Crocs, Inc. Reports Record Annual Revenues of $3.6 Billion, Growing 54% Over 2021

Full Year Operating Income of $851M and Adjusted Operating Income of $986M

Full Year Diluted EPS of $8.71 and Adjusted EPS of $10.92

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

"Consumer demand for the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands has been exceptional, fueling record 2022 revenues for both brands at a combined $3.6 billion and top-tier adjusted operating margin of 28%," said Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer. "We anticipate another record year in 2023 with growth expected to be led by sandals and international for the Crocs Brand and increased US market penetration for HEYDUDE."

"Crocs, Inc. has industry-leading operating margins and generates robust cash flow as a result of the simplicity of our product lines and the high penetration of molded product. Post the acquisition of HEYDUDE, we reduced outstanding debt by $550 million and gross leverage to 2.25 times," said Anne Mehlman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We remain confident in gross leverage being below 2.0 times by the middle of this year giving us greater flexibility with capital allocation."

Amounts referred to as "Adjusted" or "Non-GAAP" are Non-GAAP measures and include adjustments that are described under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures." A reconciliation of these amounts to their GAAP counterparts are contained in the schedules below.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Revenues were $945.2 million, an increase of 61.1% from the same period last year, or 64.8% on a constant currency basis. Direct-to-consumer ("DTC"), which includes retail and e-commerce, revenues grew 61.2% and wholesale revenues grew 61.1%.

Gross margin of 52.5% declined 1,090 basis points and adjusted gross margin of 53.3% decreased 1,040 basis points compared to the same period last year. Approximately half of the decline in adjusted gross margin is related to the addition of the HEYDUDE Brand. Adjusted gross margin excludes $7.5 million of costs, primarily related to expansion costs and duplicate rent costs for our distribution centers.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") of $276.3 million increased from $212.0 million in the same period last year and as a percent of revenues improved by 690 basis points to 29.2% primarily due to leverage of shared services across both brands. Adjusted SG&A improved by 780 basis points compared to prior year at 27.3% of revenues. Adjusted SG&A excludes $18.2 million of costs, primarily related to the shutdown of Russia direct operations and the HEYDUDE acquisition and integration.

Income from operations increased 37.5% to $220.1 million and operating margin was 23.3% compared to 27.3% for the same period last year, due to lower gross margin and HEYDUDE integration expenses. Adjusted income from operations rose 46.3% to $245.8 million and adjusted operating margin was 26.0%.

Diluted earnings per share were $2.20 as compared to $2.57 for the same period last year due to a lower tax benefit. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 23.3% to $2.65 compared to $2.15 for the same period last year.

2022 Operating Results

Record revenues of $3.6 billion increased 53.7%, or 58.2% on a constant currency basis, over 2021.

Gross margin of 52.3% decreased 910 basis points compared to 61.4% last year. Adjusted gross margin of 54.4% fell 720 basis points from last year. Approximately half of the decline in adjusted gross margin is related to the addition of the HEYDUDE Brand. Adjusted gross margin excludes $74.8 million of costs, primarily related to the HEYDUDE acquisition and integration.

SG&A expenses of $1.0 billion increased from $737.2 million last year and as a percent of revenues improved by 350 basis points to 28.4% primarily due to leverage of shared services across both brands. Adjusted SG&A improved to 26.7% of revenues versus 31.6% last year. Adjusted SG&A excludes $60.7 million of costs, primarily related to the HEYDUDE acquisition and integration as well as the shutdown of Russia direct operations.

Income from operations increased 24.5% to $850.8 million from $683.1 million last year. Operating margin decreased 560 basis points to 23.9%. Adjusted income from operations increased 41.9% to $986.3 million and adjusted operating margin was 27.7% compared to 30.1% last year.

Diluted earnings per share decreased 23.5% to $8.71 per share due to a lower tax benefit somewhat offset by higher net income. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 31.3% to $10.92 .

