" In 2022, NRG advanced many of our strategic priorities while also navigating a challenging business environment," said Mauricio Gutierrez, NRG President and Chief Executive Officer. " Our core business is well-positioned for 2023, and I am confident in the value opportunity that essential home services represent for NRG and our customers."

Consolidated Financial Results Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In millions) 12/31/22 12/31/21 12/31/22 12/31/21 Net (Loss)/Income $ (1,095 ) $ (427 ) $ 1,221 $ 2,187 Cash (Used)/Provided by Operating Activities $ (1,398 ) $ (1,362 ) $ 360 $ 493 Adjusted EBITDAa $ 435 $ 433 $ 1,754 $ 2,423 Free Cash Flow Before Growth Investments (FCFbG) $ 274 $ 349 $ 568 $ 1,512 a Three and twelve months ended 12/31/2021 excludes Winter Storm Uri income/(loss) of $690 million and ($380) million, respectively. Three and twelve months ended 12/31/2022 excludes Winter Storm Uri income of $135 million.

Fourth quarter Net Loss was $1.1 billion, $668 million lower than the fourth quarter of 2021. This was driven by the higher recovery of Winter Storm Uri mitigants in the fourth quarter of 2021, higher unrealized mark-to-market losses on economic hedges in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily in the East, due to large movements in natural gas and power prices, and the gain on 4.8 GW of fossil generation asset sales in December 2021. This was partially offset by lower impairment losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 and higher income tax benefits.

Fourth quarter 2022 and 2021 Cash Used by Operating Activities were ($1.4) billion, primarily driven by decreases in collateral deposits received in support of risk management activities as a result of large movements in natural gas and power prices.

Segment Results

Table 1: Net (Loss)/Income (In millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Segment 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Texas $ 215 $ 693 $ 1,265 $ 1,290 East (1,759 ) (1,213 ) 326 1,907 West/Services/Othera 449 93 (370 ) (1,010 ) Net (Loss)/Income ($ 1,095 ) ($ 427 ) 1,221 $ 2,187 a. Includes Corporate segment

Fourth quarter Net Loss in the East of ($1.8) billion in 2022 and ($1.2) billion in 2021 were primarily driven by unrealized mark-to-market losses on economic hedges due to large movements in natural gas and power prices.

Table 2: Adjusted EBITDA (In millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Segment 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Texas $ 200 $ 161 $ 821 $ 1,167 East 180 227 737 982 West/Services/Othera 55 45 196 274 Adjusted EBITDAb $ 435 $ 433 1,754 $ 2,423 a. Includes Corporate Segment b. Three and twelve months ended 12/31/2021 excludes Winter Storm Uri income/(loss) of $690 million and ($380) million, respectively. Three and twelve months ended 12/31/2022 excludes Winter Storm Uri income of $135 million.

Texas: Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $200 million, $39 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily driven by partial settlements of insurance claims related to the W.A. Parish and Limestone extended outages and increased margin rates. This was partially offset by higher supply costs as a result of Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022, and higher ancillary charges.

East: Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $180 million, $47 million lower than the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease was driven by the December 2021 4.8 GW asset sales, PJM asset retirements, and estimated capacity performance net impact resulting from Winter Storm Elliott.

West/Services/Other: Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $55 million, $10 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was driven by higher gross margin from Cottonwood, including a positive impact from capacity performance, and was partially offset by the 4.8 GW asset sales.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Table 3: Corporate Liquidity (In millions) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 430 $ 250 Restricted Cash 40 15 Total $ 470 $ 265 Total credit facility availability 2,324 2,421 Total Liquidity, excluding collateral received $ 2,794 $ 2,686

As of December 31, 2022, NRG's cash was $430 million, and $2.3 billion was available under the Company's credit facilities. Total liquidity was $2.8 billion, which was $108 million higher than December 31, 2021.

NRG Strategic Developments

Vivint Smart Home Acquisition

On December 6, 2022, NRG and Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (Vivint) announced the entry into a definitive agreement under which the Company will acquire Vivint, a smart home platform company, in an all-cash transaction. The acquisition accelerates the realization of NRG's consumer-focused growth strategy and creates a leading essential home services platform fueled by market-leading brands, unparalleled insights, proprietary technologies, and complementary sales channels. The Company expects to achieve $100 million in cost synergies and $300 million in revenue synergies/growth through cross-selling, channel optimization, and continued base business growth by 2025.

