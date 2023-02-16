APPYEA, Inc.: Leading Operations Executive Adi Shemer Joins AppYea's Advisory Board

GAN YAVNE, ISRAEL / February 16, 2023 / AppYea Inc. (OTCQB:APYP), a developer of accurate wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring, is pleased to announce the addition of Adi Shemer to the advisory board of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Shemer brings extensive experience in senior operations, management and control of production processes, establishment, and management of logistics systems. Mr. Shemer established and managed marketing and distribution channels in the USA and Europe, mainly in the field of medical devices. Mr. Shemer has served in key senior executive roles including CEO at TR bike Ltd, CEO at Tzora Active Systems Ltd., and as Director of U.S. Operation at Moving Life Ltd. Mr. Shemer has a BSC degree in industrial and management engineering from Ariel University.

Mr. Shemer stated, "I am excited to join AppYea and look forward to playing an active role in helping enhance the production and distribution of DreamIT, which I believe will dramatically change the quality of sleep for millions of people across the world. I look forward to contributing my experience in the field of international distribution and logistics, as the company transitions from a development stage to fully commercial operations."

Boris (Bary) Molchadsky, Chairman and CEO of AppYea, further noted, "I am pleased to welcome Adi to the advisory board given his successful track record. I am convinced that Adi's experience will be invaluable as we advance our commercial strategy, including the development of new sales and distribution channels. The feedback from the market thus far has been extremely encouraging and we look forward to this next phase in our evolution."

About SleepX

SleepX is the research and development subsidiary of AppYea. The Company has developed a unique product for monitoring and treating sleep apnea and snoring. The technology is protected by several international patents. The Company currently focuses its activities on commercialization of its first product, DreamIT .

About AppYea

AppYea is a Healthtech company commercializing a breakthrough wearable technology for the treatment of snoring and developing wearable solutions to diagnose and treat sleep apnea. The company's solutions are based on its proprietary IP portfolio of AI and sensing technologies for the tracking and analysis of breathing patterns, vital signs and other physiological parameters during sleep, designed for greater accuracy at lower and affordable cost.?

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of AppYea are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the sufficiency or working capital and our ability to raise the capital needed to fund our development efforts, timing of product development, FDA approval/clearance of products in development, customer acceptance of our products in the market, the introduction of competitive products, the impact of any product liability or other adverse litigation, commercialization and technological difficulties, and the other risks identified in the S-1 resale registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: APYP@Crescendo-IR.com

SOURCE: AppYea Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739616/Leading-Operations-Executive-Adi-Shemer-Joins-AppYeas-Advisory-Board