of annual mine depletion and approximately 45,000 gold ounces from the Sub Level Cave and East Cave Recovery Level converted to Mineral Resources, partially offset by an increase of approximately 10,000 gold ounces from mine plan optimization.

Consolidated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources increased by approximately 5,000 gold ounces, with Rainy River decreasing by approximately 42,000 gold ounces due to an updated open pit design, offset by an increase of approximately 47,000 gold ounces at New Afton from the Sub Level Cave and East Cave Recovery Level converted to Mineral Resources and additional exploration drilling. Consolidated Inferred Mineral Resources decreased by approximately 12,000 gold ounces to 375,000 gold ounces.

Endnotes

Total gold eq. ounces include silver and copper produced/sold converted to a gold equivalent. All copper is produced/sold by the New Afton Mine. Gold eq. ounces for Rainy River in Q4 2022 includes production of 110,133 ounces of silver (104,968 ounces sold) converted to a gold eq. based on a ratio of $1,800 per gold ounce and $24.00 per silver ounce used for 2022 guidance estimates. Gold eq. ounces for New Afton in Q4 2022 includes 6.9 million pounds of copper produced (6.8 million pounds sold) and 18,012 ounces of silver produced (17,023 ounces of silver sold) converted to a gold eq. based on a ratio of $1,800 per gold ounce, $4.00 per copper pound and $24.00 per silver ounce used for 2022 guidance estimates. "Total cash costs", "all-in sustaining costs" (or "AISC"), "adjusted net earnings/(loss)", "adjusted tax expense", "sustaining capital and sustaining leases", "growth capital", "cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital", "free cash flow", and "average realized gold/copper price per ounce/pound" are all non-GAAP financial performance measures that are used in this news release. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For more information about these measures, why they are used by the Company, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" section of this news release. Production is shown on a total contained basis while sales are shown on a net payable basis, including final product inventory and smelter payable adjustments, where applicable. These are supplementary financial measures which are calculated as follows: "revenue per ounce/pound" is total revenue divided by total gold ounces sold and copper pounds sold. "Operating expenses per gold eq. ounce sold" is total operating expenses divided by total gold equivalent ounces sold and "depreciation and depletion per gold eq. ounce sold" is total depreciation and depletion divided by total gold equivalent ounces sold. New Afton 2023 operational estimates are exclusive of any material from the ore purchase agreement.

Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures

Total Cash Costs per Gold eq. ounce

"Total cash costs per gold equivalent ounce" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that is a common financial performance measure in the gold mining industry but does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. New Gold reports total cash costs on a sales basis and not on a production basis. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, this measure, along with sales, is a key indicator of the Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its mining operations. This measure allows investors to better evaluate corporate performance and the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating cash flow to fund future capital exploration and working capital needs.

This measure is intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. This measure is not necessarily indicative of cash generated from operations under IFRS or operating costs presented under IFRS.

Total cash cost figures are calculated in accordance with a standard developed by The Gold Institute, a worldwide association of suppliers of gold and gold products that ceased operations in 2002. Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Total cash costs include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing and administration costs, royalties, and production taxes, but are exclusive of amortization, reclamation, capital and exploration costs. Total cash costs are then divided by gold equivalent ounces sold to arrive at the total cash costs per equivalent ounce sold.

In addition to gold, the Company produces copper and silver. Gold equivalent ounces of copper and silver produced or sold in a quarter are computed using a consistent ratio of copper and silver prices to the gold price and multiplying this ratio by the pounds of copper and silver ounces produced or sold during that quarter.

Notwithstanding the impact of copper and silver sales, as the Company is focused on gold production, New Gold aims to assess the economic results of its operations in relation to gold, which is the primary driver of New Gold's business. New Gold believes this metric is of interest to its investors, who invest in the Company primarily as a gold mining business. To determine the relevant costs associated with gold equivalent ounces, New Gold believes it is appropriate to reflect all operating costs incurred in its operations.

