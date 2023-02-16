West Leederville, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Emmerson Resources Limited (ASX: ERM) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Rob Bills, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting on March 3rd at 11.30am Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

About Emmerson Resources Limited

Emmerson Resources (ASX: ERM) has commanding land positions in the Tennant Creek region (NT) and NSW - two of Australia's exploration hotspots. Our track record of discoveries, with the latest drill result at Hermitage, awarded one of the highest grade copper intersections on a global basis in 2021 ( 116m at 3.4% copper and 0.9g/t gold). In addition, our recent bonanza gold discovery at Golden Forty with best intercept of 28m at 28g/t gold including 9m at 84.6g/t gold and 1.14% bismuth was ranked as the best gold intercept in December 2022.Emmerson has an emerging gold royalty business, whereby our JV partner at Tennant Creek is in the process of establishing a CIL Mill and where Emmerson will receive a 6% gold production royalty on all deposits within the Joint Venture area... a compelling business that shields our shareholders from the risks associated with mining and processing, particularly relevant in these times of escalating capital and operating costs. In NSW, Emmerson has four early stage copper-gold projects with the most advanced being the drill ready, Kiola project (that shares geological attributes of the nearby, world class Cadia and Boda copper-gold projects). Emmerson is deploying new technology and exploration to unlock further discoveries - and in recognition has been recently awarded three co-funding grants by the NT Government.

