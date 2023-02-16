Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Foremost Industries invites you to visit them at Booth #433 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday March 8, 2023.

About FOREMOST

Foremost is a large and diverse industrial manufacturer based in Alberta, Canada. With a legacy dating back to 1940, Foremost has a reputation for producing innovative products in a variety of industries, including oil and gas, mining, construction, and waterwells. The company has grown to become one of the largest vacuum truck manufacturers in Canada and offers a wide range of products including dual rotary drills, mineral exploration drills, and vehicle-mounted vacuum equipment.

Foremost's dual rotary drills are known for their exceptional performance and versatility, and are used in various industries including water well drilling and construction. The company's mineral exploration drills, including the Apex series, are designed with low maintenance and high safety in mind, making them a top choice for mineral exploration applications.

Foremost prides itself on manufacturing to the highest quality standards, ensuring all products meet strict performance, price, and delivery requirements. The company has multiple locations in Alberta and over 500 employees, making it well equipped to service its products across the world. Whether you are in the oil and gas industry, a municipal or industrial organization, or in the utility sector, Foremost has the right solution to meet your needs.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