All-In Sustaining Costs per Gold eq. ounce

"All-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. New Gold calculates "all-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce" based on guidance announced by the World Gold Council ("WGC") in September 2013 . The WGC is a non-profit association of the world's leading gold mining companies established in 1987 to promote the use of gold to industry, consumers and investors. The WGC is not a regulatory body and does not have the authority to develop accounting standards or disclosure requirements. The WGC has worked with its member companies to develop a measure that expands on IFRS measures to provide visibility into the economics of a gold mining company. Current IFRS measures used in the gold industry, such as operating expenses, do not capture all of the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain gold production. New Gold believes that "all-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce" provides further transparency into costs associated with producing gold and will assist analysts, investors, and other stakeholders of the Company in assessing its operating performance, its ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and its overall value. In addition, the Human Resources and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors uses "all-in sustaining costs", together with other measures, in its Company scorecard to set incentive compensation goals and assess performance.

"All-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce" is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measure is not necessarily indicative of cash flow from operations under IFRS or operating costs presented under IFRS.

New Gold defines "all-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce" as the sum of total cash costs, capital expenditures that are sustaining in nature, corporate general and administrative costs, capitalized and expensed exploration that is sustaining in nature, lease payments that are sustaining in nature, and environmental reclamation costs, all divided by the total gold equivalent ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce figure. The "Sustaining Capital Expenditure Reconciliation" table below reconciles New Gold's sustaining capital to its cash flow statement. The definition of sustaining versus non-sustaining is similarly applied to capitalized and expensed exploration costs and lease payments. Exploration costs and lease payments to develop new operations or that relate to major projects at existing operations where these projects are expected to materially increase production are classified as non-sustaining and are excluded. Gold equivalent ounces of copper and silver produced or sold in a quarter are computed using a consistent ratio of copper and silver prices to the gold price and multiplying this ratio by the pounds of copper and silver ounces produced or sold during that quarter.

Costs excluded from all-in sustaining costs are non-sustaining capital expenditures, non-sustaining lease payments and exploration costs, financing costs, tax expense, and transaction costs associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, and any items that are deducted for the purposes of adjusted earnings.

Sustaining Capital and Sustaining Leases

"Sustaining capital" and "sustaining lease" are non-GAAP financial performance measures that do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. New Gold defines "sustaining capital" as net capital expenditures that are intended to maintain operation of its gold producing assets. Similarly, a "sustaining lease" is a lease payment that is sustaining in nature. To determine "sustaining capital" expenditures, New Gold uses cash flow related to mining interests from its consolidated statement of cash flows and deducts any expenditures that are capital expenditures to develop new operations or capital expenditures related to major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially increase production. Management uses "sustaining capital" and "sustaining lease" to understand the aggregate net result of the drivers of all-in sustaining costs other than total cash costs. These measures are intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Growth Capital

"Growth capital" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. New Gold considers non-sustaining capital costs to be "growth capital", which are capital expenditures to develop new operations or capital expenditures related to major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially increase production. To determine "growth capital" expenditures, New Gold uses cash flow related to mining interests from its consolidated statement of cash flows and deducts any expenditures that are capital expenditures that are intended to maintain operation of its gold producing assets. Management uses "growth capital" to understand the cost to develop new operations or related to major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially increase production. This measure is intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following tables reconcile the above non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure on an aggregate basis.

Consolidated OPEX, Cash Cost and All-in Sustaining Costs Reconciliation



Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 CONSOLIDATED OPEX, CASH COST AND ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS RECONCILIATION







Operating expenses 108.5 99.6 382.7 377.3 Gold equivalent ounces sold1 95,161 109,214 342,839 402,449 Operating expenses per gold equivalent ounce sold ($/ounce) 1,140 912 1,116 938 Operating expenses 108.5 99.6 382.7 377.3 Treatment and refining charges on concentrate sales 2.6 5.8 11.7 21.5 Total cash costs2 111.0 105.4 394.2 398.8 Gold equivalent ounces sold1 95,161 109,214 342,839 402,449 Total cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold ($/ounce)2 1,167 965 1,150 991 Sustaining capital expenditures2 34.2 30.7 182.9 144.2 Sustaining exploration - expensed - - 0.5 0.8 Sustaining leases2 2.9 2.4 10.8 10.4 Corporate G&A including share-based compensation 7.6 5.9 23.3 22.8 Reclamation expenses 3.0 3.6 11.5 11.6 Total all-in sustaining costs2 158.8 148.0 623.2 588.6 Gold equivalent ounces sold1 95,161 109,214 342,839 402,449 All-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce sold ($/ounce)2 1,668 1,355 1,818 1,463



Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 RAINY RIVER OPEX, CASH COSTS AND AISC RECONCILIATION







Operating expenses 69.4 61.3 230.4 226.5 Gold equivalent ounces sold1 68,392 68,380 233,788 237,061 Operating expenses per unit of gold sold ($/ounce) 1,014 897 985 955 Operating expenses 69.4 61.3 230.4 226.5 Total cash costs2 69.4 61.3 230.4 226.5 Gold equivalent ounces sold1 68,392 68,380 233,788 237,061 Total cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold ($/ounce)2 1,014 897 985 955 Sustaining capital expenditures2 26.2 21.1 126.3 90.5 Sustaining leases2 2.3 2.3 9.4 9.5 Reclamation expenses 2.5 2.8 9.2 8.9 Total all-in sustaining costs2 100.3 87.6 375.2 335.5 Gold equivalent ounces sold1 68,392 68,380 233,788 237,061 All-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce sold ($/ounce)2 1,467 1,281 1,605 1,415



Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 NEW AFTON OPEX, CASH COSTS AND AISC RECONCILIATION







Operating expenses 39.1 38.3 152.3 150.8 Gold equivalent ounces sold1 26,769 40,835 109,051 165,387 Operating expenses per unit of gold sold ($/ounce) 1,461 938 1,395 912 Operating expenses 39.1 38.3 152.3 150.8 Treatment and refining charges on concentrate sales 2.6 5.8 11.7 21.5 Total cash costs2 41.7 44.1 164.0 172.3 Gold equivalent ounces sold1 26,769 40,835 109,051 165,387 Total cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold ($/ounce)2 1,557 1,079 1,503 1,042 Sustaining capital expenditures2 7.9 9.5 56.4 53.7 Sustaining leases2 - - 0.3 0.3 Reclamation expenses 0.5 0.7 2.3 2.6 Total all-in sustaining costs2 50.1 54.3 223.0 229.0 Gold equivalent ounces sold1 26,769 40,835 109,051 165,387 All-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce sold ($/ounce)2 1,870 1,330 2,044 1,385



Sustaining Capital Expenditures Reconciliation Table



Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 TOTAL SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES







Mining interests per consolidated statement of cash flows (71.3) 58.1 (292.9) 247.3 New Afton growth capital expenditures2 (32.9) (24.6) (91.5) (90.1) Rainy River growth capital expenditures2 (4.2) (2.2) (17.7) (11.6) Sustaining capital expenditures2 (34.2) 31.3 (183.7) 145.6



Adjusted Net Earnings/(Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share

"Adjusted net earnings" and "adjusted net earnings per share" are non-GAAP financial performance measures that do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. "Adjusted net earnings" and "adjusted net earnings per share" excludes "loss on repayment of long term debt" and "other gains and losses" as per Note 3 of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. Net earnings have been adjusted, including the associated tax impact, for loss on repayment of long-term debt and the group of costs in "Other gains and losses" on the condensed consolidated income statements. Key entries in this grouping are: the fair value changes for the gold stream obligation, fair value changes for the free cash flow interest obligation, fair value changes for copper price option contracts, foreign exchange gains/loss, fair value changes in investments and gain on disposal of the Blackwater stream and Blackwater project. The income tax adjustments reflect the tax impact of the above adjustments and is referred to as "adjusted tax expense".

The Company uses "adjusted net earnings" for its own internal purposes. Management's internal budgets and forecasts and public guidance do not reflect the items which have been excluded from the determination of "adjusted net earnings". Consequently, the presentation of "adjusted net earnings" enables investors to better understand the underlying operating performance of the Company's core mining business through the eyes of management. Management periodically evaluates the components of "adjusted net earnings" based on an internal assessment of performance measures that are useful for evaluating the operating performance of New Gold's business and a review of the non-GAAP financial performance measures used by mining industry analysts and other mining companies. "Adjusted net earnings" and "adjusted net earnings per share" are intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flows from operations as determined under IFRS. The following table reconciles these non-GAAP financial performance measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.



Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) EARNINGS RECONCILIATION







(Loss) earnings before taxes (5.7) 156.8 (65.4) 160.3 Other losses (7.3) (123.6) 25.7 (57.5) Loss on repayment of long-term debt - - 4.3 - Corporate restructuring 2.1 - 2.1 - Adjusted net (loss) earnings before taxes (10.9) 33.2 (33.3) 102.8 Income tax expense (11.2) (5.9) (1.4) (19.7) Income tax adjustments 15.8 (2.6) 8.6 (0.2) Adjusted income tax recovery (expense)2 4.6 (8.5) 7.2 (19.9) Adjusted net (loss) earnings2 (6.3) 24.7 (26.1) 82.9 Adjusted (loss) earnings per share (basic and diluted)2 (0.01) 0.04 (0.04) 0.12



Cash Generated from Operations, before Changes in Non-Cash Operating Working Capital

"Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Other companies may calculate this measure differently and this measure is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. "Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital" excludes changes in non-cash operating working capital. New Gold believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides further transparency and assists analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in assessing the Company's ability to generate cash from its operations before temporary working capital changes.

Cash generated from operations, before non-cash changes in working capital is intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. This measure is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flows from operations as determined under IFRS. The following table reconciles this non-GAAP financial performance measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.



Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 CASH RECONCILIATION







Cash generated from operations 31.9 105.7 190.7 323.7 Change in non-cash operating working capital 12.4 (12.8) (9.1) (1.0) Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital2 44.3 92.9 181.6 322.7



Free Cash Flow

"Free cash flow" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. New Gold defines "free cash flow" as cash generated from operations and proceeds of sale of other assets less capital expenditures on mining interests, lease payments, settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities which include the gold stream obligation and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan free cash flow interest. New Gold believes this non-GAAP financial performance measure provides further transparency and assists analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in assessing the Company's ability to generate cash flow from current operations. "Free cash flow" is intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. This measure is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flows from operations as determined under IFRS. The following tables reconcile this non-GAAP financial performance measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure on an aggregate and mine-by-mine basis.



Three months ended December 31, 2022 (in millions of U.S. dollars) Rainy River New Afton Other Total FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION







Cash generated from operations 42.2 (0.7) (9.6) 31.9 Less Mining interest capital expenditures (30.4) (40.7) (0.2) (71.3) Add Proceeds of sale from other assets - - - - Less Lease payments (2.3) - (0.3) (2.6) Less Cash settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities (5.7) - - (5.7) Free Cash Flow2 3.8 (41.4) (10.1) (47.7)



Three months ended December 31, 2021 (in millions of U.S. dollars) Rainy River New Afton Other Total FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION







Cash generated from operations 67.7 44.5 (6.5) 105.7 Less Mining interest capital expenditures (24.0) (34.3) 0.2 (58.1) Add Proceeds of sale from other assets 0.6 - - 0.6 Less Lease payments (2.3) 0.1 (0.2) (2.4) Less Cash settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities (6.5) - - (6.5) Free Cash Flow2 35.5 10.3 (6.5) 39.3



Year ended December 31, 2022 (in millions of U.S. dollars) Rainy River New Afton Other Total FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION







Cash generated from operations 195.4 22.6 (27.3) 190.7 Less Mining interest capital expenditures (144.8) (147.9) (0.3) (292.9) Add Proceeds of sale from other assets 0.8 0.1 - 0.9 Less Lease payments (9.4) (0.3) (0.6) (10.3) Less Cash settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities (24.0) (12.4) - (36.4) Free Cash Flow2 18.0 (137.9) (28.1) (148.0)



Year ended December 31, 2021 (in millions of U.S. dollars) Rainy River New Afton Other Total FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION







Cash generated from operations 184.9 165.1 (26.3) 323.7 Less Mining interest capital expenditures (103.0) (144.4) 0.1 (247.3) Add Proceeds of sale from other assets 0.9 0.5 - 1.4 Less Lease payments (9.5) (0.3) (0.6) (10.4) Less Cash settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities (27.3) (5.0) - (32.3) Free Cash Flow2 46.0 15.9 (26.8) 35.1



Average Realized Price

"Average realized price per ounce of gold sold" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Other companies may calculate this measure differently and this measure is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management uses this measure to better understand the price realized in each reporting period for gold sales. "Average realized price per ounce of gold sold" is intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The following tables reconcile this non-GAAP financial performance measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure on an aggregate and mine-by-mine basis.



Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 TOTAL AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE







Revenue from gold sales 136.3 139.9 482.2 492.6 Treatment and refining charges on gold concentrate sales 1.1 1.5 4.4 5.6 Gross revenue from gold sales 137.4 141.4 486.6 498.2 Gold ounces sold 78,507 78,745 269,147 277,451 Total average realized price per gold ounce sold ($/ounce)2 1,751 1,798 1,808 1,798



Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 RAINY RIVER AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE







Revenue from gold sales 117.1 119.0 413.1 410.9 Gold ounces sold 66,992 66,239 228,565 228,693 Rainy River average realized price per gold ounce sold ($/ounce)2 1,748 1,796 1,807 1,797



Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 NEW AFTON AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE







Revenue from gold sales 19.2 20.9 69.1 81.7 Treatment and refining charges on gold concentrate sales 1.1 1.5 4.4 5.5 Gross revenue from gold sales 20.3 22.4 73.5 87.2 Gold ounces sold 11,514 12,507 40,582 48,758 New Afton average realized price per gold ounce sold ($/ounce)2 1,766 1,807 1,808 1,804



For additional information with respect to the non-GAAP measures used by the Company, refer to the detailed "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measure" section disclosure in the MD&A for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

MINERAL RESERVES AND MINERAL RESOURCES

New Gold's Mineral Reserve estimates as at December 31, 2022, is presented in the following table.

Mineral Reserves



Metal grade Contained metal

Tonnes

000s Gold

g/t Silver

g/t Copper

% Gold

Koz Silver

Koz Copper

Mlbs RAINY RIVER Direct processing reserves













Open Pit













Proven 6,579 1.25 2.1 - 264 444 - Probable 18,066 1.22 2.1 - 707 1,192 - Open Pit P&P (direct proc.) 24,645 1.23 2.1 - 972 1,636 - Stockpile DPO













Proven 1,221 0.71 2.5 - 28 100 - Probable - - - - - - - Total Stockpile 1,221 0.71 2.5 - 28 100 - Low grade reserves













Open Pit













Proven 1,973 0.36 1.8 - 23 113 - Probable 7,550 0.36 1.9 - 86 462 - Open Pit P&P (low grade) 9,523 0.36 1.9 - 109 575 - Stockpile













Proven 12,475 0.39 2.2 - 157 899 - Probable - - - - - - - Open Pit P&P (stockpile) 12,475 0.39 2.2 - 157 899 - Open Pit P&P (Direct proc. & Low grade) 47,863 0.82 2.1 - 1,265 3,210 - Underground













Proven - - - - - - - Probable 12,499 3.06 7.4 - 1,228 2,966 - Underground P&P (direct proc.) 12,499 3.06 7.4 - 1,228 2,966 - Combined Direct proc. & Low grade













Proven 22,247 0.66 2.2 - 472 1,556 - Probable 38,115 1.65 3.8 - 2,022 4,620 - Total Rainy River P&P 60,362 1.28 3.2 - 2,493 6,176 - NEW AFTON B3 Zone













Proven - - - - - - - Probable 7,236 0.65 1.4 0.76 151 333 121 C Zone













Proven - - - - - - - Probable 29,756 0.68 1.7 0.74 653 1,666 486 Total New Afton P&P 36,992 0.68 1.7 0.74 804 1,999 607 TOTAL PROVEN & PROBABLE RESERVES 3,297 8,176 607

Notes to the Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates are provided below.