2022 Brand Summary

Crocs Brand: Revenues increased 14.9%, or 19.4% on a constant currency basis, to $2,659.1 million . Wholesale revenues increased 17.3%, or 23.4% on a constant currency basis. DTC revenues rose 12.5%, or 15.3% on a constant currency basis.

North America : Revenues of $1,644.6 million increased 6.0% on a constant currency basis. DTC comparable sales were 11.5%.



Asia Pacific : Revenues of $473.9 million increased 47.0% on a constant currency basis. DTC comparable sales were 27.0%.



Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America ("EMEALA"): Revenues of $540.5 million increased 46.8% on a constant currency basis. DTC comparable sales were 32.0%.

HEYDUDE Brand: Revenues were $895.9 million for the period following the closing of the acquisition on February 17, 2022 with wholesale revenues of $574.1 million and DTC revenues of $321.7 million . Including the period prior to the acquisition, revenues were $986.2 million .

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $191.6 million as of December 31, 2022, down from $213.2 million as of December 31, 2021 .

Inventories increased to $471.6 million as of December 31, 2022 compared to $213.5 million as of December 31, 2021 . This increase was driven primarily by the addition of $168.7 million of HEYDUDE inventory as of December 31, 2022 .

Cash provided by operating activities rose 6.3% to $603.1 million during 2022 compared to $567.2 million during 2021.

Capital expenditures were $104.2 million during 2022 compared to $55.9 million during 2021.

Borrowings as of December 31, 2022 were $2.3 billion, compared to $771.4 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase driven by borrowings used to finance a portion of the HEYDUDE acquisition. Our liquidity position remains strong with $191.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $755.8 million in available borrowing capacity as of December 31, 2022 .

Financial Outlook

First Quarter 2023

With respect to the first quarter of 2023, we expect:

Revenues to grow approximately 27% to 30% compared to first quarter 2022 revenues of $660.1 million .

Adjusted operating margin of approximately 24% to 25%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.06 to $2.19 .

Full Year 2023

With respect to 2023, we expect:

Revenue growth of 10% to 13% compared to 2022, resulting in full year revenues of approximately $3.9 billion to $4.0 billion at current currency rates.

Revenues for the Crocs Brand to grow 6% to 8% and 9% to 11% in constant currency.



Revenues for the HEYDUDE Brand to grow mid-20% on a reported basis.

Adjusted operating margin to be approximately 26.0%.

Non-GAAP adjustments of approximately $30 million to be primarily related to capital investments to support growth and to be fairly balanced across COGS and SG&A.

Combined GAAP tax rate of approximately 24% and Non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 20%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $11.00 to $11.31 .

Capital expenditures of approximately $165 to $180 million, primarily related to the expansion of our distribution capabilities including our new HEYDUDE distribution center in Las Vegas opening later this year, implementation of new technology systems for HEYDUDE and expansion of our corporate facilities to support growth.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues $ 945,162

$ 586,626

$ 3,554,985

$ 2,313,416 Cost of sales 448,839

214,602

1,694,703

893,196 Gross profit 496,323

372,024

1,860,282

1,420,220 Selling, general and administrative expenses 276,271

212,036

1,009,526

737,156 Income from operations 220,052

159,988

850,756

683,064 Foreign currency gains (losses), net 4,343

(56)

3,228

(140) Interest income 801

62

1,020

775 Interest expense (49,801)

(8,817)

(136,158)

(21,647) Other income (expense), net 174

1,782

(338)

1,797 Income before income taxes 175,569

152,959

718,508

663,849 Income tax expense (benefit) 37,834

(1,894)

178,349

(61,845) Net income $ 137,735

$ 154,853

$ 540,159

$ 725,694 Net income per common share:













Basic $ 2.23

$ 2.63

$ 8.82

$ 11.62 Diluted $ 2.20

$ 2.57

$ 8.71

$ 11.39 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 61,747

58,847

61,220

62,464 Diluted 62,501

60,138

62,006

63,718















Gross margin 52.5 %

63.4 %

52.3 %

61.4 % Operating margin 23.3 %

27.3 %

23.9 %

29.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues 29.2 %

36.1 %

28.4 %

31.9 %

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS PER SHARE (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Numerator:













Net income $ 137,735

$ 154,853

$ 540,159

$ 725,694 Denominator:













Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 61,747

58,847

61,220

62,464 Plus: Dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units 754

1,291

786

1,254 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 62,501

60,138

62,006

63,718















Net income per common share:













Basic $ 2.23

$ 2.63

$ 8.82

$ 11.62 Diluted $ 2.20

$ 2.57

$ 8.71

$ 11.39

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and par value amounts)



December 31,

2022

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 191,629

$ 213,197 Restricted cash - current 2

65 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $24,493 and $20,715, respectively 295,594

182,629 Inventories 471,551

213,520 Income taxes receivable 14,752

22,301 Other receivables 18,842

12,252 Prepaid expenses and other assets 33,605

22,605 Total current assets 1,025,975

666,569 Property and equipment, net 181,529

108,398 Intangible assets, net 1,800,167

28,802 Goodwill 714,814

1,600 Deferred tax assets, net 528,278

567,201 Restricted cash 3,254

3,663 Right-of-use assets 239,905

160,768 Other assets 7,875

8,067 Total assets $ 4,501,797

$ 1,545,068







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 230,821

$ 162,145 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 239,424

166,887 Income taxes payable 89,211

16,279 Current borrowings 24,362

- Current operating lease liabilities 57,456

42,932 Total current liabilities 641,274

388,243 Deferred tax liabilities, net 302,030

176 Long-term income taxes payable 224,837

219,568 Long-term borrowings 2,298,027

771,390 Long-term operating lease liabilities 215,119

149,237 Other liabilities 2,579

2,372 Total liabilities 3,683,866

1,530,986 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 109.5 million and 105.9 million issued, 61.7 million and 58.3 million shares outstanding, respectively 110

106 Treasury stock, at cost, 47.7 million and 47.6 million shares, respectively (1,695,501)

(1,684,262) Additional paid-in capital 797,614

496,036 Retained earnings 1,819,199

1,279,040 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (103,491)

(76,838) Total stockholders' equity 817,931

14,082 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,501,797

$ 1,545,068

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 540,159

$ 725,694 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 39,229

31,976 Loss on disposal of assets 9,063

310 Operating lease cost 66,012

58,283 Inventory donations 2,770

1,264 Provision (recovery) for doubtful accounts, net 1,101

(2,629) Share-based compensation 31,303

38,122 Deferred taxes (4,760)

(241,283) Other non-cash items 9,947

(46) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and assumed liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net of allowances (56,766)

(35,063) Inventories (91,614)

(43,063) Prepaid expenses and other assets (14,435)

(6,212) Accounts payable 41,701

34,868 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 38,629

38,448 Right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities (63,355)

(52,752) Income taxes 54,158

19,248 Cash provided by operating activities 603,142

567,165 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, equipment, and software (104,190)

(55,916) Acquisition of HEYDUDE, net of cash acquired (2,046,881)

- Other (20)

(9) Cash used in investing activities (2,151,091)

(55,925) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from notes issuance -

700,000 Proceeds from bank borrowings 2,169,898

390,000 Repayments of bank borrowings (575,285)

(485,000) Deferred debt issuance costs (53,596)

(14,755) Repurchases of common stock -

(1,000,000) Repurchases of common stock for tax withholding (11,477)

(20,119) Other 119

236 Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,529,659

(429,638) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (3,750)

(3,950) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (22,040)

77,652 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of year 216,925

139,273 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of year $ 194,885

$ 216,925







Cash paid for interest $ 127,809

$ 10,210 Cash paid for income taxes 130,084

159,680 Cash paid for operating leases 62,852

61,412 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities, net of terminations 137,554

55,035 Accrued purchases of property, equipment, and software 18,245

15,831 Share issuance at Acquisition 270,396

-

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to financial measures presented on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we present "Non-GAAP cost of sales," "Non-GAAP gross profit," "Non-GAAP gross margin," "Non-GAAP gross margin by brand," "Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses," "Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues," "Non-GAAP income from operations," "Non-GAAP income from operations by brand," "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP operating margin by brand," "Non-GAAP income before income taxes," "Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit)," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," "Non-GAAP net income," "Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted," and "Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share," which are non-GAAP financial measures. We also present future period guidance for "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," and "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share." Non-GAAP results and guidance exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our consolidated financial statements for the periods presented.