The Company will pay $12 per share, or approximately $2.8 billion in cash, and expects to fund the acquisition using proceeds from newly issued debt and preferred equity, drawing on its Revolving Credit Facility and Receivables Securitization Facilities, and through cash on hand. Additionally, NRG increased its Revolving Credit Facility by $600 million in February 2023 to meet the additional liquidity requirements related to the acquisition. Close of the acquisition is targeted for the first quarter of 2023 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

In connection with the merger agreement, NRG entered into a commitment letter for a senior secured 364-day bridge term loan facility in a principal amount not to exceed $2.1 billion for the purposes of financing the Vivint acquisition, paying fees and expenses in connection with the acquisition, and certain other third-party payments in respect of arrangements of Vivint.

Sale of Astoria

On January 6, 2023, NRG closed on the sale of land and related assets from the Astoria site, within the East region of operations, for net proceeds of $209 million. As part of the transaction, NRG entered into an agreement to lease the land back for the purpose of operating the Astoria gas turbines through the planned April 30, 2023 retirement date. The operating lease agreement is expected to end six months after the facility's actual retirement date.

W.A. Parish Extended Outage

In May 2022, W.A. Parish Unit 8 came offline as a result of damage to the steam turbine/generator. Based on work completed to date, NRG is targeting to return the unit to service by the end of the second quarter of 2023. The Company is working with its insurers related to claims surrounding the outage and has received partial settlements in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Reaffirming 2023 Guidance

NRG is reaffirming its standalone Adjusted EBITDA and FCFbG guidance for 2023 as set forth below.

Table 4: 2023 Adjusted EBITDA, Cash Provided by Operating Activities, and FCFbG Guidance 2023 (In millions) Guidance Adjusted EBITDAa $2,270 - $2,470 Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1,780 - $1,980 FCFbG $1,520 - $1,720 a. Non-GAAP financial measure; see Appendix Table A-8 for GAAP Reconciliation to Net Income that excludes fair value adjustments related to derivatives. The Company is unable to provide guidance for Net Income due to the impact of such fair value adjustments related to derivatives in a given year.

Capital Allocation Update

As part of NRG's long-term capital allocation plan, the return of capital to shareholders during the twelve months ending December 31, 2022 was comprised of the annual dividend of $1.40 per share, or $332 million, and share repurchases of $606 million at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total amount of capital returned to shareholders of $938 million in 2022. The Company's $1 billion share repurchase program began with $39 million of shares repurchased in December of 2021, resulting in $645 million of shares repurchased under that program to date. The program is expected to be completed in 2023, subject to availability of cash and full visibility of the achievement of the Company's 2023 targeted credit metrics.

In 2023, the Company expects to use its excess free cash flow to fund the Vivint acquisition, reduce acquisition-related debt, and maintain its common stock dividend. In addition, NRG is targeting additional asset sales with projected proceeds, net of any required deleveraging, of $500 million during 2023. Following the completion of the Vivint acquisition, the Company plans to update 2023 capital allocation.

NRG is committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet and credit ratings, and remains focused on achieving investment grade credit metrics. The Company expects to achieve 2.50x to 2.75x corporate net debt to adjusted EBITDA by late 2025 or 2026, which will be primarily achieved through debt reduction and the realization of growth initiatives.

On January 20, 2023, NRG declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.3775 per share, or $1.51 per share on an annualized basis. This dividend represents an 8% increase from the prior year, which is in line with the Company's previously announced dividend growth rate target of 7% to 9% per year.

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Year Ended December 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2020 Revenues Total revenues $ 31,543 $ 26,989 $ 9,093 Operating Costs and Expenses Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below) 27,446 20,482 6,540 Depreciation and amortization 634 785 435 Impairment losses 206 544 75 Selling, general and administrative costs 1,228 1,293 810 Provision for credit losses 11 698 108 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 52 93 23 Total operating costs and expenses 29,577 23,895 7,991 Gain on sale of assets 52 247 3 Operating Income 2,018 3,341 1,105 Other Income/(Expense) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 6 17 17 Impairment losses on investments - - (18 ) Other income, net 56 63 67 Loss on debt extinguishment - (77 ) (9 ) Interest expense (417 ) (485 ) (401 ) Total other expense (355 ) (482 ) (344 ) Income Before Income Taxes 1,663 2,859 761 Income tax expense 442 672 251 Net Income $ 1,221 $ 2,187 $ 510 Income Per Share Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 236 245 245 Income per Weighted Average Common Share - Basic $ 5.17 $ 8.93 $ 2.08 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 236 245 246 Income per Weighted Average Common Share - Diluted $ 5.17 $ 8.93 $ 2.07