MEASURED AND INDICATED MINERAL RESOURCES

Mineral Resource estimates as at December 31, 2022, are presented in the following tables:

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources (Exclusive of Mineral Reserves)



Metal grade Contained metal

Tonnes

000s Gold

g/t Silver

g/t Copper

% Gold

Koz Silver

Koz Copper

Mlbs RAINY RIVER Direct processing resources













Open Pit













Measured 344 1.85 2.1 - 20 23 - Indicated 1,699 1.82 2.0 - 99 111 - Open Pit M&I (direct proc.) 2,043 1.82 2.0 - 120 134 - Underground













Measured - - - - - - - Indicated 14,213 3.01 7.6 - 1,374 3,466 - Underground M&I (direct proc.) 14,213 3.01 7.6 - 1,374 3,466 - Low grade resources













Open Pit













Measured 105 0.35 1.1 - 1 4 - Indicated 570 0.35 1.3 - 6 23 - Open Pit M&I (low grade) 675 0.35 1.3 - 8 27 - Combined M&I













Measured 449 1.50 1.9 - 22 27 - Indicated 16,482 2.79 6.8 - 1,479 3,600 - Total Rainy River M&I 16,931 2.76 6.7 - 1,501 3,627 - NEW AFTON A&B Zones













Measured 23,173 0.50 1.7 0.66 374 1,290 339 Indicated 11,869 0.40 2.1 0.64 151 794 168 A&B Zone M&I 35,042 0.47 1.8 0.66 525 2,084 507 C-zone













Measured 3,791 0.92 2.3 1.16 112 281 97 Indicated 1,705 1.68 4.2 2.11 92 232 79 C-zone M&I 5,496 1.16 2.9 1.45 204 513 176 HW Lens













Measured - - - - - - - Indicated 11,563 0.50 2.0 0.43 187 740 111 HW Lens M&I 11,563 0.50 2.0 0.43 187 740 111 D Zone













Measured 1,468 0.80 1.9 0.82 38 91 26 Indicated 5,886 0.70 1.9 0.79 132 363 102 D Zone M&I 7,353 0.72 1.9 0.79 169 454 129 Eastern Extension













Measured 3,214 0.81 4.9 1.07 84 509 75 Indicated 3,860 0.42 1.5 0.44 52 186 37 Eastern Extension M&I 7,074 0.60 3.1 0.72 136 696 113 Combined M&I













Measured 31,645 0.60 2.1 0.77 608 2,173 538 Indicated 34,883 0.55 2.1 0.65 614 2,322 497 Total New Afton M&I 66,528 0.57 2.1 0.71 1,222 4,495 1,035 Total M&I RESOURCES







2,722 8,122 1,035

Notes to the Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates are provided below.



Inferred Mineral Resources



Metal grade Contained metal

Tonnes

000s Gold

g/t Silver

g/t Copper

% Gold

Koz Silver

Koz Copper

Mlbs RAINY RIVER













Direct processing













Open Pit 175 1.16 3.3 - 7 19 - Underground 1,584 3.29 2.6 - 168 133 - Total Direct Processing 1,759 3.08 2.7 - 174 152 - Low grade resources













Open Pit 160 0.35 1.7 - 2 9 - Rainy River Inferred 1,919 2.85 2.6 - 176 161 - NEW AFTON













A&B Zones 6,184 0.39 1.4 0.34 78 270 47 C-zone 1,783 0.50 0.8 0.19 29 44 8 HW Lens 232 0.42 1.5 0.69 3 11 4 D Zone 4,696 0.32 1.3 0.51 48 196 53 Eastern Extension 3,158 0.40 1.0 0.35 41 100 24 New Afton Inferred 16,053 0.38 1.2 0.38 198 621 135 Total Inferred







375 782 135

Notes to the mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are provided below.



Notes to Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates

1. New Gold's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources have been estimated in accordance with the CIM Standards, which are incorporated by reference in NI 43-101.

2. All Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates for New Gold's properties and projects are effective December 31, 2022 .