We also present certain information related to our current period results of operations through "constant currency," which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be viewed as a supplement to our results of operations and presentation of reportable segments under GAAP. Constant currency represents current period results that have been retranslated using exchange rates used in the prior year comparative period. We believe the use of constant currency enhances the visibility of the underlying business trends excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

We use non-GAAP results to assist in comparing business trends from period to period on a consistent basis in communications with the board of directors, stockholders, analysts, and investors concerning our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of our consolidated financial statements as an additional tool for evaluating operating performance and trends. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, we believe it is helpful to evaluate our results excluding the impacts of various adjustments relating to special or nonrecurring items. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 945,162

$ 586,626

$ 3,554,985

$ 2,313,416















GAAP cost of sales $ 448,839

$ 214,602

$ 1,694,703

$ 893,196 Distribution centers (1) (6,162)

(1,705)

(11,058)

(5,836) HEYDUDE inventory fair value step-up (2) -

-

(62,238)

- Inventory reserve in Russia (3) 590

-

390

- Other (1,930)

-

(1,930)

- Total adjustments (7,502)

(1,705)

(74,836)

(5,836) Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 441,337

$ 212,897

$ 1,619,867

$ 887,360















GAAP gross profit $ 496,323

$ 372,024

$ 1,860,282

$ 1,420,220 GAAP gross margin 52.5 %

63.4 %

52.3 %

61.4 %















Non-GAAP gross profit $ 503,825

$ 373,729

$ 1,935,118

$ 1,426,056 Non-GAAP gross margin 53.3 %

63.7 %

54.4 %

61.6 %

(1)Represents expenses, including expansion costs and duplicate rent costs, primarily related to our distribution

centers in Dayton, Ohio, Dordrecht, the Netherlands, and Las Vegas, Nevada. (2) Primarily represents a step-up of HEYDUDE inventory costs to fair value upon the close of the acquisition on

February 17, 2022. (3) Represents the net impact of an inventory reserve expense in our EMEALA segment associated with the shutdown

of our direct operations in Russia.

Non-GAAP gross margin reconciliation by brand:

Crocs Brand:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands) GAAP Crocs Brand gross margin 55.3 %

63.4 %

56.3 %

61.4 % Non-GAAP adjustments:













Distribution centers (1) 0.9 %

0.3 %

0.4 %

0.3 % Inventory reserve in Russia (2) (0.1) %

- %

less than 0.1%

- % Non-GAAP Crocs Brand gross margin 56.1 %

63.7 %

56.7 %

61.7 %

(1)Represents expenses, including expansion costs and duplicate rent costs, related to our distribution centers in Dayton, Ohio and Dordrecht, the Netherlands. (2) Represents the net impact of an inventory reserve expense in our EMEALA segment associated with the shutdown of our direct operations in Russia.

HEYDUDE Brand:



Three Months

Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

(in thousands) GAAP HEYDUDE Brand gross margin 46.4 %

40.8 % Non-GAAP adjustments:





Distribution centers (1) 0.1 %

less than 0.1% Inventory fair value step-up (2) - %

6.9 % Other 0.7 %

0.2 % Non-GAAP HEYDUDE Brand gross margin 47.2 %

48.0 %

(1)Represents expenses related to our distribution center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (2) Represents a step-up of HEYDUDE inventory costs to fair value upon the close of the acquisition on February 17, 2022.