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Year Ended December 31, (In millions) 2022 2021 2020 Net Income $ 1,221 $ 2,187 $ 510 Other Comprehensive (Loss)/Income, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments (35 ) (5 ) 8 Defined benefit plans (16 ) 85 (22 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/income (51 ) 80 (14 ) Comprehensive Income $ 1,170 $ 2,267 $ 496

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, (In millions) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 430 $ 250 Funds deposited by counterparties 1,708 845 Restricted cash 40 15 Accounts receivable, net 4,773 3,245 Uplift securitization proceeds receivable from ERCOT - 689 Inventory 751 498 Derivative instruments 7,886 4,613 Cash collateral paid in support of energy risk management activities 260 291 Prepayments and other current assets 383 395 Total current assets 16,231 10,841 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,692 1,688 Other Assets Equity investments in affiliates 133 157 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 225 271 Goodwill 1,650 1,795 Intangible assets, net 2,132 2,511 Nuclear decommissioning trust fund 838 1,008 Derivative instruments 4,108 2,527 Deferred income taxes 1,881 2,155 Other non-current assets 256 229 Total other assets 11,223 10,653 Total Assets $ 29,146 $ 23,182

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued) As of December 31, (In millions, except share data) 2022 2021 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases $ 63 $ 4 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 83 81 Accounts payable 3,643 2,274 Derivative instruments 6,195 3,387 Cash collateral received in support of energy risk management activities 1,708 845 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,290 1,324 Total current liabilities 12,982 7,915 Other Liabilities Long-term debt and finance leases 7,976 7,966 Non-current operating lease liabilities 180 236 Nuclear decommissioning reserve 340 321 Nuclear decommissioning trust liability 477 666 Derivative instruments 2,246 1,412 Deferred income taxes 134 73 Other non-current liabilities 983 993 Total other liabilities 12,336 11,667 Total Liabilities 25,318 19,582 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock; $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 423,897,001 and 423,547,174 shares issued; and 229,561,030 and 243,753,899 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 8,457 8,531 Retained earnings 1,408 464 Treasury stock, at cost; 194,335,971 and 179,793,275 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (5,864 ) (5,273 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (177 ) (126 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 3,828 3,600 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 29,146 $ 23,182

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Year Ended December 31, (In millions) 2022 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 1,221 $ 2,187 $ 510 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Distributions from and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 7 20 45 Depreciation and amortization 634 785 435 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 55 30 45 Provision for credit losses 11 698 108 Amortization of nuclear fuel 54 51 54 Amortization of financing costs and debt discounts 23 39 48 Loss on debt extinguishment - 77 9 Amortization of in-the-money contracts and emission allowances 158 106 70 Amortization of unearned equity compensation 28 21 22 Net gain on sale of assets and disposal of assets (102 ) (261 ) (23 ) Impairment losses 206 544 93 Changes in derivative instruments (3,221 ) (3,626 ) 137 Changes in deferred income taxes and liability for uncertain tax benefits 382 604 228 Changes in collateral deposits in support of risk management activities 896 797 127 Changes in nuclear decommissioning trust liability 9 40 51 Oil lower of cost or market adjustment - - 29 Uplift securitization proceeds received/(receivable) from ERCOT 689 (689 ) - Cash (used)/provided by changes in other working capital, net of acquisition and disposition effects: Accounts receivable - trade (1,560 ) (1,232 ) - Inventory (252 ) (61 ) 27 Prepayments and other current assets 17 31 4 Accounts payable 1,295 476 (56 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (29 ) (55 ) (42 ) Other assets and liabilities (161 ) (89 ) (84 ) Cash provided by operating activities $ 360 $ 493 $ 1,837 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Payments for acquisitions of assets, businesses and leases $ (62 ) $ (3,559 ) $ (284 ) Capital expenditures (367 ) (269 ) (230 ) Net purchases of emissions allowances (6 ) - (10 ) Investments in nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities (454 ) (751 ) (492 ) Proceeds from sales of nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities 448 710 439 Proceeds from sale of assets, net of cash disposed and fees 109 830 81 Changes in investments in unconsolidated affiliates - - 2 Cash used by investing activities $ (332 ) $ (3,039 ) $ (494 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net receipts/(payments) from settlement of acquired derivatives that include financing elements $ 1,995 $ 938 $ (7 ) Payments for share repurchase activity (606 ) (48 ) (229 ) Payments of dividends to common stockholders (332 ) (319 ) (295 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt - 1,100 3,234 Payments for short and long-term debt (5 ) (1,861 ) (335 ) Payments for debt extinguishment costs - (65 ) (5 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (9 ) (18 ) (75 ) Repayments of Revolving Credit Facility - - (83 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 1 1 Purchase of and distributions to noncontrolling interests from subsidiaries - - (2 ) Cash provided/(used) by financing activities $ 1,043 $ (272 ) $ 2,204 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3 ) (2 ) (2 ) Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash 1,068 (2,820 ) 3,545 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 1,110 3,930 385 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 2,178 $ 1,110 $ 3,930