3. New Gold's year-end 2022 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources have been estimated based on the following metal prices and foreign exchange (FX) rate criteria:



Gold $/ounce Silver $/ounce Copper $/pound FX CAD:USD Mineral Reserves $1,400 $19.00 $3.25 $1.25 Mineral Resources $1,500 $21.00 $3.50 $1.25



4. Lower cut-offs for the Company's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are outlined in the following table:

Mineral Property Mineral Reserves Lower cut-off Mineral Resources Lower Cut-off Rainy River O/P direct processing: 0.46 - 0.49 g/t AuEq 0.44 - 0.45 g/t AuEq

O/P low grade material: 0.30 g/t AuEq 0.30 g/t AuEq

U/G direct processing: Intrepid Zone: 1.93 g/t AuEq ODM Main Zones: 2.25 g/t AuEq 1.70 g/t AuEq

U/G with LGO Stockpile processing: ODM Main Zones: 1.74 g/t AuEq 1.70 g/t AuEq New Afton A&B Zones: USD$ 10.00/t All Resources: 0.40% CuEq

B3 Block & C-zone: USD$ 24.00/t

5. New Gold reports its measured and indicated mineral resources exclusive of mineral reserves. Measured and indicated mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and technical feasibility, do not have demonstrated economic viability, and are likewise exclusive of mineral reserves. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

6. Mineral resources are classified as measured, indicated and inferred based on relative levels of confidence in their estimation and on technical and economic parameters consistent with the methods considered to be most suitable to their potential commercial extraction. The designators 'open pit' and 'underground' may be used to indicate the envisioned mining method for different portions of a resource. Similarly, the designators 'direct processing' and 'lower grade material' may be applied to differentiate material envisioned to be mined and processed directly from material to be mined and stored separately for future processing. Mineral reserves and mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing and other risks and relevant issues. Additional details regarding mineral reserve and mineral resource estimation, classification, reporting parameters, key assumptions and associated risks for each of New Gold's material properties are provided in the respective NI 43-101 Technical Reports, which are available at www.sedar.com.

7. Rainy River Mine: In addition to the criteria described above, mineral reserves and mineral resources for the Rainy River project are reported according to the following criteria: Underground mineral reserves are reported peripheral to and/or below the open pit mineral reserve pit shell, which has been designed and optimized based on a $1,400 /oz gold price. Open pit and underground mineral resources are reported based on a $1,500 /oz gold price. Open pit mineral resources are reported from within an open pit resource shell that extends to a depth of approximately 340 meters from surface. Open pit mineral resources exclude material reported as underground mineral reserves. New Afton Mine: C Zone resources reported at YE2020 have been further subdivided under C Zone, D-Zone and Eastern Extension based upon geological model refinement and location within the New Afton deposit.

8. The preparation of New Gold's consolidated statement as it relates to the New Afton Mine and Rainy River Mine and estimation of mineral reserves has been completed under the oversight and review of Mr. John Ritter, General Manager for the New Afton Mine and Mr. Gord Simms, General Manager for the Rainy River Mine, respectively. Both Mr. John Ritter and Mr. Gord Simms are Professional Engineers and members of the Engineers and Geoscientist of British Columbia . Preparation of New Gold's consolidated statement and estimation of mineral resources has been completed under the oversight and review of Mr. Michele Della Libera, Director, Exploration for the Company. Mr. Della Libera is a Professional Geoscientist and member of the Association of Professional Geoscientist of Ontario and of the Engineers and Geoscientist of British Columbia . Mr. Ritter, Mr. Simms and Mr. Della Libera are "Qualified Persons" as defined by NI 43-101.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information relating to the Mineral Resources contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Michele Della Libera, Director, Exploration for the Company. The scientific and technical information relating to the Mineral Reserves of the New Afton Mine and all other scientific and technical information about the New Afton Mine contained herein has been reviewed and approved by John Ritter, General Manager of the New Afton Mine. The scientific and technical information relating to the Mineral Reserves of the Rainy River Mine and all other scientific and technical information about the Rainy River Mine contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Gord Simms, General Manager of the Rainy River Mine. Mr. Della Libera is a Professional Geologist and a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia. Mr. Ritter is a Professional Engineer and member of the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia. Mr. Simms is a Professional Engineer and member of the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia. Mr. Della Libera, Mr. Ritter and Mr. Simms are all "Qualified Persons" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