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 945,162

$ 586,626

$ 3,554,985

$ 2,313,416















GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 276,271

$ 212,036

$ 1,009,526

$ 737,156 HEYDUDE acquisition and integration costs (1) (4,992)

(6,362)

(38,197)

(6,362) Impact of shutdown of Russia direct operations (2) (8,489)

-

(14,286)

- Duplicate headquarters rent (3) (973)

-

(3,348)

- Other (4) (3,782)

-

(4,909)

- Total adjustments (18,236)

(6,362)

(60,740)

(6,362) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (5) $ 258,035

$ 205,674

$ 948,786

$ 730,794















GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues 29.2 %

36.1 %

28.4 %

31.9 % Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues 27.3 %

35.1 %

26.7 %

31.6 %

(1) Represents costs related to the acquisition and integration of HEYDUDE, including legal, professional, consulting, and transaction fees.

(2)Represents various costs associated with the shutdown of our direct operations in Russia, including the recognition of cumulative translation adjustments

into earnings, severance, and lease exit costs and penalties.

(3) Represents duplicate rent costs associated with our upcoming move to a new headquarters.

(4) Represents costs associated with the implementation of a new enterprise resource planning system.

(5)Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are presented gross of tax.



Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 945,162

$ 586,626

$ 3,554,985

$ 2,313,416















GAAP income from operations $ 220,052

$ 159,988

$ 850,756

$ 683,064 Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1) 7,502

1,705

74,836

5,836 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2) 18,236

6,362

60,740

6,362 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 245,790

$ 168,055

$ 986,332

$ 695,262















GAAP operating margin 23.3 %

27.3 %

23.9 %

29.5 % Non-GAAP operating margin 26.0 %

28.6 %

27.7 %

30.1 %

(1) See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales and gross margin reconciliation' above for more details.

(2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation' above for more details.



Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation by brand:

Crocs Brand:



Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

(in thousands) GAAP Crocs Brand operating margin 32.0 %

37.2 % Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1) 0.4 %

0.3 % Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2) 0.6 %

- % Non-GAAP Crocs Brand operating margin 33.0 %

37.5 %

(1) See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales and gross margin reconciliation' above for more details.

(2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation' above for more details.



HEYDUDE Brand:



Year Ended December 31,

2022

(in thousands) GAAP HEYDUDE Brand operating margin 23.6 % Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1) 7.2 % Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2) - % Non-GAAP HEYDUDE Brand operating margin 30.8 %

(1) See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales and gross margin reconciliation' above for more details.

(2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation' above for more details.



Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands) GAAP income from operations $ 220,052

$ 159,988

$ 850,756

$ 683,064 GAAP income before income taxes 175,569

152,959

718,508

663,849















Non-GAAP income from operations (1) $ 245,790

$ 168,055

$ 986,332

$ 695,262 GAAP non-operating income (expenses):













Foreign currency gains (losses), net 4,343

(56)

3,228

(140) Interest income 801

62

1,020

775 Interest expense (49,801)

(8,817)

(136,158)

(21,647) Other income (expense), net 174

1,782

(338)

1,797 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 201,307

$ 161,026

$ 854,084

$ 676,047















GAAP income tax expense (benefit) $ 37,834

$ (1,894)

$ 178,349

$ (61,845) Tax effect of non-GAAP operating adjustments 4,629

439

23,418

1,477 Impact of intra-entity IP transfers (2) (6,737)

33,076

(25,011)

206,579 Non-GAAP income tax expense $ 35,726

$ 31,621

$ 176,756

$ 146,211















GAAP effective income tax rate 21.5 %

(1.2) %

24.8 %

(9.3) % Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 17.7 %

19.6 %

20.7 %

21.6 %

(1) See 'Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation' above for more details.

(2) In the fourth quarter of 2020, and subsequently in the fourth quarter of 2021, we made changes to our international legal structure, including an intra-entity

transfer of certain intellectual property rights, primarily to align with current and future international operations. The transfers resulted in a step-up in the tax

basis of intellectual property rights and correlated increases in foreign deferred tax assets based on the fair value of the transferred intellectual property rights.

