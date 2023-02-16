Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAPG ISIN: CA7281231000 Ticker-Symbol: 7CR 
Frankfurt
16.02.23
08:11 Uhr
0,061 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLAYGON GAMES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLAYGON GAMES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PLAYGON GAMES
PLAYGON GAMES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PLAYGON GAMES INC0,0610,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.