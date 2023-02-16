Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Visit KPI Mining Solutions at Booth #6729N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About KPI Mining Solutions

We provide significant value by developing and commercializing cutting-edge software and services to the mining industry.We strive to bring innovative stochastic mine planning and orebody modeling solutions to the mining industry, transforming their entire operation.

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