This adjustment represents the current period impact of these transfers. The prior year adjustment also includes the release of the valuation allowance as a

result of a tax law change.



Non-GAAP earnings per share reconciliation:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands, except per share data) Numerator:













GAAP net income $ 137,735

$ 154,853

$ 540,159

$ 725,694 Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1) 7,502

1,705

74,836

5,836 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2) 18,236

6,362

60,740

6,362 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (3) 2,108

(33,515)

1,593

(208,056) Non-GAAP net income $ 165,581

$ 129,405

$ 677,328

$ 529,836 Denominator:













GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 61,747

58,847

61,220

62,464 Plus: GAAP dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units 754

1,291

786

1,254 GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 62,501

60,138

62,006

63,718















GAAP net income per common share:













Basic $ 2.23

$ 2.63

$ 8.82

$ 11.62 Diluted $ 2.20

$ 2.57

$ 8.71

$ 11.39















Non-GAAP net income per common share:













Basic $ 2.68

$ 2.20

$ 11.06

$ 8.48 Diluted $ 2.65

$ 2.15

$ 10.92

$ 8.32

(1) See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation' above for more information. (2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation' above for more information. (3)See 'Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation' above for more information.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

First Quarter 2023:



Approximately: Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:

GAAP operating margin 23% to 24% Non-GAAP adjustments, primarily related to capital investments to support growth (1) 1 % Non-GAAP operating margin 24% to 25% Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share reconciliation:

GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.91 to $2.04 Non-GAAP adjustments, primarily related to capital investments to support growth and amortization of intellectual property (1)(2) $0.15 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $2.06 to $2.19



Full Year 2023:



Approximately: Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:

GAAP operating margin 25 % Non-GAAP adjustments, primarily related to capital investments to support growth (1) 1 % Non-GAAP operating margin 26 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate reconciliation:

GAAP effective tax rate 24 % Non-GAAP adjustments associated with amortization of intellectual property (2) (4) % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 20 % Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share reconciliation:

GAAP diluted earnings per share $10.54 to $10.85 Non-GAAP adjustments, primarily related to capital investments to support growth and amortization of intellectual property (1)(2) $0.46 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $11.00 to $11.31



(1) For the full year 2023, we expect to incur $30 million costs primarily related to capital investments to support growth and to be fairly balanced across COGS and SG&A. We expect to incur $10 million of these costs in Q1 2023.

(2) In the fourth quarter of 2020, and subsequently in the fourth quarter of 2021, we made changes to our international legal structure, including an intra-entity transfer of certain intellectual property rights, primarily to align with current and future international operations. This adjustment represents the amortization of the deferred tax asset related to these intellectual property rights in this period.



CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUES BY SEGMENT AND CHANNEL



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

% Change

Constant Currency % Change (1)





Favorable (Unfavorable)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Q4 2022-2021

YTD 2022-2021

Q4 2022-2021

YTD 2022-2021

($ in thousands) Revenues:





























North America (2) $ 456,917

$ 455,726

$ 1,644,630

$ 1,553,891

0.3 %

5.8 %

0.6 %

6.0 % Asia Pacific 90,748

57,089

473,935

350,160

59.0 %

35.3 %

74.8 %

47.0 % EMEALA (2) 118,308

73,797

540,534

409,278

60.3 %

32.1 %

75.6 %

46.8 % Brand corporate (2) 4

14

26

87

(71.4) %

(70.1) %

(71.4) %

(70.1) % Crocs Brand revenues 665,977

586,626

2,659,125

2,313,416

13.5 %

14.9 %

17.2 %

19.4 % HEYDUDE Brand revenues (3) 279,185

-

895,860

-

- %

- %

- %

- % Total consolidated revenues $ 945,162

$ 586,626

$ 3,554,985

$ 2,313,416

61.1 %

53.7 %

64.8 %

58.2 %

(1)Reflects year over year change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial

Measures" for more information.

(2) In the first quarter of 2022, certain changes were made related to our segment composition. As a result of these changes, the previously reported amounts for revenues

for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 have been revised to conform to current period presentation. Refer to our 10-K for the year ended December

31, 2022 for the impacts of these changes.

