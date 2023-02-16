Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTC PINK: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce that our attendance at ICE-London iGaming event, was an exceptional success. The Company attended a number of prearranged meetings with industry players and is confident it will close several new licensing partnerships which will be announced in due course. In addition to new licensing opportunities the company is in talks with a couple of parties to form joint venture partnerships in strategic European markets that will expand and expedite Playgon's footprint in key markets. The partnerships would include the build of localized studios with native language speaking croupier's and relationships with known brands.

Darcy Krogh, President and CEO of Playgon Games said, "This ICE-London event was one of the best shows I have attended over the past 20 years. Attendance levels surpassed 40,000 unique visitors which broke records in the shows history, and clearly validated the excitement that our industry is experiencing currently. There was strong interest in our innovative mobile Live Dealer product and its an exciting time for the Company's future given some of the opportunities created as a result of the conference."

Playgon will provide further updates as these opportunities solidify into contractual agreements.

Update on Ongoing Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing

Further to the Company's previously announced unsecured convertible debenture financing for up to CAD$5,000,000 (the "Offering"), and its press release dated January 20, 2023 announcing an initial tranche closing for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of CAD$1,820,000, the Company continues to progress on its plan to secure additional financing via the issuance of additional unsecured convertible debentures, the whole upon the terms and conditions set out in the Company's previous press releases. In connection with the Offering, the Company has obtained an administrative extension from the TSX Venture Exchange for purposes of allowing it to close the Offering by March 17, 2023. The Company intends to provide a further update accordingly.

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

