Prioritizing customer security, Snow Software achieves international security and compliance standards for Snow Atlas

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, today announced Snow Atlas has achieved ISO 27001 certification and completed Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 examination. Conducted by an independent third-party auditor, Schellman Company, LLC, a leading global professional services firm, these certifications affirm that Snow Atlas follows information security practices, policies, procedures and operations which meet the SOC 2 and ISO 27001 standards for security, availability and confidentiality.

ISO 27001 is a global security management standard that determines the requirements for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). To achieve the certification, Snow demonstrated the development and implementation of a rigorous security program for Snow Atlas. Additionally, Snow successfully completed the SOC 2 examination, formally known as a Report on Controls at a Service Organization Relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality or Privacy.

"This is a significant milestone in our overall security program and in our journey towards elevating Snow Atlas as the platform of choice for global IT organizations," said Alastair Pooley, CIO at Snow Software. "By achieving these two critical security standards in addition to our Cloud Security Alliance's Security, Trust, Assurance and Risk (STAR) certification secured last year, organizations can rest assured that our cloud security practices meet the industry best practice guidance."

Snow Atlas is the only cloud-native unified platform that provides visibility and actionable insights across software, software as a service (SaaS), hardware and cloud. With Snow, IT leaders can effectively optimize costs, manage IT spend, mitigate risk and deliver value across their businesses. Using a unique approach called Technology Intelligence, Snow marries data with insights to develop recommendations which allow organizations to unlock the power of their technology.

