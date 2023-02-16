Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023
WKN: A2H62G ISIN: US65158N1028 
16.02.23
PR Newswire
16.02.2023 | 15:00
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Newmark Group, Inc.: Newmark Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET Today

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Newmark Group, Inc.

A complete and full-text financial results press release, including information about today's financial results conference call and Newmark's dividend declaration, is accessible in the "Media" section at https://nmrk.com. It is also available directly at any of the following web pages:

https://ir.nmrk.com (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

https://ir.nmrk.com/investors/news-releases/financial-and-corporate-releases (Links to the PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and to Excel financial tables)

https://nmrk.com/media (PDF version of the full release only)

(Note: If clicking on the above links does not open a new web page, you may need to cut and paste the above URLs into your browser's address bar.)

Today's conference call is expected to contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial outlook.

ABOUT NEWMARK

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.7 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 180 offices with over 6,700 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

DISCUSSION OF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ABOUT NEWMARK
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1057994/Newmark_Group_Inc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/newmark-group-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-301748910.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
