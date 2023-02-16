BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works conducted a successful test of the Stalker and Indago small uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) on an Amphibious Combat Vehicle Command, Control, Communication and Computers/Uncrewed Aerial Systems (ACV C4/UAS) variant.

Amphibious Combat Vehicle in the Pacific Ocean. (Credit: BAE Systems)

Both UAS will provide unprecedented, long-endurance reconnaissance capabilities to support the U.S. Marine Corps' expeditionary warfare and battle management capabilities aboard the ACV C4/UAS.

"We're focused on giving Marines an advanced technology solution to meet their reconnaissance requirements," said Mark Brinkman, program manager for ACV design and development. "That's why we're teamed with companies like Lockheed Martin-to provide Marines with the best possible capabilities for their expeditionary needs."

BAE Systems tested Skunk Works' Stalker and Indago UAS along with a number of other technology suppliers as part of contractor verification testing, a key event in the ACV C4/UAS program's lifecycle. Now that contractor verification testing is complete, the Marine Corps will conduct its own series of tests to evaluate if the ACV C4/UAS is a capable and cost-effective Government Off The Shelf (GOTS) solution for the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) program.

Skunk Works' Stalker and Indago UAS provide industry-leading endurance, a broad operating envelope, and an open systems architecture to allow them to execute diverse and demanding missions while maintaining a small operational footprint and crew requirement.

"Collaboration with our SOCOM and Marine Corps customers and industry partners has enabled the rapid development of needed capabilities for the warfighter as exemplified through this partnership with BAE Systems," said Jacob Johnson, Skunk Works UAS and Attritable Systems director. "By integrating Stalker and Indago on BAE Systems' ACV platform, we are delivering greater mission flexibility in a small form factor that supports Marine Corps operations."

BAE Systems' ACV C4/UAS vehicle is a Mobile Systems Integration Lab (SIL) built to demonstrate the transformational technology Marines need to conduct reconnaissance, surveillance, and acquisition capabilities, including the ability to sense and communicate targets over the horizon using cutting edge C4 systems. Skunk Works' Stalker and Indago UAS are some of the technology components that the ACV C4/UAS employs to achieve this goal.