(3) We acquired HEYDUDE on February 17, 2022 and, as a result, added the HEYDUDE Brand as a new reportable operating segment. Therefore, the amounts shown above

for the year ended December 31, 2022 represent results during the partial period beginning on February 17, 2022 through December 31, 2022 (the "Partial Period"), and

there are no comparative amounts for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

% Change

Constant Currency % Change (1)





Favorable (Unfavorable)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Q4 2022-2021

YTD 2022-2021

Q4 2022-2021

YTD 2022-2021

($ in thousands) Crocs Brand:





























Wholesale $ 287,229

$ 267,103

$ 1,377,302

$ 1,174,081

7.5 %

17.3 %

12.5 %

23.4 % Direct-to-consumer 378,748

319,523

1,281,823

1,139,335

18.5 %

12.5 %

21.1 %

15.3 % Total Crocs Brand 665,977

586,626

2,659,125

2,313,416

13.5 %

14.9 %

17.2 %

19.4 % HEYDUDE Brand:





























Wholesale 142,954

-

574,140

-

- %

- %

- %

- % Direct-to-consumer 136,231

-

321,720

-

- %

- %

- %

- % Total HEYDUDE Brand(2) 279,185

-

895,860

-

- %

- %

- %

- % Total consolidated revenues $ 945,162

$ 586,626

$ 3,554,985

$ 2,313,416

61.1 %

53.7 %

64.8 %

58.2 %

(1) Reflects year over year change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of GAAP

Measures to Non-GAAP Measures' above for more information.

(2) We acquired HEYDUDE on February 17, 2022 and, as a result, added the HEYDUDE Brand as a new reportable operating segment. Therefore, the amounts

shown above for the year ended December 31, 2022 represent results during the Partial Period, and there are no comparative amounts for the three months and

year ended December 31, 2022.



CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES DIGITAL SALES PERCENTAGE AND DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER COMPARABLE SALES

Digital sales, which includes sales through our company-owned website, third-party marketplaces, and e-tailers (which are reported in our wholesale channel), as a percent of total revenues, by operating segment were:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Digital sales as a percent of total revenues:













Crocs Brand 42.3 %

40.3 %

37.6 %

36.7 % HEYDUDE Brand (1) 51.6 %

- %

38.5 %

- % Total (2) 45.1 %

40.3 %

37.8 %

36.7 %



(1) We acquired HEYDUDE on February 17, 2022 and, as a result, added the HEYDUDE Brand as a new reportable operating segment.Therefore, the amounts shown above for the year ended December 31, 2022 represent results during the Partial Period, and there are no comparative amounts for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. (2) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, the digital sales as a percent of total revenues represents the Crocs Brand only. See footnote (1) above.



Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") comparable sales for the Crocs Brand are as follows:



Constant Currency (1)

Three Months

Ended December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Direct-to-consumer comparable sales: (2)













Crocs Brand (3) 18.5 %

N/A

15.0 %

N/A



(1) Reflects period over period change on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more

information. (2) Comparable store status, as included in the DTC comparable sales figures above, is determined on a monthly basis. Comparable store sales include the revenues

of stores that have been in operation for more than twelve months. Stores in which selling square footage has changed more than 15% as a result of a remodel,

expansion, or reduction are excluded until the thirteenth month in which they have comparable prior year sales. Temporarily closed stores are excluded from the

comparable store sales calculation during the month of closure and in the same month in the following year. Location closures in excess of three months are

excluded until the thirteenth month post re-opening. E-commerce comparable revenues are based on same site sales period over period. E-commerce sites that

are temporarily offline or unable to transact or fulfill orders ("site disruption") are excluded from the comparable sales calculation during the month of site disruption

and in the same month in the following year. E-commerce site disruptions in excess of three months are excluded until the thirteenth month after the site has re-opened. (3) In the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on 2020 sales we did not disclose DTC comparable sales, as

they were not meaningful.