Appendix Table A-1: Fourth Quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss): ($ in millions) Texas East West/

Services/

Other Corp/Elim Total Net Income/(Loss) $ 215 $ (1,759 ) $ 234 $ 215 $ (1,095 ) Plus: Interest expense, net (1 ) (4 ) 8 71 74 Income tax - 2 29 (328 ) (297 ) Depreciation and amortization 77 44 20 8 149 ARO Expense 33 2 - - 35 Contract and emission credit amortization, net - 28 7 - 35 EBITDA 324 (1,687 ) 298 (34 ) (1,099 ) Winter Storm Uri impact (135 ) - - - (135 ) Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates - - 5 - 5 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs - - - 26 26 Deactivation costs - 5 4 - 9 Gain on sale of assets - - (2 ) 1 (1 ) Other non recurring charges (39 ) 5 - (3 ) (37 ) Impairments - 8 - - 8 Mark-to-market for economic hedging activities, net 50 1,849 (240 ) - 1,659 Adjusted EBITDA $ 200 $ 180 $ 65 $ (10 ) $ 435

Fourth Quarter 2022 condensed financial information by Operating Segment: ($ in millions) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Corp/Elim Total Revenue1 2,200 4,191 1,305 5 7,701 Cost of fuel, purchased energy and other cost of sales2 1,595 3,803 1,139 6 6,543 Economic gross margin 605 388 166 (1 ) 1,158 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 247 116 67 (1 ) 429 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 112 97 39 8 256 Provision for credit losses (93 ) (4 ) 5 - (92 ) Other 4 (1 ) (10 ) 2 (5 ) Winter Storm Uri impact 135 - - - 135 Adjusted EBITDA $ 200 $ 180 $ 65 $ (10 ) $ 435 1 Excludes MtM gain of $165 million and contract amortization of $11 million 2 Includes TDSP expense, capacity and emission credits 3 Excludes other non recurring charges of ($37) million, deactivation costs of $9 million and ARO expense of $35 million

The following table reconciles the Fourth Quarter 2022 condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA: ($ in millions) Condensed financial information Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Winter Storm Uri Other adj.2 Adjusted EBITDA Revenue $ 7,855 $ 11 $ (165 ) $ - $ - $ - $ 7,701 Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)1 8,391 (24 ) (1,824 ) - - - 6,543 Depreciation and Amortization 149 (149 ) - - - - - Gross margin (685 ) 184 1,659 - - - 1,158 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 436 - - (9 ) - 2 429 Selling, marketing, general & administrative 255 - - - 9 1 265 Provision for credit losses (92 ) - - - 126 - 34 Other (189 ) 223 - - - (39 ) (5 ) Net (Loss)/Income $ (1,095 ) $ (39 ) $ 1,659 $ 9 $ (135 ) $ 36 $ 435 1 Excludes Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations of $436 million 2 Other adj. includes ARO expenses of $35 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $26 million, impairments of $8 million, adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates of $5 million, other non recurring charges of ($37) million, and gain on sale of assets ($1) million

