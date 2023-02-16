Noon Dalton adds Timm Kellermann for German Business Development

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Noon Dalton continues to expand in Europe and adds Timm Kellermann to its management team. As a partner, he will be responsible for business development in the German market. With over 25 years of experience in the automotive, processing industry and IT, he knows the challenges and needs in many companies first-hand and with this understanding makes a significant contribution to customer-oriented adjustment of the range of services for the region.

After studying business administration, he started directly in the automotive industry in 1995 and focused early on on process optimization, productivity increases and the continuous improvement of organizations. In the conception and implementation of large, international change initiatives in development, sales, service and IT, he systematically got to know the success factors of cooperation in large, distributed teams.

Timm Kellermann brought this knowledge to bear on a large number of projects with machine and plant manufacturers, suppliers and innovative start-ups. Finding the right balance between systemically enforced structure and human flexible work was often a crucial task.

He now brings this expertise to the business development at Noon Dalton. As a business process outsourcing company, Noon Dalton supports rapidly growing companies and those who want to systematically increase their productivity in global competition. For international customers, this happens primarily from the established service centers in Indian and the Philippines.

Noon Dalton offers a special value proposition for the German-speaking region. Customers now have access to support from highly motivated, native-German-speaking employees in Kosovo. Due to the favorable location in the same time zone and the extensive cultural understanding, the established German customers report that this near-shoring is much easier and more successful to set up and operate than the classic off-shoring solutions. In the Central European job market, which is suffering from inertia and a shortage of workers, the greatest benefit for previous customers lies in the rapid availability of resources: the Noon Dalton experts start their work on behalf of the client organization just 4-6 weeks after the notification of need. From the customer hotline to first-level technical support, order processing, accounting, controlling to IT development services and IT operations, the range of services offered is both attractively priced and extensively customizable.

Founded in 2009 by Jehan Noon and Edward Dalton, Noon Dalton is already an established brand in the Anglo-Saxon region with maximum customer orientation in the business process outsourcing (BPO). With offices in London, New York, Denver, Miami, Cebu, Udaipur, Kosovo and now Germany, the company affirms its growth trajectory and determination to be where customers need them.

For inquiries please Please visit our website at noondalton.com or call on +491721980349

