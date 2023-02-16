MetaQuotes Has Released MQL5 Channels, a New Secure Messenger for Traders

MetaQuotes, the developer of the industry-leading MetaTrader 5 trading platform, has announced the launch of MQL5 Channels, a specialized messaging app for traders and brokers

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The messenger provides a communication platform where users can create personalized news channels, chat with traders from all over the world and study technical and fundamental analysis.

Developed with the fintech industry in mind, MQL5 Channels is already available on the AppStoreand on Google Play.

MQL5 Channels is designed to support the development of trading communities where users can share experiences and work together to find global solutions. Immediately after installation, users can subscribe to key trading channels and follow market updates or create a channel and promote their expertise among millions of traders and MQL5.community members.

By joining thematic communities, traders can learn more about technical and fundamental analysis, master their skills and improve their personal results. In collaborative chats, users can explore new ideas, share knowledge with newcomers and receive recommendations from more experienced market participants.

MQL5 Channels is primarily aimed at assisting MetaTrader 5 trading platform users by supporting thematic communities, creating corporate chats, and optimizing trading-related communications. MetaQuotes sticks to high security requirements to ensure the secure exchange of confidential data through the app, including images, videos, and different document types. MQL5 Channels' reliable messaging system can deliver messages even with a poor Internet connection.

Members of the largest algorithmic community MQL5.com can sign into the app without extra registration, using existing account credentials.

Start secure communications with MQL5 Channels from your device: the messenger is available on the AppStoreand Google Play.

About MetaQuotes

MetaQuotes has been developing software applications for brokerage firms, banks, exchanges, and hedge funds for more than 20 years. The company's products are used daily by millions of users and thousands of financial institutions.

The MetaTrader 5 trading platform has become an industry standard, pushing outdated and inefficient platforms from the market.

MQL5.com, the largest algorithmic trading community, offers many additional services ranging from algorithmic trading tools to VPS.

Thanks to the continued support of the community, the company has created an unparalleled infrastructure around MetaTrader 5, which is trusted by tens of millions of traders from all financial markets.