Appendix Table A-2: Fourth Quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss): ($ in millions) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Corp/Elim Total Net Income/(Loss) $ 693 $ (1,213 ) $ (152 ) $ 245 $ (427 ) Plus: Interest expense, net - 1 19 87 107 Income tax - 1 (13 ) (156 ) (168 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - - - 20 20 Depreciation and amortization 87 99 22 8 216 ARO Expense 7 2 - - 9 Contract and emission credit amortization, net (2 ) 31 6 - 35 EBITDA 785 (1,079 ) (118 ) 204 (208 ) Winter Storm URI (692 ) - - 2 (690 ) Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates - - 17 - 17 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs - - - 14 14 Deactivation costs - (6 ) - - (6 ) Gain on sale of assets (19 ) - - (211 ) (230 ) Other non recurring charges 5 1 (4 ) (11 ) (9 ) Impairments - 230 9 (1 ) 238 Mark-to-market for economic hedging activities, net 82 1,081 144 - 1,307 Adjusted EBITDA $ 161 $ 227 $ 48 $ (3 ) $ 433

Fourth Quarter 2021 condensed financial information by Operating Segment: ($ in millions) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Corp/Elim Total Revenue1 1,930 4,076 1,117 (1 ) 7,122 Cost of fuel, purchased energy and other cost of sales2 739 3,610 956 1 5,306 Economic gross margin 1,191 466 161 (2 ) 1,816 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 226 137 55 - 418 Selling, marketing, general & administrative4 138 102 67 13 320 Provision for credit losses (22 ) 1 4 - (17 ) Other (4 ) (1 ) (13 ) (10 ) (28 ) Winter Storm Uri impact 692 - - (2 ) 690 Adjusted EBITDA $ 161 $ 227 $ 48 $ (3 ) $ 433 1 Excludes MtM loss of $65 million and contract amortization of $11 million 2 Includes TDSP expense, capacity and emission credits 3 Excludes ARO expense of $9 million, other non recurring charges of ($7) million and deactivation costs of ($6) million 4 Excludes acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $1 million

The following table reconciles the Fourth Quarter 2021 condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA: ($ in millions) Condensed financial information Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Winter Storm Uri Other adj.2 Adjusted EBITDA Revenue $ 7,046 $ 11 $ 65 $ - $ 40 $ - $ 7,162 Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)1 6,572 (24 ) (1,242 ) - 689 - 5,995 Depreciation and amortization 216 (216 ) - - - - - Gross margin 258 251 1,307 - (649 ) - 1,167 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 414 - - 6 - (2 ) 418 Selling, marketing, general & administrative 320 - - - - - 320 Provision for credit losses (17 ) - - - 41 - 24 Other (32 ) 61 - - - (57 ) (28 ) Net Income/(Loss) $ (427 ) $ 190 $ 1,307 $ (6 ) $ (690 ) $ 59 $ 433 1 Excludes Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations of $414 million 2 Other adj. includes adjustment to reflect impairments of $238 million, loss on debt extinguishment $20 million, NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates of $17 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $14 million, ARO expense of $9 million, gain on sale of assets of ($230) million and other non recurring charges of ($9) million

Appendix Table A-3: Full Year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss): ($ in millions) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Corp/Elim Total Net Income/(Loss) $ 1,265 $ 326 $ 480 $ (850 ) $ 1,221 Plus: Interest expense, net - (9 ) 30 332 353 Income tax - 1 57 384 442 Depreciation and amortization 310 208 85 31 634 ARO Expense 41 11 3 - 55 Contract and emission credit amortization, net - 131 19 - 150 EBITDA 1,616 668 674 (103 ) 2,855 Winter Storm Uri impact (135 ) - - - (135 ) Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates - - 53 - 53 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs - - - 58 58 Deactivation costs - 21 5 - 26 Gain on sale of assets (10 ) - (45 ) 3 (52 ) Other non recurring charges (37 ) 30 (11 ) 9 (9 ) Impairments - 206 - - 206 Mark-to-market for economic hedging activities, net (613 ) (188 ) (447 ) - (1,248 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 821 $ 737 $ 229 $ (33 ) $ 1,754

Full Year 2022 condensed financial information by Operating Segment: ($ in millions) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Corp/Elim Total Revenue1 10,055 16,833 4,761 16 31,665 Cost of fuel, purchased energy and other cost of sales2 7,592 15,158 4,134 19 26,903 Economic gross margin 2,463 1,675 627 (3 ) 4,762 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 987 485 233 (2 ) 1,703 Selling, marketing, general and administrative4 562 427 202 31 1,222 Provision for credit losses (40 ) 28 23 - 11 Other (2 ) (2 ) (60 ) 1 (63 ) Winter Storm Uri impact 135 - - - 135 Adjusted EBITDA $ 821 $ 737 $ 229 $ (33 ) $ 1,754 1 Excludes MtM loss of $83 million and contract amortization of $39 million 2 Includes TDSP expenses, capacity and emissions credits 3 Excludes ARO expense of $55 million, deactivation costs of $26 million, gain on sale of business of ($9) million and other non recurring charges of ($12) million 4 Excludes acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $6 million

The following table reconciles the Full Year 2022 condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA: ($ in millions) Condensed financial information Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Winter Storm Uri Other adj.2 Adjusted EBITDA Revenue $ 31,543 $ 39 $ 83 $ - $ - $ - $ 31,665 Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)1 25,683 (111 ) 1,331 - - - 26,903 Depreciation and amortization 634 (634 ) - - - - - Gross margin 5,226 784 (1,248 ) - - - 4,762 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 1,763 - - (26 ) - (34 ) 1,703 Selling, marketing, general & administrative 1,228 - - - 9 (6 ) 1,231 Provision for credit losses 11 - - - 126 - 137 Other 1,003 (795 ) - - - (271 ) (63 ) Net Income/(Loss) $ 1,221 $ 1,579 $ (1,248 ) $ 26 $ (135 ) $ 311 $ 1,754 1 Excludes Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations of $1,763 million 2 Includes adjustment to reflect impairments of $206 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $58 million, ARO expense $55 million, NRG share of Adj EBITDA of $53 million, gain on sale of assets ($52) million and other non recurring charges of ($9) million

Appendix Table A-4: Full Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss): ($ in millions) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Corp/Elim Total Net Income/(Loss) $ 1,290 $ 1,907 $ 88 $ (1,098 ) $ 2,187 Plus: Interest expense, net 1 (1 ) 28 452 480 Income tax - - 19 653 672 Loss on debt extinguishment - - - 77 77 Depreciation and amortization 336 333 88 28 785 ARO Expense 16 11 3 - 30 Contract and emission credit amortization, net (2 ) 54 21 - 73 EBITDA 1,641 2,304 247 112 4,304 Winter Storm URI 520 (138 ) (10 ) 8 380 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates 1 - 72 - 73 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs - - - 97 97 Legal Settlements - (15 ) - 11 (4 ) Deactivation costs - 10 1 - 11 Gain on sale of assets (19 ) - (17 ) (211 ) (247 ) Other non recurring charges 9 1 (3 ) (26 ) (19 ) Impairments - 535 9 - 544 Mark-to-market for economic hedging activities, net (985 ) (1,715 ) (16 ) - (2,716 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,167 $ 982 $ 283 $ (9 ) $ 2,423

Full Year 2021 condensed financial information by Operating Segment: ($ in millions) Texas East West/ Services/ Other Corp/Elim Total Revenue1 $ 10,298 $ 13,139 $ 3,749 $ (3 ) $ 27,183 Cost of fuel, purchased energy and other cost of sales2 7,531 10,970 3,107 2 21,610 Economic gross margin 2,767 2,169 642 (5 ) 5,573 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 882 559 233 (5 ) 1,669 Selling, marketing, general & administrative4 573 487 199 43 1,302 Provision for credit losses 678 8 12 - 698 Other (13 ) (5 ) (95 ) (26 ) (139 ) Winter Storm Uri (520 ) 138 10 (8 ) (380 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,167 $ 982 $ 283 $ (9 ) $ 2,423 1 Excludes MtM loss of $164 million and contract amortization of $30 million 2 Includes TDSP expenses, capacity and emissions credits 3 Excludes ARO expense of $30 million, deactivation expense of $11 million, other non recurring charges of ($3) million and legal settlements of $2 million 4 Excludes acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $4 million, legal settlement of $2 million and other non recurring charges of ($14) million

The following table reconciles the Full Year 2021 condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA: ($ in millions) Condensed financial information Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Winter Storm Uri Other adj.2 Adjusted EBITDA Revenue $ 26,989 $ 30 $ 164 $ - $ (2,610 ) $ - $ 24,573 Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)1 18,773 (43 ) 2,880 - (2,363 ) - 19,247 Depreciation and amortization 785 (785 ) - - - - - Gross margin 7,431 858 (2,716 ) - (247 ) - 5,326 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 1,709 - - (11 ) (2 ) (29 ) 1,667 Selling, marketing, general & administrative 1,293 - - - (29 ) 9 1,273 Provision for credit losses 698 - - - (596 ) - 102 Other 1,544 (1,152 ) - - - (531 ) (139 ) Net Income/(Loss) $ 2,187 $ 2,010 $ (2,716 ) $ 11 $ 380 $ 551 $ 2,423 1 Excludes Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations of $1,709 million 2 Other adj. includes adjustment to reflect impairments of $544 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $97 million, loss on debt extinguishment $77 million, NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates of $73 million, ARO expense of $30 million, legal settlement of ($4) million, gain on sale of assets of ($247) million and other non recurring charges of ($19) million

Appendix Table A-5: 2022 and 2021 Three Months Ended December 31 Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments (FCFbG) The following table summarizes the calculation of Free Cash Flow before Growth providing a reconciliation to Cash used by Operating Activities: Three Months Ended (In millions) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA $ 435 $ 433 Winter Storm Uri EBITDA 135 690 Interest payments (66 ) (95 ) Income tax (20 ) (14 ) Collateral / working capital / other (1,882 ) (2,376 ) Cash used by Operating Activities (1,398 ) (1,362 ) Winter Storm Uri: Winter Storm Uri EBITDA (135 ) (690 ) Securitization, C&I credits and remaining open accounts receivables 23 706 Net receipts from settlement of acquired derivatives that include financing elements 399 542 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs 26 14 Encina site improvement 1 5 Adjustment for change in collateral 1,425 1,173 Nuclear decommissioning trust liability (8 ) (5 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2 - Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations 335 383 Maintenance Capital Expenditures, net (61 ) (34 ) Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments (FCFbG) $ 274 $ 349

Appendix Table A-6: 2022 and 2021 Twelve Months Ended December 31 Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments (FCFbG) The following table summarizes the calculation of Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments providing a reconciliation to Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Twelve Months Ended (In millions) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,754 $ 2,423 Winter Storm Uri EBITDA 135 (380 ) Interest payments, net (320 ) (428 ) Income tax (67 ) (32 ) Collateral / working capital / other (1,142 ) (1,090 ) Cash Provided by Operating Activities 360 493 Winter Storm Uri: Winter Storm Uri EBITDA (135 ) 380 Securitization, C&I credits and remaining open accounts receivables (585 ) 599 Net receipts from settlement of acquired derivatives that include financing elements 1,995 938 Acquisition and divestiture transaction and integration costs 58 97 Encina site improvement 12 21 GenOn Settlement 4 - Adjustment for change in collateral (896 ) (797 ) Nuclear decommissioning trust liability (6 ) (41 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3 ) - Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations 804 1,690 Maintenance Capital Expenditures, net (235 ) (176 ) Environmental Capital Expenditures (1 ) (2 ) Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments (FCFbG) $ 568 $ 1,512

Appendix Table A-7: Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Sources and Uses of Liquidity The following table summarizes the sources and uses of liquidity for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022: ($ in millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Sources: Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities $ 804 Uplift securitization proceeds received from ERCOT 689 Winter Storm Uri 31 Proceeds from sale of assets 109 Return of cash collateral paid 31 Uses: Payments for share repurchase activity (606 ) Payments of dividends to common stockholders (332 ) Maintenance and Environmental capital expenditures, net (236 ) Growth Investment capital expenditures (131 ) Payments for acquisitions of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired (62 ) Decrease in availability of collective collateral facilities (97 ) Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs (58 ) Encina site improvement (12 ) Debt issuance costs (9 ) GenOn Settlement (4 ) Net purchases of emission allowances (6 ) Other investing and financing (3 ) Change in Total Liquidity $ 108

Appendix Table A-8: 2023 Adjusted EBITDA, Cash Provided by Operating Activities, and FCFbG Guidance The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA providing a reconciliation to Net Income, and the calculation of Free Cash Flow before Growth providing a reconciliation to Cash Provided by Operating Activities: 2023 Guidance ($ in millions) Net Income1 $ 735 - 935 Interest expense, net 430 Income tax 310 Depreciation, amortization, contract amortization, and ARO Expense 700 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates 15 Other costs2 80 Adjusted EBITDA 2,270 - 2,470 Interest payments, net (375 ) Income tax (95 ) Working capital / other assets and liabilities3 (20 ) Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,780 - 1,980 Adjustments: proceeds from investment and asset sales, collateral, GenOn pension, nuclear decommissioning trust liability 10 Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations 1,790 - 1,990 Maintenance capital expenditures, net4 (250) - (270 ) Environmental capital expenditures (10) - (15 ) Free Cash Flow before Growth $ 1,520 - 1,720 1 For purposes of guidance, fair value adjustments related to derivatives are assumed to be zero 2 Includes deactivation costs and integration expenses 3 Insurance proceeds related to property damage claims previously included in Working capital / other assets and liabilities, currently included in Maintenance capital expenditures, net 4 Maintenance capital expenditures, net includes W.A. Parish Unit 8 and Limestone Unit 1 expected insurance recoveries related to property, plant and equipment

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that NRG's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

EBITDA represents net income before interest expense (including loss on debt extinguishment), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, asset retirement obligation expenses, contract amortization consisting of amortization of power and fuel contracts and amortization of emission allowances. EBITDA is presented because NRG considers it an important supplemental measure of its performance and believes debt-holders frequently use EBITDA to analyze operating performance and debt service capacity. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments;

EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in this industry may calculate EBITDA differently than NRG does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to invest in the growth of NRG's business. NRG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally. See the statements of cash flow included in the financial statements that are a part of this news release.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a further supplemental measure of operating performance. As NRG defines it, Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding impairment losses, gains or losses on sales, dispositions or retirements of assets, any mark-to-market gains or losses from forward position of economic hedges, adjustments to exclude the Adjusted EBITDA related to the non-controlling interest, gains or losses on the repurchase, modification or extinguishment of debt, the impact of restructuring and any extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items plus adjustments to reflect the Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated investments. The reader is encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons NRG considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. As an analytical tool, Adjusted EBITDA is subject to all of the limitations applicable to EBITDA. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, the reader should be aware that in the future NRG may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this news release.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of NRG's financial statements in evaluating its operating performance because it provides an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods and adjusts for items that we do not consider indicative of NRG's future operating performance. This measure is widely used by debt-holders to analyze operating performance and debt service capacity and by equity investors to measure our operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to readily view operating trends, as a measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations, and for evaluating actual results against such expectations, and in communications with NRG's Board of Directors, shareholders, creditors, analysts and investors concerning its financial performance.

Adjusted cash flow from operating activities is a non-GAAP measure NRG provides to show cash from operations with the reclassification of net payments of derivative contracts acquired in business combinations from financing to operating cash flow, as well as the add back of merger, integration, related restructuring costs, changes in the nuclear decommissioning trust liability, and the impact of extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items. The Company provides the reader with this alternative view of operating cash flow because the cash settlement of these derivative contracts materially impact operating revenues and cost of sales, while GAAP requires NRG to treat them as if there was a financing activity associated with the contracts as of the acquisition dates. The Company adds back merger, integration related restructuring costs as they are one time and unique in nature and do not reflect ongoing cash from operations and they are fully disclosed to investors. The company excludes changes in the nuclear decommissioning trust liability as these amounts are offset by changes in the decommissioning fund shown in cash from investing.

Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments is adjusted cash flow from operations less maintenance and environmental capital expenditures, net of funding, dividends from preferred instruments treated as debt by ratings agencies, and distributions to non-controlling interests and is used by NRG predominantly as a forecasting tool to estimate cash available for debt reduction and other capital allocation alternatives. The reader is encouraged to evaluate each of these adjustments and the reasons NRG considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. Because we have mandatory debt service requirements (and other non-discretionary expenditures) investors should not rely on Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments as a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures.

Free Cash Flow before Growth Investment is utilized by Management in making decisions regarding the allocation of capital. Free Cash Flow before Growth Investment is presented because the Company believes it is a useful tool for assessing the financial performance in the current period. In addition, NRG's peers evaluate cash available for allocation in a similar manner and accordingly, it is a meaningful indicator for investors to benchmark NRG's performance against its peers. Free Cash Flow before Growth Investment is a performance measure and is not intended to represent net income (loss), cash from operations (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure), or liquidity and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

